What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Haeundae Sand Sculptures @ Haeundae Beach — The Haeundae Sand Festival has ended but the sculptures remain to be seen. Haeundae Beach, Through June 6

Busan International Dance Festival @ Special stage at Haeundae Beach, Busan Cinema Center Haneulyeon Theatre, Busan Citizens Park — The 19th edition brings a variety of events around the city. Special stage at Haeundae Beach, Busan Cinema Center Haneulyeon Theatre, Busan Citizens Park, Friday through Sunday

Busan International Dance Festival Gala Performance @ Busan Cultural Center — The highlight performance of the 19th BIDF takes place Friday evening. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Cheolma Hanwoo Bulgogi Festival @ Gijang — Cheolma is known in the region for its Korean beef and this festival brings a lot of food and fun to celebrate it. Field at Jangjeon-cheon Stream, Cheolma-myeon, Gijang-gun, June 2-6

Busan International Performing Arts Festival — Events are taking place throughout the city including Busan Cinema Center, Haeundae Cultural Center, Busan Citizens’ Hall, Haneulbaram Theatre, Space Theater, Culture Alley Yongcheon Jiral Theater, Millac The Market, and Gwangalli meeting square. June 2-18

2023 ASEAN MARKET @ ASEAN Culture House — Check out various items and food from Southeast Asia. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Saturday and Sunday

Comic World @ BEXCO — Two days of comics, cosplay, and fun. BEXCO, Centum City, Saturday and Sunday

Busan Contents Market @ BEXCO — For 17 years, BCM has served as a global platform for emerging media from around the world and has become a prestigious festival that represents Busan, Korea, and K-content globally. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday

Magic Circus @ Spo1’s Park Dream Narae Children’s Theater — Magic Circus is a permanent performance program of the 18th Busan International Magic Festival that all citizens can enjoy throughout the city. Spo1’s Park Dream Narae Children’s Theater, Saturday and Sunday through June 11

Phantom of the Opera @ Dream Theatre — The Korean version of the Andrew Lloyd Webber classic returns. Dream Theatre, Busanjin-gu, Through June 18

Busan Architecture Tour — The Busan International Architectural Culture Festival (BIACF) is hosting the Busan Architectural Tour every Saturday and Sunday from March to June 2023. Every Saturday and Sunday through June, 10:30 a.m.

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.