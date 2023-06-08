What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.
Weather Forecast
2023 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concert @ Busan Cinema Center — The 2023 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concerts will be held through September 2. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Saturday, 5 p.m.
Candlelight @ Nurimaru — Candlelight presents the magic of a multi-sensory music experience in an inspiring atmosphere that was not seen in conventional classical concerts. Nurimaru, Haeundae, Friday and Saturday
Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gukak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.
Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.
Events
New Zealand Wine Festival @ Lotte Signiel Hotel — Join the Kiwi Chamber for one of the best wine events of the year in Busan. Lotte Signiel Hotel, Haeundae-gu, Saturday, 6 p.m.
ISB Against Malaria Fun Run @ International School of Busan — A community event aimed at raising funds for the charity organization against Malaria. International School of Busan, Gijang-gun, Saturday, 10 a.m.
Busan International Performing Arts Festival — Events are taking place throughout the city including Busan Cinema Center, Haeundae Cultural Center, Busan Citizens’ Hall, Haneulbaram Theatre, Space Theater, Culture Alley Yongcheon Jiral Theater, Millac The Market, and Gwangalli meeting square. Through June 18
Int’l Maritime Defense Industry Exhibition @ BEXCO — Navy delegations from around the world visit Busan. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday
2023 ASEAN-ROK ICT Convergence Forum & Metaverse Conference @ BEXCO — Domestic and overseas games, entertainment, commerce, beauty, education, and home meta on display. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday
Korea Camping Car Show @ BEXCO — Check out the latest in camping gear. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday
Busan International Performing Arts Festival — Events are taking place throughout the city including Busan Cinema Center, Haeundae Cultural Center, Busan Citizens’ Hall, Haneulbaram Theatre, Space Theater, Culture Alley Yongcheon Jiral Theater, Millac The Market, and Gwangalli meeting square. Through June 18
Magic Circus @ Spo1’s Park Dream Narae Children’s Theater — Magic Circus is a permanent performance program of the 18th Busan International Magic Festival that all citizens can enjoy throughout the city. Spo1’s Park Dream Narae Children’s Theater, Saturday and Sunday through June 11
Phantom of the Opera @ Dream Theatre — The Korean version of the Andrew Lloyd Webber classic returns. Dream Theatre, Busanjin-gu, Through June 18
Busan Architecture Tour — The Busan International Architectural Culture Festival (BIACF) is hosting the Busan Architectural Tour every Saturday and Sunday from March to June 2023. Every Saturday and Sunday through June, 10:30 a.m.
Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.
Culture
Photographs by YOSIGO: Holiday Memories @ KT&G Sangsang Madang Busan — A popular photo exhibit with 350 pictures of summer destinations from around the world. KT&G Sangsang Madang Busan, Through September 3
The Actor is Present: Busan @ Busan Museum of Movies — This exhibition will allow visitors to see writings, photographs, and videos of internationally recognized Korean actors in Busan – including Emmy Award-winning Lee Jung-jae and Oscar winner Yoon Yeo-jung. Busan Museum of Movies, Through November 26
Julian Opie Solo Exhibition @ Kukje Gallery Busan and F1963 Sukcheon Hall — A variety of works, including paintings, sculptures, mosaics, videos, virtual reality (VR) works, and live performances can be experienced. Kukje Gallery Busan and F1963 Sukcheon Hall, Through July 2
Joseon Diplomat, Interpreter @ Busan Museum — In this exhibition, the Busan Museum presents about 150 relics of the diplomatic role of interpreters in the procession of the Joseon envoys and various stories that their activities had on Joseon society. Busan Museum, Nam-gu, Through July 9
Lots of People @ Busan Museum of Art — Gim Hongsok expresses his art in the Children’s gallery in the Busan Museum of Art. Busan Museum of Art, Through December 17
Photography Exhibition: UNNAMED ROAD @ GoEun Museum of Photography — Take a look at life through the lens of photographer Lee Jungjin. GoEun Museum of Photography, Haeundae, Through July 9
Re: New-Bird-Jungle @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan Outdoor Park — This project shows a new perspective that raises the value of waste plastic as an effective way to cope with the plastic pandemic. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan Outdoor Park, Through September 3
Postmodern Children Part 2 @ Museum of Contemporary Art — This exhibition showcases 173 works of various genres, including paintings, sculptures, and new media, and explores the various forms of human child existence. Museum of Contemporary Art, Through September 3
100 Years Ago, A Short Story of Busan @ Bokcheon Museum — Bokcheon Museum is hosting the “100 years ago, A short story of Busan: Dry Plate Photography Exhibition” which comes from a collection of the National Museum of Korea. Bokcheon Museum, Through June 18
2023 Busan MoCA Cinemedia @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art — Climate of Cinema: Isle, the Planet, and Postcontact Zone are just part of this large exhibit focusing on science. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through August 6
Play and Pray: The Story of Maritime People and Their Gods @ Korea National Maritime Museum — Check out the history of people who lived on the seas. Korea National Maritime Museum, Through August 20
Gimpo vs. Busan IPark @ Asiad Main Stadium – Table leaders Busan Ipark look to win its fourth straight match. Asiad Main Stadium, Sajik-dong, Saturday, 8 p.m.
Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to coronavirus issues around the city. While we do strive for accuracy, some events may change their operating times and days.