What’s On in Busan This Weekend

2023 Korea National Barista Championship @ BEXCO — Korea’s best baristas compete to head to the world championships. BEXCO, Centum City, Sunday through next Tuesday

SCA Market @ BEXCO — This is the first specialty coffee event of SCA Korea Chapter held in Korea featuring specialty coffees. BEXCO, Centum City, Sunday through next Tuesday. BEXCO, Centum City, Sunday through next Tuesday

Busan Science Festival @ BEXCO — 95 science experience programs with about 60 institutions and schools in Busan participating. BEXCO, Centum City, Saturday and Sunday

Busan International Boat Show 2023 @ BEXCO — All the latest trends for boating in one place. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

K-Pet Fair @ BEXCO — Everything for your pets and more. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

World Cinema XX @ Busan Cinema Center — The 20th edition features films from around the world. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, April 18 – May 14

Gijang Anchovy Festival @ Daebyeon Port — The 27th edition of the festival features Gijang’s seafood delicacy. Daebyeon Port, Gijang, Friday through Sunday

Busan Urban Agriculture Expo 2023 @ Busan Citizens Park — The Busan Agricultural Technology Center will hold the ’19th Busan Urban Agriculture Expo’ at Busan Citizens Park from April 20 to 23 to spread urban agriculture culture and promote Green Smart City Busan. Busan Citizens Park, Busanjin-gu, Thursday through Sunday

Yoga in the Park @ Busan Citizens Park — Enjoy two daily sessions of free yoga with English instruction. Busan Citizens Park, Busanjin-gu, Saturday and Sunday

Magic Circus @ Spo1’s Park Dream Narae Children’s Theater — Magic Circus is a permanent performance program of the 18th Busan International Magic Festival that all citizens can enjoy throughout the city. Spo1’s Park Dream Narae Children’s Theater, Saturday and Sunday through June 11

Phantom of the Opera @ Dream Theatre — The Korean version of the Andrew Lloyd Webber classic returns. Dream Theatre, Busanjin-gu, Through June 18

Busan Architecture Tour — The Busan International Architectural Culture Festival (BIACF) is hosting the Busan Architectural Tour every Saturday and Sunday from March to June 2023. Every Saturday and Sunday through June, 10:30 a.m.

Boogi Shop @ Busan Citizens Park — About 50 sales booths centered on handmade artists in Busan are operated, and an exhibition space related to the works for sale is also prepared so that you can enjoy the works of Busan artists. Busan Citizen’s Park, Saturdays Through the end of May, 1 p.m.

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its two regular schedules. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.