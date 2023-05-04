What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Children’s Day — Lots of events at Children’s Park, Busan Citizens Park, and museums around the city for the kids. Most events have been changed from Friday to Saturday. Multiple locations, Saturday

Art Busan @ BEXCO — One of the largest art markets of the year takes over BEXCO. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Lotte Art Fair @ Signiel Hotel — More than 40 artists with 500 pieces of art are exhibited on the 4th floor of the hotel. Signiel Hotel, Haeundae, Through Saturday

Joseon Tongsinsa Korea-Japan Cultural Exchange Festival @ Yongdusan Park, around Gwangbok-ro, Jung-gu, History Museum of Joseon Tongsinsa and Busan Port Coastal Passenger Terminal — A festival celebration of Korea and Japan’s cultural history together. Yongdusan Park, around Gwangbok-ro, Jung-gu, History Museum of Joseon Tongsinsa and Busan Port Coastal Passenger Terminal, Jung-gu, Friday through Sunday

Busan Spring Flower Exhibition @ Busan Citizens Park — The exhibition will feature 37 organizations, including the Busan Regional Headquarters of the National Agricultural Cooperative Federation, showcasing various events such as spring flower sculptures and artwork exhibits. Busan Citizens Park, Busanjin-gu, Through Sunday



Magic Show and Musical @ Busan City Hall — On May 6 at 11 am, a 40-minute magic show for kids will be held on the stage by two professional magicians. On May 7th, at 2:00 pm, the musical “Snow White and the Magic Mirror”, a creative adaptation of the story of Snow White, will be held. Busan City Hall, Saturday and Sunday

Cinqo de Mayo @ HQ Bar — Celebrate with some great food, drink specials, and live Spanish music. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, Friday, 7 p.m.

World Cinema XX @ Busan Cinema Center — The 20th edition features films from around the world. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through May 14

Magic Circus @ Spo1’s Park Dream Narae Children’s Theater — Magic Circus is a permanent performance program of the 18th Busan International Magic Festival that all citizens can enjoy throughout the city. Spo1’s Park Dream Narae Children’s Theater, Saturday and Sunday through June 11

Phantom of the Opera @ Dream Theatre — The Korean version of the Andrew Lloyd Webber classic returns. Dream Theatre, Busanjin-gu, Through June 18

Busan Architecture Tour — The Busan International Architectural Culture Festival (BIACF) is hosting the Busan Architectural Tour every Saturday and Sunday from March to June 2023. Every Saturday and Sunday through June, 10:30 a.m.

Boogi Shop @ Busan Citizens Park — About 50 sales booths centered on handmade artists in Busan are operated, and an exhibition space related to the works for sale is also prepared so that you can enjoy the works of Busan artists. Busan Citizen’s Park, Saturdays Through the end of May, 1 p.m.

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its two regular schedules. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.