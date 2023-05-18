What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.
Weather Forecast
Pinkfong Classic Land ‘Finding Tutti’ @ Busan Citizens Hall — A great show featuring classic music and children’s favorite cartoon character. Busan Citizens Hall, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.
‘Together, It’s So Good’ @ Busan City Open Event Grounds — This concert was prepared to provide an opportunity to remember the last appearance of the open event site and convey love and gratitude to the family in celebration of the month of family, ahead of the remodeling construction of the open event site, which will be reborn as a civic complex cultural space early next year. Busan City Open Event Grounds, Saturday
2023 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concert @ Busan Cinema Center — The 2023 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concerts will be held through September 2. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Saturday, 5 p.m.
Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gukak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.
Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.
Events
Haeundae Sand Festival @ Haeundae Beach — The Haeundae Sand Festival returns under the theme “Expo 2030 toward the future sand sea”. Haeundae Beach, Friday through Next Monday
Global Gathering @ @ Busan Cinema Center — The city’s largest yearly expat gathering returns. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Saturday
Africa Film Festival @ Busan Cinema Center — Fall in love with 12 African films from South Africa, Morocco, Algeria, and Zambia. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, May 18-24
Busan Family Festival @ Busan Citizens Park — Festivalgoers can participate in activities and watch performances centered around the theme of “inclusiveness, caring and equality.” at Dasom Plaza. Dasom Plaza, Busan Citizens Park, Busanjin-gu, Sunday, 11 a.m.
Busan Go Festival @ Dong-gu and Yeongdo-gu — The festival is organized around five main themes: “frightening,” “reading,” “feeling,” “meeting,” and “drinking.” Various locations in Dong-gu and Yeongdo-gu, Saturday and Sunday
Busan International Machinery Fair 2023 @ BEXCO — Through special displays of smart factories and the automobile sector, the event aims to strengthen its competitiveness and expertise and make smart factories a reality in southwestern Korea. BEXCO, Centum City, Through Friday
Family Circus Alice in Wonderland @ BEXCO Auditorium – Experience the original performance of Family Circus Alice in Wonderland in Busan this weekend featuring a bright and modern reinterpretation. BEXCO Auditorium, Centum City, Saturday and Sunday
Magic Circus @ Spo1’s Park Dream Narae Children’s Theater — Magic Circus is a permanent performance program of the 18th Busan International Magic Festival that all citizens can enjoy throughout the city. Spo1’s Park Dream Narae Children’s Theater, Saturday and Sunday through June 11
Phantom of the Opera @ Dream Theatre — The Korean version of the Andrew Lloyd Webber classic returns. Dream Theatre, Busanjin-gu, Through June 18
Busan Architecture Tour — The Busan International Architectural Culture Festival (BIACF) is hosting the Busan Architectural Tour every Saturday and Sunday from March to June 2023. Every Saturday and Sunday through June, 10:30 a.m.
Boogi Shop @ Busan Citizens Park — About 50 sales booths centered on handmade artists in Busan are operated, and an exhibition space related to the works for sale is also prepared so that you can enjoy the works of Busan artists. Busan Citizen’s Park, Saturdays Through the end of May, 1 p.m.
Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its two regular schedules. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.
International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.
Culture
The Actor is Present: Busan @ Busan Museum of Movies — This exhibition will allow visitors to see writings, photographs, and videos of internationally recognized Korean actors in Busan – including Emmy Award-winning Lee Jung-jae and Oscar winner Yoon Yeo-jung. Busan Museum of Movies, Through November 26
Julian Opie Solo Exhibition @ Kukje Gallery Busan and F1963 Sukcheon Hall — A variety of works, including paintings, sculptures, mosaics, videos, virtual reality (VR) works, and live performances can be experienced. Kukje Gallery Busan and F1963 Sukcheon Hall, Through July 2
Lots of People @ Busan Museum of Art — Gim Hongsok expresses his art in the Children’s gallery in the Busan Museum of Art. Busan Museum of Art, Through December 17
Photography Exhibition: UNNAMED ROAD @ GoEun Museum of Photography — Take a look at life through the lens of photographer Lee Jungjin. GoEun Museum of Photography, Haeundae, Through July 9
Re: New-Bird-Jungle @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan Outdoor Park — This project shows a new perspective that raises the value of waste plastic as an effective way to cope with the plastic pandemic. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan Outdoor Park, Through September 3
Postmodern Children Part 2 @ Museum of Contemporary Art — This exhibition showcases 173 works of various genres, including paintings, sculptures, and new media, and explores the various forms of human child existence. Museum of Contemporary Art, Through September 3
ASEAN Digital Culture Experience Zone @ ASEAN Culture House — The zone includes a live media wall, a virtual reality theater, and a digital playground, which allows visitors to experience the cultures of the 10 ASEAN countries in unique ways. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae-gu
100 Years Ago, A Short Story of Busan @ Bokcheon Museum — Bokcheon Museum is hosting the “100 years ago, A short story of Busan: Dry Plate Photography Exhibition” which comes from a collection of the National Museum of Korea. Bokcheon Museum, Through June 18
2023 Busan MoCA Cinemedia @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art — Climate of Cinema: Isle, the Planet, and Postcontact Zone are just part of this large exhibit focusing on science. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through August 6
Play and Pray: The Story of Maritime People and Their Gods @ Korea National Maritime Museum — Check out the history of people who lived on the seas. Korea National Maritime Museum, Through August 20
2023 Diamond Bridge Walking Festival @ Gwangalli Bridge — Enjoy a Sunday morning walk over the bridge from BEXCO to Pukyoung National University. Gwangan Bridge, Sunday, 8 a.m.
Suyeong River SUPYOGA @ Suyeong River — The Suyeong River SUPYOGA program offers a special experience and a new challenge opportunity for citizens seeking a healthy lifestyle during the summer season, and it is expected to add vitality to Busan’s charming beaches. Suyeong River, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m.
SSG. vs. Lotte — League leaders SSG come to town. Sajik Stadium, Sajik-dong, Friday 6:30 p.m., Saturday, 5 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.
Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to coronavirus issues around the city. While we do strive for accuracy, some events may change their operating times and days.