What’s On in Busan This Weekend

New Zealand Wine Festival @ Lotte Signiel Hotel — Join the Kiwi Chamber for one of the best wine events of the year in Busan. Lotte Signiel Hotel, Haeundae-gu, Saturday, 6 p.m.

ISB Against Malaria Fun Run @ International School of Busan — A community event aimed at raising funds for the charity organization against Malaria. International School of Busan, Gijang-gun, Saturday, 10 a.m.

Busan International Performing Arts Festival — Events are taking place throughout the city including Busan Cinema Center, Haeundae Cultural Center, Busan Citizens’ Hall, Haneulbaram Theatre, Space Theater, Culture Alley Yongcheon Jiral Theater, Millac The Market, and Gwangalli meeting square. Through June 18

Int’l Maritime Defense Industry Exhibition @ BEXCO — Navy delegations from around the world visit Busan. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday

2023 ASEAN-ROK ICT Convergence Forum & Metaverse Conference @ BEXCO — Domestic and overseas games, entertainment, commerce, beauty, education, and home meta on display. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday

Korea Camping Car Show @ BEXCO — Check out the latest in camping gear. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Magic Circus @ Spo1’s Park Dream Narae Children’s Theater — Magic Circus is a permanent performance program of the 18th Busan International Magic Festival that all citizens can enjoy throughout the city. Spo1’s Park Dream Narae Children’s Theater, Saturday and Sunday through June 11

Phantom of the Opera @ Dream Theatre — The Korean version of the Andrew Lloyd Webber classic returns. Dream Theatre, Busanjin-gu, Through June 18

Busan Architecture Tour — The Busan International Architectural Culture Festival (BIACF) is hosting the Busan Architectural Tour every Saturday and Sunday from March to June 2023. Every Saturday and Sunday through June, 10:30 a.m.

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.