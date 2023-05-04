What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.
Please Note: Due to heavy rain scheduled this weekend, some events may be postponed or canceled. Currently, most Children’s Day events scheduled for Friday have been postponed until Saturday.
Dmitry Shishkin Piano Recital @ Busan Cultural Center — Russian classic pianist is in town for a special recital. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Friday, 7 p.m.
2023 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concert @ Busan Cinema Center — The 2023 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concerts will be held through September 2. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Saturday, 5 p.m.
Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gukak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.
Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.
Children’s Day — Lots of events at Children’s Park, Busan Citizens Park, and museums around the city for the kids. Most events have been changed from Friday to Saturday. Multiple locations, Saturday
Art Busan @ BEXCO — One of the largest art markets of the year takes over BEXCO. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday
Lotte Art Fair @ Signiel Hotel — More than 40 artists with 500 pieces of art are exhibited on the 4th floor of the hotel. Signiel Hotel, Haeundae, Through Saturday
Joseon Tongsinsa Korea-Japan Cultural Exchange Festival @ Yongdusan Park, around Gwangbok-ro, Jung-gu, History Museum of Joseon Tongsinsa and Busan Port Coastal Passenger Terminal — A festival celebration of Korea and Japan’s cultural history together. Yongdusan Park, around Gwangbok-ro, Jung-gu, History Museum of Joseon Tongsinsa and Busan Port Coastal Passenger Terminal, Jung-gu, Friday through Sunday
Busan Spring Flower Exhibition @ Busan Citizens Park — The exhibition will feature 37 organizations, including the Busan Regional Headquarters of the National Agricultural Cooperative Federation, showcasing various events such as spring flower sculptures and artwork exhibits. Busan Citizens Park, Busanjin-gu, Through Sunday
Magic Show and Musical @ Busan City Hall — On May 6 at 11 am, a 40-minute magic show for kids will be held on the stage by two professional magicians. On May 7th, at 2:00 pm, the musical “Snow White and the Magic Mirror”, a creative adaptation of the story of Snow White, will be held. Busan City Hall, Saturday and Sunday
Cinqo de Mayo @ HQ Bar — Celebrate with some great food, drink specials, and live Spanish music. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, Friday, 7 p.m.
World Cinema XX @ Busan Cinema Center — The 20th edition features films from around the world. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through May 14
Magic Circus @ Spo1’s Park Dream Narae Children’s Theater — Magic Circus is a permanent performance program of the 18th Busan International Magic Festival that all citizens can enjoy throughout the city. Spo1’s Park Dream Narae Children’s Theater, Saturday and Sunday through June 11
Phantom of the Opera @ Dream Theatre — The Korean version of the Andrew Lloyd Webber classic returns. Dream Theatre, Busanjin-gu, Through June 18
Busan Architecture Tour — The Busan International Architectural Culture Festival (BIACF) is hosting the Busan Architectural Tour every Saturday and Sunday from March to June 2023. Every Saturday and Sunday through June, 10:30 a.m.
Boogi Shop @ Busan Citizens Park — About 50 sales booths centered on handmade artists in Busan are operated, and an exhibition space related to the works for sale is also prepared so that you can enjoy the works of Busan artists. Busan Citizen’s Park, Saturdays Through the end of May, 1 p.m.
Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its two regular schedules. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.
International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.
Julian Opie Solo Exhibition @ Kukje Gallery Busan and F1963 Sukcheon Hall — A variety of works, including paintings, sculptures, mosaics, videos, virtual reality (VR) works, and live performances can be experienced. Kukje Gallery Busan and F1963 Sukcheon Hall, Through July 2
Salt Fields, Somewhere in Busan @ Busan Marine Natural History Museum — The Busan Marine Natural History Museum’s new exhibition, “Salt Fields, Somewhere in Busan,” is currently open to the public until May 12, 2024. Busan Marine Natural History Museum, Through May 12, 2024
Lots of People @ Busan Museum of Art — Gim Hongsok expresses his art in the Children’s gallery in the Busan Museum of Art. Busan Museum of Art, Through December 17
Photography Exhibition: UNNAMED ROAD @ GoEun Museum of Photography — Take a look at life through the lens of photographer Lee Jungjin. GoEun Museum of Photography, Haeundae, Through July 9
Re: New-Bird-Jungle @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan Outdoor Park — This project shows a new perspective that raises the value of waste plastic as an effective way to cope with the plastic pandemic. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan Outdoor Park, Through September 3
Postmodern Children Part 2 @ Museum of Contemporary Art — This exhibition showcases 173 works of various genres, including paintings, sculptures, and new media, and explores the various forms of human child existence. Museum of Contemporary Art, Through September 3
Thomas Goisque Photo Exhibition @ France Art Space – Come and discover at France Art Space a selection of the most beautiful photographs by French photo reporter Thomas Goisque. France Art Space, Haeundae, Through May 6
ASEAN Digital Culture Experience Zone @ ASEAN Culture House — The zone includes a live media wall, a virtual reality theater, and a digital playground, which allows visitors to experience the cultures of the 10 ASEAN countries in unique ways. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae-gu
100 Years Ago, A Short Story of Busan @ Bokcheon Museum — Bokcheon Museum is hosting the “100 years ago, A short story of Busan: Dry Plate Photography Exhibition” which comes from a collection of the National Museum of Korea. Bokcheon Museum, Through June 18
2023 Busan MoCA Cinemedia @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art — Climate of Cinema: Isle, the Planet, and Postcontact Zone are just part of this large exhibit focusing on science. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through August 6
Play and Pray: The Story of Maritime People and Their Gods @ Korea National Maritime Museum — Check out the history of people who lived on the seas. Korea National Maritime Museum, Through August 20
Play with Flowers – A Flower Journey to Ancient times @ Jeonggwan Museum — Under the theme of ‘Ancient Flowers’, this special exhibition will make it easy for children to understand our cultural assets through stories related to flowers in ancient literature. Jeonggwan Museum, Through May 7
2023 Busan Open International Men’s Challenger Tennis Tournament @ Geumjeong Sports Park — The ‘Busan Open’, which celebrates its 23rd this year, is a challenger 125 class competition that belongs to the highest level among the world’s men’s challengers. Geumjeong Sports Park, Sunday through May 14
Samsung vs. Lotte @ Sajik Stadium — The Giants look to stay atop of the standings. Sajik Stadium, Friday 6:30 p.m., Saturday 5 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.
Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to coronavirus issues around the city. While we do strive for accuracy, some events may change their operating times and days.