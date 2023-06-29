What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.
18th BIMF: 5th Busking Championship @ Gunam-ro— The 5th edition of the Busking Championships takes place Saturday and Sunday. BEXCO Auditorium, Centum City, Saturday and Sunday
2023 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concert @ Busan Cinema Center — The 2023 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concerts will be held through September 2. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Saturday, 5 p.m.
Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gukak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.
Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.
Events
Authentic Flamenco @ Haeundae Cultural Center — Presented by the Royal Opera of Madrid and Fever, this world tour features a passionate flamenco performance by renowned dancer Paula Rodriguez. Haeundae Cultural Center, Friday through Sunday
Busan International Magic Festival Magic Convention @ BEXCO — One of the largest exhibitions on magic in the country returns. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday
Busan Food Film Festa 2023 @ Busan Cinema Center — Food and film come together for this fun event. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Friday through Sunday
Busan Furniture Expo @ BEXCO — Everything furniture in one place. BEXCO, Centum City, Through Sunday
Busan Companion Show @ BEXCO — Check out the latest trends for pets. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday
Busan Golmok Festival @ Mangmi Alleyway — The last weekend of the festival takes place in Mangmi Alleyway in Suyeong-gu. Mangmi Alleyway, Suyeong-gu, Saturday and Sunday
Pinkfong Baby Shark Hometown Festival @ APEC Naru Park – The festival will feature various performances and activities, including live performances of the famous Baby Shark song, a magic bubble show, a balloon show, face painting, and more. APEC Naru Park, Haeundae, Saturday, 11 a.m.
2023-2024 Visit Korea Year, Relay Night Pop-up @ Yongdusan Park — This event is prepared in collaboration with the Korea Tourism Organization, which is promoting the 2023-2024 Visit Korea Year campaign, and Busan City, which is promoting a city development project specializing in night tourism. Yongdusan Park, Nampo-dong, Through July 9th
Gyeongnam Travel Market @ KT&G Sangsangmadang — THis event will bring together 15 tourist attractions and products from various cities and counties in Gyeongnam, allowing tourists to explore their desired summer destinations in a “market” format. KT&G Sangsangmadang, Busanjin-gu, Friday through Sunday
Busan Architecture Tour — The Busan International Architectural Culture Festival (BIACF) is hosting the Busan Architectural Tour every Saturday and Sunday from March to June 2023. Every Saturday and Sunday through June, 10:30 a.m.
Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.
Culture
Photographs by YOSIGO: Holiday Memories @ KT&G Sangsang Madang Busan — A popular photo exhibit with 350 pictures of summer destinations from around the world. KT&G Sangsang Madang Busan, Through September 3
Erik Johansson: Make Believe @ Busan Cultural Center — This photo exhibition features inspiring photos from one of the world’s best photographers. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Through October 8
The Actor is Present: Busan @ Busan Museum of Movies — This exhibition will allow visitors to see writings, photographs, and videos of internationally recognized Korean actors in Busan – including Emmy Award-winning Lee Jung-jae and Oscar winner Yoon Yeo-jung. Busan Museum of Movies, Through November 26
Julian Opie Solo Exhibition @ Kukje Gallery Busan and F1963 Sukcheon Hall — A variety of works, including paintings, sculptures, mosaics, videos, virtual reality (VR) works, and live performances can be experienced. Kukje Gallery Busan and F1963 Sukcheon Hall, Through July 2
Joseon Diplomat, Interpreter @ Busan Museum — In this exhibition, the Busan Museum presents about 150 relics of the diplomatic role of interpreters in the procession of the Joseon envoys and various stories that their activities had on Joseon society. Busan Museum, Nam-gu, Through July 9
Lots of People @ Busan Museum of Art — Gim Hongsok expresses his art in the Children’s gallery in the Busan Museum of Art. Busan Museum of Art, Through December 17
Photography Exhibition: UNNAMED ROAD @ GoEun Museum of Photography — Take a look at life through the lens of photographer Lee Jungjin. GoEun Museum of Photography, Haeundae, Through July 9
Re: New-Bird-Jungle @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan Outdoor Park — This project shows a new perspective that raises the value of waste plastic as an effective way to cope with the plastic pandemic. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan Outdoor Park, Through September 3
Postmodern Children Part 2 @ Museum of Contemporary Art — This exhibition showcases 173 works of various genres, including paintings, sculptures, and new media, and explores the various forms of human child existence. Museum of Contemporary Art, Through September 3
2023 Busan MoCA Cinemedia @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art — Climate of Cinema: Isle, the Planet, and Postcontact Zone are just part of this large exhibit focusing on science. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through August 6
Play and Pray: The Story of Maritime People and Their Gods @ Korea National Maritime Museum — Check out the history of people who lived on the seas. Korea National Maritime Museum, Through August 20
Doosan vs Lotte @ Sajik Stadium – The Bears come to town for a three-game series Sajik Stadium, Sajik-dong, Friday 6:30 p.m., Saturday, 5 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.
