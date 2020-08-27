What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to the coronavirus issues around the city.

Please follow the current social distancing level 2 measures around the city.

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Weather Forecast

All canceled.

Events

Busan International Short Film Festival — The festival is moving online from August 27 – 31 though details have yet to be released.

Easy to Know ASEAN: Culture Lecture — The Easy to Know ASEAN lecture about Cambodia will be held online on the ASEAN Culture Center YouTube page this Saturday at 3 p.m.

Geumjeongsan Life Culture Festival — The 2020 Geumjeongsan Life Culture Festival will be held this Sunday online to pray for the well-being of the local community.

FA Community Shield @ LA Bar & Grill – LA Bar & Grill in Gwangalli will be showing the FA Community Shield match between Arsenal and Liverpool at 12:30 am on 30 August. LA Bar & Grill, Gwangalli, Monday, 12:30 a.m.

Culture

All cultural activities at museums are currently postponed.

Lotte Giants vs. Kiwoom @ Sajik Stadium – The Giants finish a two-game series with Kiwoom. No fans allowed. Sajik Stadium, Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Lotte Giants vs. Hanwha @ Sajik Stadium – The Eagles come to town for a two-game series with Lotte. No fans allowed. Sajik Stadium, Saturday, 6 p.m. and Sunday 5 p.m.

