What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Please Note: Due to heavy rain scheduled this weekend, some events may be postponed or canceled. Currently, most Children’s Day events scheduled for Friday have been postponed until Saturday.

Weather Forecast

Tanaka @ BEXCO Auditorium — Popular Japanese rapper, vocalist, and lyricist, Tanaka is in town for two shows this weekend. BEXCO Auditorium, Centum City, Saturday and Sunday

2023 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concert @ Busan Cinema Center — The 2023 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concerts will be held through September 2. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Saturday, 5 p.m.

Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gukak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.

Events

2023 Jakdang Festival Neverland @ BNK Art Cinema — The ‘Jakdang Festival’ is celebrating its 3rd year and will feature a variety of cultural and artistic events such as markets, performances, exhibitions, lectures, and artistic creation experiences. BNK Art Cinema, Shinchang-dong, Jung-gu, Saturday and Sunday 2023 Busan Folk Art Competition @ Baekunpo Sports Park — Over the two-day event, around 800 people from 25 teams will present traditional folk singing, dancing and rituals. Baekunpo Sports Park, Nam-gu, Friday and Saturday 2023 Gwangalli Fishing Village Festival @ Gwangalli Beach — The Eobang Festival returns with its celebration of the sea. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Friday through Sunday World Cinema XX @ Busan Cinema Center — The 20th edition features films from around the world. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through May 14 Magic Circus @ Spo1’s Park Dream Narae Children’s Theater — Magic Circus is a permanent performance program of the 18th Busan International Magic Festival that all citizens can enjoy throughout the city. Spo1’s Park Dream Narae Children’s Theater, Saturday and Sunday through June 11 Phantom of the Opera @ Dream Theatre — The Korean version of the Andrew Lloyd Webber classic returns. Dream Theatre, Busanjin-gu, Through June 18 Busan Architecture Tour — The Busan International Architectural Culture Festival (BIACF) is hosting the Busan Architectural Tour every Saturday and Sunday from March to June 2023. Every Saturday and Sunday through June, 10:30 a.m. Boogi Shop @ Busan Citizens Park — About 50 sales booths centered on handmade artists in Busan are operated, and an exhibition space related to the works for sale is also prepared so that you can enjoy the works of Busan artists. Busan Citizen’s Park, Saturdays Through the end of May, 1 p.m. Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its two regular schedules. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.