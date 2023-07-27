What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.
Weather Forecast
Ghibli Festival @ Busan Cultural Center — Music from the Studio Ghibli Films of Hayao Miyazaki will be presented. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Sunday, 5 p.m.
2023 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concert @ Busan Cinema Center — The 2023 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concerts will be held through September 2. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Saturday, 5 p.m.
Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gukak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.
Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.
Events
WCG @ BEXCO — World Cyber Games (WCG) is the world’s first international e-sports competition with a multi-game title that started in 2001. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday
Arab Film Festival @ Busan Cinema Center — The 12th edition features great films from the Arab-speaking world. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday
Shell Gathering Event for Children @ Gwangalli Beach — A beach shell gathering event for elementary school children or those aged under. Gwangalli Beach, Sunday, 1 p.m.
Gijang Gaetmaeul Festival @ Ilgwang Beach — The 25th edition of the festival is a sea and culture festival and is held on Ilgwang Beach, which is the backdrop of the novel ‘Gaetmaeul’ by Oh Youngsoo. Ilgwang Beach, Gijang-gun, Saturday and Sunday
Byeolbada Busan Night Festa — Byeolbada Busan Night Festa’ is a night tourism revitalization program held for the second time this year after the first event last year as part of the international tourism city project held in Jung-gu, Buk-gu, Seo-gu, and Haeundae-gu. Through October
Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.
Culture
‘David Hockney & British Pop Art – 1960s Swinging London’ Exhibition @ Dong-gu Cultural Platform and P.ArK — The exhibition will showcase approximately 120 of his pieces at the cultural platform and 37 pieces at P.ArK Multi-Room. Dong-gu Cultural Platform and P.ArK, Yeongdo, Through November 26
Coffee House Heyday @ Provisional Capital Memorial Hall — This exhibition commemorates the 70th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice and aims to highlight the significance of coffee houses in Busan, the temporary capital during the war, as centers of culture and art, fostering various art activities. Provisional Capital Memorial Hall, Through November 26.
Sugar-Free @ Gallery Art Forest — Under the theme “Find Yourself,” the exhibition showcases the works of 21 artists who explore the boundary between desire and the search for one’s true self. Gallery Art Forest, Dalmaji Hill, Through August 30
Forest @ Gallery Eadeum — Experience photographer Mikyung Kim’s “Forest” exhibition until August 25th. Gallery Eadum, Dalmaji Hill, Through August 25
Bronze Sculptures @ Johyeon Gallery Haeundae – Visitors can admire the expressive brushstrokes of charcoal artist Bae Lee, complemented by bronze sculptures inspired by her works. Johyeon Gallery Haeundae, Through July 30
Lee Ji Hyun Solo Exhibition @ Gallery Mare — Situated in the basement of the new building of Paradise Hotel, a solo exhibition by Lee Ji-hyun, explores the healing potential of kidult play. Gallery Mare, Haeunae, Through July 30
Photographs by YOSIGO: Holiday Memories @ KT&G Sangsang Madang Busan — A popular photo exhibit with 350 pictures of summer destinations from around the world. KT&G Sangsang Madang Busan, Through September 3
Exhibition of Works by Holders of Busan-designated Intangible Cultural Heritage @ Bokcheon Museum — Check out works of Busan’s history. Bokcheon Museum, Through July 30
Erik Johansson: Make Believe @ Busan Cultural Center — This photo exhibition features inspiring photos from one of the world’s best photographers. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Through October 8
The Actor is Present: Busan @ Busan Museum of Movies — This exhibition will allow visitors to see writings, photographs, and videos of internationally recognized Korean actors in Busan – including Emmy Award-winning Lee Jung-jae and Oscar winner Yoon Yeo-jung. Busan Museum of Movies, Through November 26
Lots of People @ Busan Museum of Art — Gim Hongsok expresses his art in the Children’s gallery in the Busan Museum of Art. Busan Museum of Art, Through December 17
Re: New-Bird-Jungle @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan Outdoor Park — This project shows a new perspective that raises the value of waste plastic as an effective way to cope with the plastic pandemic. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan Outdoor Park, Through September 3
Postmodern Children Part 2 @ Museum of Contemporary Art — This exhibition showcases 173 works of various genres, including paintings, sculptures, and new media, and explores the various forms of human child existence. Museum of Contemporary Art, Through September 3
2023 Busan MoCA Cinemedia @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art — Climate of Cinema: Isle, the Planet, and Postcontact Zone are just part of this large exhibit focusing on science. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through August 6
Play and Pray: The Story of Maritime People and Their Gods @ Korea National Maritime Museum — Check out the history of people who lived on the seas. Korea National Maritime Museum, Through August 20
Night Race in Busan — The Night Race in Busan follows the route from Gwangalli Beach, to Gwangandaegyo Bridge and ends at BEXCO. Gwangalli, Saturday, 9:30 p.m.
Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to coronavirus issues around the city. While we do strive for accuracy, some events may change their operating times and days.