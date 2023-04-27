What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.
Weather Forecast
Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gukak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.
Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.
Events
Busan International Short Film Festival @ Busan Cinema Center — The 40th edition features short films from around the world. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, April 25 – May 1
Busan Lotus Lantern Festival @ Busan Citizens Park, Song Sang-hyeon Square — The Lantern Festival is the oldest Buddhist event and festival along with the Palgwanhoe and will run daily from 6 p.m. until May 14th. Busan Citizens Park, Song Sang-hyeon Square, April 28 – May 14
Busan Super Cup International Yacht Race 2023 @ Haeundae, Suyeong Bay— Four days of racing on the local waters take place this weekend. Haeundae, Suyeong Bay, Thursday through Sunday
Busan Dance Festival @ Norimaru Youth Center — 15 teams that advanced through fierce preliminary and final rounds will compete for the winner’s place. Norimaru Youth Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 5 p.m.
MBTICupid @ Cafewithculture –– MBTICupid takes the traditional dating and networking event to a whole new level by using advanced AI technology to match participants with their ideal personality type. Cafewithculture, Nam-gu, Saturday, 7 p.m.
Bubble Bubble Soap Bubble Show @ Busan Museum — This performance will consist of a participatory program where you can see, touch, and feel everything from small soap bubbles to large soap bubbles, and will be held in harmony with the audience. Busan Museum, Saturday, 5 p.m.
World Cinema XX @ Busan Cinema Center — The 20th edition features films from around the world. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, April 18 – May 14
Magic Circus @ Spo1’s Park Dream Narae Children’s Theater — Magic Circus is a permanent performance program of the 18th Busan International Magic Festival that all citizens can enjoy throughout the city. Spo1’s Park Dream Narae Children’s Theater, Saturday and Sunday through June 11
Phantom of the Opera @ Dream Theatre — The Korean version of the Andrew Lloyd Webber classic returns. Dream Theatre, Busanjin-gu, Through June 18
Busan Architecture Tour — The Busan International Architectural Culture Festival (BIACF) is hosting the Busan Architectural Tour every Saturday and Sunday from March to June 2023. Every Saturday and Sunday through June, 10:30 a.m.
Boogi Shop @ Busan Citizens Park — About 50 sales booths centered on handmade artists in Busan are operated, and an exhibition space related to the works for sale is also prepared so that you can enjoy the works of Busan artists. Busan Citizen’s Park, Saturdays Through the end of May, 1 p.m.
Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its two regular schedules. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.
International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.
Culture
Hommage to Paik Nam-june @ Yeongdo Cultural and Art Center — A retrospective look at one of the country’s most influential artists. Yeongdo Cultural and Art Center, Through April 29
Thomas Goisque Photo Exhibition @ France Art Space – Come and discover at France Art Space a selection of the most beautiful photographs by French photo reporter Thomas Goisque. France Art Space, Haeundae, Through May 6
ASEAN Digital Culture Experience Zone @ ASEAN Culture House — The zone includes a live media wall, a virtual reality theater, and a digital playground, which allows visitors to experience the cultures of the 10 ASEAN countries in unique ways. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae-gu
100 Years Ago, A Short Story of Busan @ Bokcheon Museum — Bokcheon Museum is hosting the “100 years ago, A short story of Busan: Dry Plate Photography Exhibition” which comes from a collection of the National Museum of Korea. Bokcheon Museum, Through June 18
2023 Busan MoCA Cinemedia @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art — Climate of Cinema: Isle, the Planet, and Postcontact Zone are just part of this large exhibit focusing on science. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through August 6
Play and Pray: The Story of Maritime People and Their Gods @ Korea National Maritime Museum — Check out the history of people who lived on the seas. Korea National Maritime Museum, Through August 20
Play with Flowers – A Flower Journey to Ancient times @ Jeonggwan Museum — Under the theme of ‘Ancient Flowers’, this special exhibition will make it easy for children to understand our cultural assets through stories related to flowers in ancient literature. Jeonggwan Museum, Through May 7
Kiwoom vs. Lotte @ Sajik Stadium — The Hereos come to Busan for a weekend series with the Giants. Sajik Stadium, Friday 6:30 p.m., Saturday 5 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.
Ansan vs. Busan IPark @ Asiad Main Stadium — The IPark takes on Ansan as they look to continue their undefeated streak. Asiad Main Stadium, Sajik-dong, Saturday, 4 p.m.
