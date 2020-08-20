Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Looking to get out and about? Here's what's happening around Busan this weekend.

Haps Staff

Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to the coronavirus issues around the city. 

Please follow the current social distancing level 2 measures around the city.

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Weather Forecast

F1963 Music Festa @ F1963 – Free live music every weekend in August. F1963, Mangmi-dong, Friday, 7 p.m. 

2020 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concert @ Busan Cinema Center – The 2020 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concert series will be held from June 13 to August 29 on designated Saturdays at 5:00 pm at the outdoor theater of the Busan Cinema Center. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Saturday, 5 p.m.

Saturday Outdoor Performance of Traditional Music and Dance @ Busan National Gugak Center – Enjoy traditional Korean music and dance performance each Saturday. Busan National Gugak Center, Busan Jin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Events

Busan International Wellness Conference @ Golden Tulip and Geumgang Park – The Busan International Wellness Conference 2020 is a two-day wellness seminar, networking opportunity, and nature experience right in the heart of Busan. Golden Tulip, Haeundae, Saturday 9:40 a.m. and Geumgang Park, Sunday, 10 a.m.

Dureraum Summer Special @ Busan Cinema Center – 16 classic films will be screened at the Busan Cinema Center through August 26. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through August 26

Friday Night Busan English Salsa Classes @ Latino Salsa Bar – Latino Salsa Bar in Seomyeon has resumed its Friday night salsa classes. Latino Salsa Bar, Seomyeon, Friday’s. 8 p.m.

Friday Night Meetup @ LZone – A new meetup for interested language students. LZone, Kyungsung Area, Friday, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday Yoga @ Studio Lux – Join Wellmi for a Sunday morning English yoga class. Studio Lux, Dongnae, Sunday, 11 a.m.

Culture

Encountering Busan: The Wartime Capital @ Garden of Provisional Capital Memorial Hall – Take a look back at the history of Busan through this new exhibition. Garden of Provisional Capital Memorial Hall, Busan Museum, Through November 29

Busan: Point of View @ F1963 – 18 artists showcase their work under three themes at F1963’s Seokcheon Hall. F1963, Mangmi-dong, Through September 13

Busan, The Beginning of History @ Busan Museum – A new exhibition hits the Busan museum until October 25. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through October 25

Vision & Perspective: STRANGER IN A STRANGE LAND @ Busan Museum of Art – The exhibition features artists Kwon Hahyung, No Suin, Moon Jiyoung, Ryu Minhae, Ha Minji, and Han Sol. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through October 4

1969 Bokcheon-dong, Accidental First Shovel @ Bokcheon Museum – Discover a special exhibition to celebrate the returning of the first tomb discovered in Bokcheon-dong in 1969 to its original location. Bokcheon Museum, Through August 30

All of Us Were Great Loners @ Busan Museum of Art – Collection Highlight 2 “All of Us Were Great Loners” is an exhibition of Busan Museum of Art’s collection, focusing on figure paintings after 2000. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through February 14, 2021

Korea in 1908 Through the Eyes of a Hungarian Medical Doctor, Dezső Bozóky @ Korea Modern History Museum – Busan Modern History Museum announced that it will hold a special exchange exhibition, “Hungarian Doctor with Camera, Dejo, 1908” in 2020 from July 3 to October 4. Busan Modern History Museum, Through October 4

Endangered Animals Graphic Archives @ Busan National Science Museum – An exhibition for kids on endangered animals. Busan National Science Museum, Gijang, Through August 30

1960-70s Busan Art: Endless Beginning @ Busan Museum of Art – It is the second series of exhibitions for establishing an art history in Busan, focusing on the Busan art world of the 1960s and 1970s. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through September 8

Light of ASEAN @ ASEAN Culture House – Light of ASEAN, One Community and Harmony, an exhibition to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Korea-ASEAN dialogue relationship, is held at the ACH, featuring a renewed concept. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Through August 30

Busan IPark vs. Pohang @ Gudeok Stadium – The Busan IPark look to get back on track against 4th place Pohang. No fans allowed. Gudeok Stadium, Sunday, 7 p.m.

Busan Ultimate Sunday Pick-up @ Near Centum Elementary School – Join like-minded ultimate frisbee fanatics each Sunday in Haeundae. Northside of Centum Elementary School, Centum City, Sunday, 6 p.m.

Travel

