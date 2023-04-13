What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Busan Living and Household Goods Exhibition @ BEXCO — Check out the latest accessories for your home. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

KNN Wedding Fair @ BEXCO — All the latest trends for weddings in one place. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

SCF Subculture Festival @ BEXCO — See the latest in animation, graphics, game, cartoons, music, publishing, media design, and OTT. BEXCO, Centum City, Saturday and Sunday

Phantom of the Opera @ Dream Theatre — The Korean version of the Andrew Lloyd Webber classic returns. Dream Theatre, Busanjin-gu, Through June 18

Busan Dance Festival @ Busan E-Sports Arena — The competition heads into the semifinal rounds this Saturday. Busa E-Sports Arena, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 5 p.m.

Busan Architecture Tour — The Busan International Architectural Culture Festival (BIACF) is hosting the Busan Architectural Tour every Saturday and Sunday from March to June 2023. Every Saturday and Sunday through June, 10:30 a.m.

Boogi Shop @ Busan Citizens Park — About 50 sales booths centered on handmade artists in Busan are operated, and an exhibition space related to the works for sale is also prepared so that you can enjoy the works of Busan artists. Busan Citizen’s Park, Saturdays Through the end of May, 1 p.m.

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its two regular schedules. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.