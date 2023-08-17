What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Busan Craft Beer Masters Challenge @ Busan Cinema Center — Three days of great beers from around the nation. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Busan Heritage Festival @ Busan Modern and Contemporary History Museum, Eurari Square — Enjoy programs with eight themes based on historical facts about Busan in the 1950s. Busan Modern and Contemporary History Museum, Eurari Square, Friday and Saturday

2023 Yongho Water Play Festival @ Starlight Park — Running until the 20th, the festival showcases a water play zone, water gun battles, magic tricks, and dance performances. Starlight Park, Yongho-dong, Through Sunday

Chicago @ Dream Theatre — The 25th-anniversary original production runs through Sunday. Dream Theatre, Busanjin-gu, Through Sunday

Busan Ballet Festival @ Busan Cinema Center — Haneul Yeon Theater will once again play host to this celebration of graceful artistry. This year’s festival promises to be an enthralling affair, spotlighting two main performance programs: ‘Dance Wave’ and ‘Special Gala’. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Saturday and Sunday

Ha Ha Hole @ Ovantgarde –– The city’s funniest expats come together for a night of comedy. Ovantgarde, KSU, Friday, 9:30 p.m.

2023 The Night Festa @ BEXCO — An outdoor festival featuring beer and cultural performances. BEXCO, Centum City, Tuesday through Sunday

2023 Busan International Liquor Fair @ BEXCO — The first and largest alcoholic beverage industry expo in Busan. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Busan Indie Connect Festival 2023 @ BEXCO — Busan Indie Connect Festival is an international indie games festival held in Busan that will be held online and offline this year. BEXCO, Centum City, Online: August 17-September 14, 2023

Junction Asia @ BEXCO — Europe’s largest technology hackathon ‘Junction’ will be held at BEXCO. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Global Healthcare Week @ BEXCO — With participation from 148 companies across 6 countries, the event boasts 380 booths offering product exhibitions, experiential activities, forums, seminars, online export consultations, and health lectures. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Saturday

Dureraum Summer Special 2023: Rhapsody of Passion and Desire @ Busan Cinema Center — Enjoy a month-long series of films dedicated to passion and desire. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through August 31

Galaxy Studio @ Gwangalli Beach — Opened by Samsung Electronics, check out the latest products and an opening ceremony Friday night with singer Lee Moo-jin. Gwangalli Beach, Through August 20

BIG Pop-up @ Haeundae Atelier Choo Choo — A themed exhibition allows visitors to naturally enjoy the new city brand in a playground atmosphere. Haeundae Atelier Choo Choo, Haeundae-gu, Through August 27

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Byeolbada Busan Night Festa — Byeolbada Busan Night Festa’ is a night tourism revitalization program held for the second time this year after the first event last year as part of the international tourism city project held in Jung-gu, Buk-gu, Seo-gu, and Haeundae-gu. Through October