What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Korea Railways and Logistics Fair 2023 @ BEXCO — The country’s biggest logistics and railways fair takes place. BEXCO, Centum City, Wednesday through Saturday

Busan Tea and Craft Fair @ BEXCO — Check out the latest trends in tea and crafts. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

BWC Wedding Fair @ BEXCO — All your wedding needs in one place. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Busan Golmok Festival @ Jeonpo Gonggu-gil — The first weekend of the festival takes place in Busanjin-gu. Jeonpo Gonggu-gil, Busanjin-gu, Saturday and Sunday

Busan Metropolitan Theatre Company “Where Boy B lives” @ Busan Citizen’s Hall — Two days of B-boy concerts for children under 18. Busan Citizen’s Hall, Friday 7:30 p.m. and Saturday 5 p.m.

UN Peace Road Walking Contest @ UN Park — The UN Peace Road Walking Contest will open this Saturday to mark the 70th anniversary of the Korean Armistice Agreement. UN Park, Daeyeon-dong, Saturday

Suyeong River Beach Art Experience and the Starry Suyeong River LED Kayak Experience — These events, hosted by the city of Busan and the Busan Tourism Organization, aim to promote marine leisure tourism and offer unique experiences along the picturesque Suyeong River. Friday through Sunday

Busan International Performing Arts Festival — Events are taking place throughout the city including Busan Cinema Center, Haeundae Cultural Center, Busan Citizens’ Hall, Haneulbaram Theatre, Space Theater, Culture Alley Yongcheon Jiral Theater, Millac The Market, and Gwangalli meeting square. Through June 18

Phantom of the Opera @ Dream Theatre — The Korean version of the Andrew Lloyd Webber classic returns. Dream Theatre, Busanjin-gu, Through June 18

Busan Architecture Tour — The Busan International Architectural Culture Festival (BIACF) is hosting the Busan Architectural Tour every Saturday and Sunday from March to June 2023. Every Saturday and Sunday through June, 10:30 a.m.

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.