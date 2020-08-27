Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Looking to get out and about? Here's what's happening around Busan this weekend.

Haps Staff

Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to the coronavirus issues around the city. 

Please follow the current social distancing level 2 measures around the city.

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Weather Forecast

Image: Accuweather

All canceled.

Events

Busan International Short Film Festival — The festival is moving online from August 27 – 31 though details have yet to be released.

Easy to Know ASEAN: Culture Lecture — The Easy to Know ASEAN lecture about Cambodia will be held online on the ASEAN Culture Center YouTube page this Saturday at 3 p.m.

Geumjeongsan Life Culture Festival — The 2020 Geumjeongsan Life Culture Festival will be held this Sunday online to pray for the well-being of the local community.

FA Community Shield @ LA Bar & Grill – LA Bar & Grill in Gwangalli will be showing the FA Community Shield match between Arsenal and Liverpool at 12:30 am on 30 August. LA Bar & Grill, Gwangalli, Monday, 12:30 a.m.

Culture

All cultural activities at museums are currently postponed.

Lotte Giants vs. Kiwoom @ Sajik Stadium – The Giants finish a two-game series with Kiwoom. No fans allowed. Sajik Stadium, Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Lotte Giants vs. Hanwha @ Sajik Stadium – The Eagles come to town for a two-game series with Lotte. No fans allowed. Sajik Stadium, Saturday, 6 p.m. and Sunday 5 p.m.

blank
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

