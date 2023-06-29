What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Authentic Flamenco @ Haeundae Cultural Center — Presented by the Royal Opera of Madrid and Fever, this world tour features a passionate flamenco performance by renowned dancer Paula Rodriguez. Haeundae Cultural Center, Friday through Sunday

Busan International Magic Festival Magic Convention @ BEXCO — One of the largest exhibitions on magic in the country returns. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Busan Food Film Festa 2023 @ Busan Cinema Center — Food and film come together for this fun event. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Busan Furniture Expo @ BEXCO — Everything furniture in one place. BEXCO, Centum City, Through Sunday

Busan Companion Show @ BEXCO — Check out the latest trends for pets. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Busan Golmok Festival @ Mangmi Alleyway — The last weekend of the festival takes place in Mangmi Alleyway in Suyeong-gu. Mangmi Alleyway, Suyeong-gu, Saturday and Sunday

Pinkfong Baby Shark Hometown Festival @ APEC Naru Park – The festival will feature various performances and activities, including live performances of the famous Baby Shark song, a magic bubble show, a balloon show, face painting, and more. APEC Naru Park, Haeundae, Saturday, 11 a.m.

2023-2024 Visit Korea Year, Relay Night Pop-up @ Yongdusan Park — This event is prepared in collaboration with the Korea Tourism Organization, which is promoting the 2023-2024 Visit Korea Year campaign, and Busan City, which is promoting a city development project specializing in night tourism. Yongdusan Park, Nampo-dong, Through July 9th

Gyeongnam Travel Market @ KT&G Sangsangmadang — THis event will bring together 15 tourist attractions and products from various cities and counties in Gyeongnam, allowing tourists to explore their desired summer destinations in a “market” format. KT&G Sangsangmadang, Busanjin-gu, Friday through Sunday

Source : https://www.befm.or.kr/sub/template.php?midx=38#news_cont [BeFM 부산영어방송]

Busan Architecture Tour — The Busan International Architectural Culture Festival (BIACF) is hosting the Busan Architectural Tour every Saturday and Sunday from March to June 2023. Every Saturday and Sunday through June, 10:30 a.m.

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.