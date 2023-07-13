What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Busan International Kids and Youth Film Festival @ Busan Cinema Center, Korean Film Council, Open Cinema at Yurari Square — Over 160 films dedicated to kids and youth will be screened around the city this week. Busan Cinema Center, Korean Film Council, Open Cinema at Yurari Square, Through Sunday

2023 Yeongnam Dance Festival @ Busan National Gugak Center — A month-long traditional dance festival held under the theme “We Love Dance”. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Weekdays except Mondays through August 12th

MBC Wedding Fair @ BEXCO — The latest in wedding trends all in one place. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Busan Baby and Kids Edu Fair @ BEXCO — Find what’s new in education for your young ones. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Busan Cosmetics Fair @ Hyundai Department Store — Check out what’s new in the local cosmetics scene. Hyundai Department Store, Through July 20

Byeolbada Busan Night Festa — Byeolbada Busan Night Festa’ is a night tourism revitalization program held for the second time this year after the first event last year as part of the international tourism city project held in Jung-gu, Buk-gu, Seo-gu, and Haeundae-gu. Through October

2023 Busan International Architectural Design Workshop @ North Port — An architectural event that allows students and professionals to propose architectural alternatives from the status quo. Busan North Port, Dong-gu, Through July 20

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.