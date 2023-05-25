What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Chamber Music Concert Series: Pride of Busan @ Busan Cultural Center — Chamber music concerts take place in order to promote classical music to the public as well as raise awareness of the Busan International Art Center and Busan Opera House which are under construction. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 5 p.m.

Dream Concert @ Asiad Main Stadium — One of K-pop’s biggest yearly events comes to Busan for the first time. Asiad Main Stadium, Sajik-dong, Saturday

Yuhki Kuramoto @ Busan Citizens Hall — Japanese pianist Yuhki Kuramoto comes to Busan for a Friday evening concert. Busan Citizens Hall, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

2023 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concert @ Busan Cinema Center — The 2023 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concerts will be held through September 2. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Saturday, 5 p.m.

Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gukak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.

Events

Haeundae Sand Sculptures @ Haeundae Beach — The Haeundae Sand Festival has ended but the sculptures remain to be seen. Haeundae Beach, Through June 6 2023 Geumjeongsanseong Festival @ Geumjeongsanseong Fortress Plaza — The festival looks back at the city’s past. Geumjeongsanseong Fortress Plaza, Geumjeong-gu, Friday through Sunday Centum Beer Festival @ Busan Cinema Center — The largest domestic beer festival runs through Sunday with nightly entertainment. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through Sunday Busan Port Festival @ International Passenger Terminal and Korea National Maritime Museum — The 16th edition of the Port Festival takes place Saturday and Sunday. International Passenger Terminal and Korea National Maritime Museum, Saturday and Sunday Magic Circus @ Spo1’s Park Dream Narae Children’s Theater — Magic Circus is a permanent performance program of the 18th Busan International Magic Festival that all citizens can enjoy throughout the city. Spo1’s Park Dream Narae Children’s Theater, Saturday and Sunday through June 11 Phantom of the Opera @ Dream Theatre — The Korean version of the Andrew Lloyd Webber classic returns. Dream Theatre, Busanjin-gu, Through June 18 Busan Architecture Tour — The Busan International Architectural Culture Festival (BIACF) is hosting the Busan Architectural Tour every Saturday and Sunday from March to June 2023. Every Saturday and Sunday through June, 10:30 a.m. Boogi Shop @ Busan Citizens Park — About 50 sales booths centered on handmade artists in Busan are operated, and an exhibition space related to the works for sale is also prepared so that you can enjoy the works of Busan artists. Busan Citizen’s Park, Saturdays Through the end of May, 1 p.m. Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show features one large-scale show. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.