What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.
Weather Forecast
2023 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concert @ Busan Cinema Center — The 2023 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concerts will be held through September 2. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Saturday, 5 p.m.
Indonesian Music and Dance @ Busan National Gukak Center — Enjoy an event to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of diplomatic relations between Korea-Indonesia. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Busan Philharmonic Orchestra @ Busan Cultural Center — The 600th Subscription Concert features Artistic Director & Chief Conductor Choi Sooyeoul. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gukak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.
Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.
Events
Korea Railways and Logistics Fair 2023 @ BEXCO — The country’s biggest logistics and railways fair takes place. BEXCO, Centum City, Wednesday through Saturday
Busan Tea and Craft Fair @ BEXCO — Check out the latest trends in tea and crafts. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday
BWC Wedding Fair @ BEXCO — All your wedding needs in one place. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday
Busan Golmok Festival @ Jeonpo Gonggu-gil — The first weekend of the festival takes place in Busanjin-gu. Jeonpo Gonggu-gil, Busanjin-gu, Saturday and Sunday
Busan Metropolitan Theatre Company “Where Boy B lives” @ Busan Citizen’s Hall — Two days of B-boy concerts for children under 18. Busan Citizen’s Hall, Friday 7:30 p.m. and Saturday 5 p.m.
UN Peace Road Walking Contest @ UN Park — The UN Peace Road Walking Contest will open this Saturday to mark the 70th anniversary of the Korean Armistice Agreement. UN Park, Daeyeon-dong, Saturday
Suyeong River Beach Art Experience and the Starry Suyeong River LED Kayak Experience — These events, hosted by the city of Busan and the Busan Tourism Organization, aim to promote marine leisure tourism and offer unique experiences along the picturesque Suyeong River. Friday through Sunday
Busan International Performing Arts Festival — Events are taking place throughout the city including Busan Cinema Center, Haeundae Cultural Center, Busan Citizens’ Hall, Haneulbaram Theatre, Space Theater, Culture Alley Yongcheon Jiral Theater, Millac The Market, and Gwangalli meeting square. Through June 18
Phantom of the Opera @ Dream Theatre — The Korean version of the Andrew Lloyd Webber classic returns. Dream Theatre, Busanjin-gu, Through June 18
Busan Architecture Tour — The Busan International Architectural Culture Festival (BIACF) is hosting the Busan Architectural Tour every Saturday and Sunday from March to June 2023. Every Saturday and Sunday through June, 10:30 a.m.
Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.
Culture
Photographs by YOSIGO: Holiday Memories @ KT&G Sangsang Madang Busan — A popular photo exhibit with 350 pictures of summer destinations from around the world. KT&G Sangsang Madang Busan, Through September 3
The Actor is Present: Busan @ Busan Museum of Movies — This exhibition will allow visitors to see writings, photographs, and videos of internationally recognized Korean actors in Busan – including Emmy Award-winning Lee Jung-jae and Oscar winner Yoon Yeo-jung. Busan Museum of Movies, Through November 26
Julian Opie Solo Exhibition @ Kukje Gallery Busan and F1963 Sukcheon Hall — A variety of works, including paintings, sculptures, mosaics, videos, virtual reality (VR) works, and live performances can be experienced. Kukje Gallery Busan and F1963 Sukcheon Hall, Through July 2
Joseon Diplomat, Interpreter @ Busan Museum — In this exhibition, the Busan Museum presents about 150 relics of the diplomatic role of interpreters in the procession of the Joseon envoys and various stories that their activities had on Joseon society. Busan Museum, Nam-gu, Through July 9
Lots of People @ Busan Museum of Art — Gim Hongsok expresses his art in the Children’s gallery in the Busan Museum of Art. Busan Museum of Art, Through December 17
Photography Exhibition: UNNAMED ROAD @ GoEun Museum of Photography — Take a look at life through the lens of photographer Lee Jungjin. GoEun Museum of Photography, Haeundae, Through July 9
Re: New-Bird-Jungle @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan Outdoor Park — This project shows a new perspective that raises the value of waste plastic as an effective way to cope with the plastic pandemic. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan Outdoor Park, Through September 3
Postmodern Children Part 2 @ Museum of Contemporary Art — This exhibition showcases 173 works of various genres, including paintings, sculptures, and new media, and explores the various forms of human child existence. Museum of Contemporary Art, Through September 3
100 Years Ago, A Short Story of Busan @ Bokcheon Museum — Bokcheon Museum is hosting the “100 years ago, A short story of Busan: Dry Plate Photography Exhibition” which comes from a collection of the National Museum of Korea. Bokcheon Museum, Through June 18
2023 Busan MoCA Cinemedia @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art — Climate of Cinema: Isle, the Planet, and Postcontact Zone are just part of this large exhibit focusing on science. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through August 6
Play and Pray: The Story of Maritime People and Their Gods @ Korea National Maritime Museum — Check out the history of people who lived on the seas. Korea National Maritime Museum, Through August 20
South Korea vs. Peru @ Asiad Main Stadium — The first football friendly in four years takes place Friday night. Asiad Main Stadium, Sajik-dong, Friday, 8 p.m.
Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to coronavirus issues around the city. While we do strive for accuracy, some events may change their operating times and days.