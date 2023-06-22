What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Weather Forecast

Park Chang-geun @ BEXCO Auditorium — Singer Park Chang-geun’s “Story of Our Dreams” tour comes to Busan for two days. BEXCO Auditorium, Centum City, Saturday and Sunday, 4 p.m.

2023 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concert @ Busan Cinema Center — The 2023 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concerts will be held through September 2. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Saturday, 5 p.m.

Novus String Quartet Presents the Works of Beethoven @ Busan Cinema Center — A tribute to Beethoven’s works will be presented. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Seong-jin Cho & Wald Ensemble @ Busan Cultural Center — Pianist Seong-jun Choi returns for a concert in Busan. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gukak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.

Events

Busan Design Week @ BEXCO — One of the largest exhibitions on design in the country. BEXCO, Centum City, Through Sunday Busan International Coffee Forum @ BEXCO — Experts from around the world will join this two day conference. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday Busan Coffee Show @ BEXCO — Everything coffee in one place. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday Home Table Deco Fair @ BEXCO — Check out the latest trends in home decoration. BEXCO, Centum City, Through Sunday International Day of Yoga @ Gwangalli Beach — The UN International Day of Yoga will be celebrated to promote the good physical and mental health of Busan citizens and contribute to the development and peace all throughout the world. Gwangalli Beach, Friday, 5:30 p.m. Nighttime City Tour for Dog Owners — This unique program, known as the pet kitji night view tour, offers an opportunity to enjoy the stunning night view of Busan with your furry companions. Saturday Busan Architecture Tour — The Busan International Architectural Culture Festival (BIACF) is hosting the Busan Architectural Tour every Saturday and Sunday from March to June 2023. Every Saturday and Sunday through June, 10:30 a.m. Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.