What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Haeundae Sand Festival @ Haeundae Beach — The Haeundae Sand Festival returns under the theme “Expo 2030 toward the future sand sea”. Haeundae Beach, Friday through Next Monday

Global Gathering @ @ Busan Cinema Center — The city’s largest yearly expat gathering returns. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Saturday

Africa Film Festival @ Busan Cinema Center — Fall in love with 12 African films from South Africa, Morocco, Algeria, and Zambia. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, May 18-24

Busan Family Festival @ Busan Citizens Park — Festivalgoers can participate in activities and watch performances centered around the theme of “inclusiveness, caring and equality.” at Dasom Plaza. Dasom Plaza, Busan Citizens Park, Busanjin-gu, Sunday, 11 a.m.

Busan Go Festival @ Dong-gu and Yeongdo-gu — The festival is organized around five main themes: “frightening,” “reading,” “feeling,” “meeting,” and “drinking.” Various locations in Dong-gu and Yeongdo-gu, Saturday and Sunday

Busan International Machinery Fair 2023 @ BEXCO — Through special displays of smart factories and the automobile sector, the event aims to strengthen its competitiveness and expertise and make smart factories a reality in southwestern Korea. BEXCO, Centum City, Through Friday

Family Circus Alice in Wonderland @ BEXCO Auditorium – Experience the original performance of Family Circus Alice in Wonderland in Busan this weekend featuring a bright and modern reinterpretation. BEXCO Auditorium, Centum City, Saturday and Sunday

Magic Circus @ Spo1’s Park Dream Narae Children’s Theater — Magic Circus is a permanent performance program of the 18th Busan International Magic Festival that all citizens can enjoy throughout the city. Spo1’s Park Dream Narae Children’s Theater, Saturday and Sunday through June 11

Phantom of the Opera @ Dream Theatre — The Korean version of the Andrew Lloyd Webber classic returns. Dream Theatre, Busanjin-gu, Through June 18

Busan Architecture Tour — The Busan International Architectural Culture Festival (BIACF) is hosting the Busan Architectural Tour every Saturday and Sunday from March to June 2023. Every Saturday and Sunday through June, 10:30 a.m.

Boogi Shop @ Busan Citizens Park — About 50 sales booths centered on handmade artists in Busan are operated, and an exhibition space related to the works for sale is also prepared so that you can enjoy the works of Busan artists. Busan Citizen’s Park, Saturdays Through the end of May, 1 p.m.

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its two regular schedules. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.