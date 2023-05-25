What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.
Chamber Music Concert Series: Pride of Busan @ Busan Cultural Center — Chamber music concerts take place in order to promote classical music to the public as well as raise awareness of the Busan International Art Center and Busan Opera House which are under construction. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 5 p.m.
Dream Concert @ Asiad Main Stadium — One of K-pop’s biggest yearly events comes to Busan for the first time. Asiad Main Stadium, Sajik-dong, Saturday
Yuhki Kuramoto @ Busan Citizens Hall — Japanese pianist Yuhki Kuramoto comes to Busan for a Friday evening concert. Busan Citizens Hall, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.
2023 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concert @ Busan Cinema Center — The 2023 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concerts will be held through September 2. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Saturday, 5 p.m.
Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gukak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.
Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.
Events
Haeundae Sand Sculptures @ Haeundae Beach — The Haeundae Sand Festival has ended but the sculptures remain to be seen. Haeundae Beach, Through June 6
2023 Geumjeongsanseong Festival @ Geumjeongsanseong Fortress Plaza — The festival looks back at the city’s past. Geumjeongsanseong Fortress Plaza, Geumjeong-gu, Friday through Sunday
Centum Beer Festival @ Busan Cinema Center — The largest domestic beer festival runs through Sunday with nightly entertainment. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through Sunday
Busan Port Festival @ International Passenger Terminal and Korea National Maritime Museum — The 16th edition of the Port Festival takes place Saturday and Sunday. International Passenger Terminal and Korea National Maritime Museum, Saturday and Sunday
Magic Circus @ Spo1’s Park Dream Narae Children’s Theater — Magic Circus is a permanent performance program of the 18th Busan International Magic Festival that all citizens can enjoy throughout the city. Spo1’s Park Dream Narae Children’s Theater, Saturday and Sunday through June 11
Phantom of the Opera @ Dream Theatre — The Korean version of the Andrew Lloyd Webber classic returns. Dream Theatre, Busanjin-gu, Through June 18
Busan Architecture Tour — The Busan International Architectural Culture Festival (BIACF) is hosting the Busan Architectural Tour every Saturday and Sunday from March to June 2023. Every Saturday and Sunday through June, 10:30 a.m.
Boogi Shop @ Busan Citizens Park — About 50 sales booths centered on handmade artists in Busan are operated, and an exhibition space related to the works for sale is also prepared so that you can enjoy the works of Busan artists. Busan Citizen’s Park, Saturdays Through the end of May, 1 p.m.
Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show features one large-scale show. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m.
International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.
Culture
Photographs by YOSIGO: Holiday Memories @ KT&G Sangsang Madang Busan — A popular photo exhibit with 350 pictures of summer destinations from around the world. KT&G Sangsang Madang Busan, May 27 – September 3
The Actor is Present: Busan @ Busan Museum of Movies — This exhibition will allow visitors to see writings, photographs, and videos of internationally recognized Korean actors in Busan – including Emmy Award-winning Lee Jung-jae and Oscar winner Yoon Yeo-jung. Busan Museum of Movies, Through November 26
Julian Opie Solo Exhibition @ Kukje Gallery Busan and F1963 Sukcheon Hall — A variety of works, including paintings, sculptures, mosaics, videos, virtual reality (VR) works, and live performances can be experienced. Kukje Gallery Busan and F1963 Sukcheon Hall, Through July 2
Joseon Diplomat, Interpreter @ Busan Museum — In this exhibition, the Busan Museum presents about 150 relics of the diplomatic role of interpreters in the procession of the Joseon envoys and various stories that their activities had on Joseon society. Busan Museum, Nam-gu, Through July 9
Lots of People @ Busan Museum of Art — Gim Hongsok expresses his art in the Children’s gallery in the Busan Museum of Art. Busan Museum of Art, Through December 17
Photography Exhibition: UNNAMED ROAD @ GoEun Museum of Photography — Take a look at life through the lens of photographer Lee Jungjin. GoEun Museum of Photography, Haeundae, Through July 9
Re: New-Bird-Jungle @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan Outdoor Park — This project shows a new perspective that raises the value of waste plastic as an effective way to cope with the plastic pandemic. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan Outdoor Park, Through September 3
Postmodern Children Part 2 @ Museum of Contemporary Art — This exhibition showcases 173 works of various genres, including paintings, sculptures, and new media, and explores the various forms of human child existence. Museum of Contemporary Art, Through September 3
ASEAN Digital Culture Experience Zone @ ASEAN Culture House — The zone includes a live media wall, a virtual reality theater, and a digital playground, which allows visitors to experience the cultures of the 10 ASEAN countries in unique ways. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae-gu
100 Years Ago, A Short Story of Busan @ Bokcheon Museum — Bokcheon Museum is hosting the “100 years ago, A short story of Busan: Dry Plate Photography Exhibition” which comes from a collection of the National Museum of Korea. Bokcheon Museum, Through June 18
2023 Busan MoCA Cinemedia @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art — Climate of Cinema: Isle, the Planet, and Postcontact Zone are just part of this large exhibit focusing on science. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through August 6
Play and Pray: The Story of Maritime People and Their Gods @ Korea National Maritime Museum — Check out the history of people who lived on the seas. Korea National Maritime Museum, Through August 20
Asan vs. Busan IPark @ Asiad Main Stadium – The IPark looks to keep pace at the top of the table versus 9th place Asan. Asiad Main Stadium, Sajik-dong, Sunday, 4 p.m.
