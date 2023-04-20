What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.
Weather Forecast
2023 Oncheoncheon Music Concert @ Oncheoncheon Cafe Street — This concert was rescheduled from the original April 5 date. Oncheoncheon Cafe Street, Dongnae-gu, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Busan Music Festival @ Busan Cultural Center — A two-day classical music festival featuring music from Korea and Germany. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Friday
Bremer Philharmoniker – Philharmonic Concert @ Busan Cultural Center — The Bremer Philharmoniker Orchestra is Conducted by Marko Letonja and joined by violinist Lim Jiyoung and cellist Mun Taeguk. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Saturday, 5 p.m.
Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gukak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.
Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.
Events
2023 Korea National Barista Championship @ BEXCO — Korea’s best baristas compete to head to the world championships. BEXCO, Centum City, Sunday through next Tuesday
SCA Market @ BEXCO — This is the first specialty coffee event of SCA Korea Chapter held in Korea featuring specialty coffees. BEXCO, Centum City, Sunday through next Tuesday. BEXCO, Centum City, Sunday through next Tuesday
Busan Science Festival @ BEXCO — 95 science experience programs with about 60 institutions and schools in Busan participating. BEXCO, Centum City, Saturday and Sunday
Busan International Boat Show 2023 @ BEXCO — All the latest trends for boating in one place. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday
K-Pet Fair @ BEXCO — Everything for your pets and more. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday
World Cinema XX @ Busan Cinema Center — The 20th edition features films from around the world. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, April 18 – May 14
Gijang Anchovy Festival @ Daebyeon Port — The 27th edition of the festival features Gijang’s seafood delicacy. Daebyeon Port, Gijang, Friday through Sunday
Busan Urban Agriculture Expo 2023 @ Busan Citizens Park — The Busan Agricultural Technology Center will hold the ’19th Busan Urban Agriculture Expo’ at Busan Citizens Park from April 20 to 23 to spread urban agriculture culture and promote Green Smart City Busan. Busan Citizens Park, Busanjin-gu, Thursday through Sunday
Yoga in the Park @ Busan Citizens Park — Enjoy two daily sessions of free yoga with English instruction. Busan Citizens Park, Busanjin-gu, Saturday and Sunday
Magic Circus @ Spo1’s Park Dream Narae Children’s Theater — Magic Circus is a permanent performance program of the 18th Busan International Magic Festival that all citizens can enjoy throughout the city. Spo1’s Park Dream Narae Children’s Theater, Saturday and Sunday through June 11
Phantom of the Opera @ Dream Theatre — The Korean version of the Andrew Lloyd Webber classic returns. Dream Theatre, Busanjin-gu, Through June 18
Busan Architecture Tour — The Busan International Architectural Culture Festival (BIACF) is hosting the Busan Architectural Tour every Saturday and Sunday from March to June 2023. Every Saturday and Sunday through June, 10:30 a.m.
Boogi Shop @ Busan Citizens Park — About 50 sales booths centered on handmade artists in Busan are operated, and an exhibition space related to the works for sale is also prepared so that you can enjoy the works of Busan artists. Busan Citizen’s Park, Saturdays Through the end of May, 1 p.m.
Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its two regular schedules. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.
International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.
Culture
Hommage to Paik Nam-june @ Yeongdo Cultural and Art Center — A retrospective look at one of the country’s most influential artists. Yeongdo Cultural and Art Center, Through April 29
Thomas Goisque Photo Exhibition @ France Art Space – Come and discover at France Art Space a selection of the most beautiful photographs by French photo reporter Thomas Goisque. France Art Space, Haeundae, Through May 6
2023 Busan MoCA Cinemedia @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art — Climate of Cinema: Isle, the Planet, and Postcontact Zone are just part of this large exhibit focusing on science. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through August 6
Play and Pray: The Story of Maritime People and Their Gods @ Korea National Maritime Museum — Check out the history of people who lived on the seas. Korea National Maritime Museum, Through August 20
Takashi Murakami ‘MurakamiZombie’ @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition is the largest retrospective in Korea, introducing about 160 pieces of work that have been worked on for 30 years, from early works that have never been shown to the public, to recent works such as paintings, large sculptures, installations, and videos. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae-gu, Through April 16
Play with Flowers – A Flower Journey to Ancient times @ Jeonggwan Museum — Under the theme of ‘Ancient Flowers’, this special exhibition will make it easy for children to understand our cultural assets through stories related to flowers in ancient literature. Jeonggwan Museum, Through May 7
Online Performances to Watch
Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to coronavirus issues around the city. While we do strive for accuracy, some events may change their operating times and days.