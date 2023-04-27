What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Busan International Short Film Festival @ Busan Cinema Center — The 40th edition features short films from around the world. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, April 25 – May 1

Busan Lotus Lantern Festival @ Busan Citizens Park, Song Sang-hyeon Square — The Lantern Festival is the oldest Buddhist event and festival along with the Palgwanhoe and will run daily from 6 p.m. until May 14th. Busan Citizens Park, Song Sang-hyeon Square, April 28 – May 14

Busan Super Cup International Yacht Race 2023 @ Haeundae, Suyeong Bay— Four days of racing on the local waters take place this weekend. Haeundae, Suyeong Bay, Thursday through Sunday

Busan Dance Festival @ Norimaru Youth Center — 15 teams that advanced through fierce preliminary and final rounds will compete for the winner’s place. Norimaru Youth Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 5 p.m.

MBTICupid @ Cafewithculture –– MBTICupid takes the traditional dating and networking event to a whole new level by using advanced AI technology to match participants with their ideal personality type. Cafewithculture, Nam-gu, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Bubble Bubble Soap Bubble Show @ Busan Museum — This performance will consist of a participatory program where you can see, touch, and feel everything from small soap bubbles to large soap bubbles, and will be held in harmony with the audience. Busan Museum, Saturday, 5 p.m.

World Cinema XX @ Busan Cinema Center — The 20th edition features films from around the world. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, April 18 – May 14

Magic Circus @ Spo1’s Park Dream Narae Children’s Theater — Magic Circus is a permanent performance program of the 18th Busan International Magic Festival that all citizens can enjoy throughout the city. Spo1’s Park Dream Narae Children’s Theater, Saturday and Sunday through June 11

Phantom of the Opera @ Dream Theatre — The Korean version of the Andrew Lloyd Webber classic returns. Dream Theatre, Busanjin-gu, Through June 18

Busan Architecture Tour — The Busan International Architectural Culture Festival (BIACF) is hosting the Busan Architectural Tour every Saturday and Sunday from March to June 2023. Every Saturday and Sunday through June, 10:30 a.m.

Boogi Shop @ Busan Citizens Park — About 50 sales booths centered on handmade artists in Busan are operated, and an exhibition space related to the works for sale is also prepared so that you can enjoy the works of Busan artists. Busan Citizen’s Park, Saturdays Through the end of May, 1 p.m.

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its two regular schedules. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.