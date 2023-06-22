What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.
Weather Forecast
Park Chang-geun @ BEXCO Auditorium — Singer Park Chang-geun’s “Story of Our Dreams” tour comes to Busan for two days. BEXCO Auditorium, Centum City, Saturday and Sunday, 4 p.m.
2023 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concert @ Busan Cinema Center — The 2023 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concerts will be held through September 2. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Saturday, 5 p.m.
Novus String Quartet Presents the Works of Beethoven @ Busan Cinema Center — A tribute to Beethoven’s works will be presented. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Saturday, 3 p.m.
Seong-jin Cho & Wald Ensemble @ Busan Cultural Center — Pianist Seong-jun Choi returns for a concert in Busan. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gukak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.
Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.
Events
Busan Design Week @ BEXCO — One of the largest exhibitions on design in the country. BEXCO, Centum City, Through Sunday
Busan International Coffee Forum @ BEXCO — Experts from around the world will join this two day conference. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday
Busan Coffee Show @ BEXCO — Everything coffee in one place. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday
Home Table Deco Fair @ BEXCO — Check out the latest trends in home decoration. BEXCO, Centum City, Through Sunday
International Day of Yoga @ Gwangalli Beach — The UN International Day of Yoga will be celebrated to promote the good physical and mental health of Busan citizens and contribute to the development and peace all throughout the world. Gwangalli Beach, Friday, 5:30 p.m.
Nighttime City Tour for Dog Owners — This unique program, known as the pet kitji night view tour, offers an opportunity to enjoy the stunning night view of Busan with your furry companions. Saturday
Busan Architecture Tour — The Busan International Architectural Culture Festival (BIACF) is hosting the Busan Architectural Tour every Saturday and Sunday from March to June 2023. Every Saturday and Sunday through June, 10:30 a.m.
Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.
Culture
Photographs by YOSIGO: Holiday Memories @ KT&G Sangsang Madang Busan — A popular photo exhibit with 350 pictures of summer destinations from around the world. KT&G Sangsang Madang Busan, Through September 3
The Actor is Present: Busan @ Busan Museum of Movies — This exhibition will allow visitors to see writings, photographs, and videos of internationally recognized Korean actors in Busan – including Emmy Award-winning Lee Jung-jae and Oscar winner Yoon Yeo-jung. Busan Museum of Movies, Through November 26
Julian Opie Solo Exhibition @ Kukje Gallery Busan and F1963 Sukcheon Hall — A variety of works, including paintings, sculptures, mosaics, videos, virtual reality (VR) works, and live performances can be experienced. Kukje Gallery Busan and F1963 Sukcheon Hall, Through July 2
Joseon Diplomat, Interpreter @ Busan Museum — In this exhibition, the Busan Museum presents about 150 relics of the diplomatic role of interpreters in the procession of the Joseon envoys and various stories that their activities had on Joseon society. Busan Museum, Nam-gu, Through July 9
Lots of People @ Busan Museum of Art — Gim Hongsok expresses his art in the Children’s gallery in the Busan Museum of Art. Busan Museum of Art, Through December 17
Photography Exhibition: UNNAMED ROAD @ GoEun Museum of Photography — Take a look at life through the lens of photographer Lee Jungjin. GoEun Museum of Photography, Haeundae, Through July 9
Re: New-Bird-Jungle @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan Outdoor Park — This project shows a new perspective that raises the value of waste plastic as an effective way to cope with the plastic pandemic. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan Outdoor Park, Through September 3
Postmodern Children Part 2 @ Museum of Contemporary Art — This exhibition showcases 173 works of various genres, including paintings, sculptures, and new media, and explores the various forms of human child existence. Museum of Contemporary Art, Through September 3
2023 Busan MoCA Cinemedia @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art — Climate of Cinema: Isle, the Planet, and Postcontact Zone are just part of this large exhibit focusing on science. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through August 6
Play and Pray: The Story of Maritime People and Their Gods @ Korea National Maritime Museum — Check out the history of people who lived on the seas. Korea National Maritime Museum, Through August 20
Cheongju vs. Busan IPark @ Asiad Main Stadium — The IPark look to jump back to the top of the table. Asiad Main Stadium, Sajik-dong, Saturday, 4 p.m.
Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to coronavirus issues around the city. While we do strive for accuracy, some events may change their operating times and days.