What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Looking to get out and about? Here's what's happening around Busan this weekend.

Weather Forecast

Image: Accuweather

BIKY: Animation Music Concert @ Busan Cinema Center — The 18th BIKY Animation Music Concert features music from great films of the past. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Sunday, 7 p.m.

2023 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concert @ Busan Cinema Center — The 2023 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concerts will be held through September 2. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Saturday, 5 p.m.

Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gukak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.

Events

Busan International Kids and Youth Film Festival @ Busan Cinema Center, Korean Film Council, Open Cinema at Yurari Square — Over 160 films dedicated to kids and youth will be screened around the city this week. Busan Cinema Center, Korean Film Council, Open Cinema at Yurari Square, Through Sunday

2023 Yeongnam Dance Festival @ Busan National Gugak Center — A month-long traditional dance festival held under the theme “We Love Dance”. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Weekdays except Mondays through August 12th

MBC Wedding Fair @ BEXCO — The latest in wedding trends all in one place. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Busan Baby and Kids Edu Fair @ BEXCO — Find what’s new in education for your young ones. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Busan Cosmetics Fair @ Hyundai Department Store — Check out what’s new in the local cosmetics scene. Hyundai Department Store, Through July 20

Byeolbada Busan Night Festa — Byeolbada Busan Night Festa’ is a night tourism revitalization program held for the second time this year after the first event last year as part of the international tourism city project held in Jung-gu, Buk-gu, Seo-gu, and Haeundae-gu. Through October

2023 Busan International Architectural Design Workshop @ North Port — An architectural event that allows students and professionals to propose architectural alternatives from the status quo. Busan North Port, Dong-gu, Through July 20

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.

Culture

Photographs by YOSIGO: Holiday Memories @ KT&G Sangsang Madang Busan — A popular photo exhibit with 350 pictures of summer destinations from around the world. KT&G Sangsang Madang Busan, Through September 3

Exhibition of Works by Holders of Busan-designated Intangible Cultural Heritage @ Bokcheon Museum — Check out works of Busan’s history. Bokcheon Museum, Through July 30

Erik Johansson: Make Believe @ Busan Cultural Center — This photo exhibition features inspiring photos from one of the world’s best photographers. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Through October 8

The Actor is Present: Busan @ Busan Museum of Movies — This exhibition will allow visitors to see writings, photographs, and videos of internationally recognized Korean actors in Busan – including Emmy Award-winning Lee Jung-jae and Oscar winner Yoon Yeo-jung. Busan Museum of Movies, Through November 26

Lots of People @ Busan Museum of Art — Gim Hongsok expresses his art in the Children’s gallery in the Busan Museum of Art. Busan Museum of Art, Through December 17

Re: New-Bird-Jungle @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan Outdoor Park — This project shows a new perspective that raises the value of waste plastic as an effective way to cope with the plastic pandemic. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan Outdoor Park, Through September 3

Postmodern Children Part 2 @ Museum of Contemporary Art  — This exhibition showcases 173 works of various genres, including paintings, sculptures, and new media, and explores the various forms of human child existence. Museum of Contemporary Art, Through September 3

2023 Busan MoCA Cinemedia @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art — Climate of Cinema: Isle, the Planet, and Postcontact Zone are just part of this large exhibit focusing on science. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through August 6

Play and Pray: The Story of Maritime People and Their Gods @ Korea National Maritime Museum — Check out the history of people who lived on the seas. Korea National Maritime Museum, Through August 20

Seongnam vs Busan IPark @ Asiad Main Stadium – The IPark look to return to the top of the table this weekend. Asiad Main Stadium, Sunday 7 p.m.

KBO All-Star Weekend @ Sajik Stadium — The KBO All-Star weekend features the Futures Game on Friday and the main All-Star game on Saturday. Sajik Stadium, Sajik-dong, Friday and Saturday

Korean Southern Coast Cup @ Suyeong Bay Yachting Center — Sailers hit the waters around Suyeong, Tongyeong, and Yeosu for the Southern Cup Coast event. Suyeong Bay, Thursday through Sunday

Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to coronavirus issues around the city. While we do strive for accuracy, some events may change their operating times and days.

