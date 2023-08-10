What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.
Weather Forecast
Night Music Campnic’ @ Dadaepo Beach Park — A series of nighttime “campnic” concerts are scheduled for August 12, August 19, September 9, and October 8. Dadaepo Beach, Saturday
2023 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concert @ Busan Cinema Center — The 2023 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concerts will be held through September 2. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Saturday, 5 p.m.
Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gukak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.
Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.
Events
Busan Reptile Show @ BEXCO — Meet various reptiles from all over the world in Busan BEXCO, Centum City, Saturday and Sunday
Riverside DJing Party @ APEC Naru Park — APEC Park transforms the park into an outdoor club with top DJs from around the country. APEC Naru Park, Haeundae, Saturday
‘Midnight Dinner Cruise’ @ APEC Naru Park — Operating three times at 7 pm, 9 pm, and 10 pm, guests can enjoy the Suyeonggang River’s charm aboard a city-type cruise ship, offering stunning river and sea views. APEC Naru Park, Haeundae, Saturday
Dureraum Summer Special 2023: Rhapsody of Passion and Desire @ Busan Cinema Center — Enjoy a month-long series of films dedicated to passion and desire. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through August 31
Galaxy Studio @ Gwangalli Beach — Opened by Samsung Electronics, check out the latest products and an opening ceremony Friday night with singer Lee Moo-jin. Gwangalli Beach, Through August 20
BIG Pop-up @ Haeundae Atelier Choo Choo — A themed exhibition allows visitors to naturally enjoy the new city brand in a playground atmosphere. Haeundae Atelier Choo Choo, Haeundae-gu, Through August 27
Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Byeolbada Busan Night Festa — Byeolbada Busan Night Festa’ is a night tourism revitalization program held for the second time this year after the first event last year as part of the international tourism city project held in Jung-gu, Buk-gu, Seo-gu, and Haeundae-gu. Through October
International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.
Culture
#SGFASHIONNOW @ KF ASEAN Culture House — Jointly organized by the KF ASEAN Culture House and the Asia Civilisations Museum in Singapore, the collaborative exhibition titled Runway Singapore #SGFASHIONNOW showcases experimental contemporary fashion in Singapore. KF ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, August 10 – October 29
‘David Hockney & British Pop Art – 1960s Swinging London’ Exhibition @ Dong-gu Cultural Platform and P.ArK — The exhibition will showcase approximately 120 of his pieces at the cultural platform and 37 pieces at P.ArK Multi-Room. Dong-gu Cultural Platform and P.ArK, Yeongdo, Through November 26
2023 Special Exhibition from Gifts Donated by Gary E. Mintier @ Busan Museum — An exhibition focusing on “Busan in 1970, a Special Perspective of Everyday Life”. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through September 3
Coffee House Heyday @ Provisional Capital Memorial Hall — This exhibition commemorates the 70th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice and aims to highlight the significance of coffee houses in Busan, the temporary capital during the war, as centers of culture and art, fostering various art activities. Provisional Capital Memorial Hall, Through November 26.
Sugar-Free @ Gallery Art Forest — Under the theme “Find Yourself,” the exhibition showcases the works of 21 artists who explore the boundary between desire and the search for one’s true self. Gallery Art Forest, Dalmaji Hill, Through August 30
Forest @ Gallery Eadeum — Experience photographer Mikyung Kim’s “Forest” exhibition until August 25th. Gallery Eadum, Dalmaji Hill, Through August 25
Photographs by YOSIGO: Holiday Memories @ KT&G Sangsang Madang Busan — A popular photo exhibit with 350 pictures of summer destinations from around the world. KT&G Sangsang Madang Busan, Through September 3
Erik Johansson: Make Believe @ Busan Cultural Center — This photo exhibition features inspiring photos from one of the world’s best photographers. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Through October 8
The Actor is Present: Busan @ Busan Museum of Movies — This exhibition will allow visitors to see writings, photographs, and videos of internationally recognized Korean actors in Busan – including Emmy Award-winning Lee Jung-jae and Oscar winner Yoon Yeo-jung. Busan Museum of Movies, Through November 26
Lots of People @ Busan Museum of Art — Gim Hongsok expresses his art in the Children’s gallery in the Busan Museum of Art. Busan Museum of Art, Through December 17
Re: New-Bird-Jungle @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan Outdoor Park — This project shows a new perspective that raises the value of waste plastic as an effective way to cope with the plastic pandemic. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan Outdoor Park, Through September 3
Postmodern Children Part 2 @ Museum of Contemporary Art — This exhibition showcases 173 works of various genres, including paintings, sculptures, and new media, and explores the various forms of human child existence. Museum of Contemporary Art, Through September 3
2023 Busan MoCA Cinemedia @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art — Climate of Cinema: Isle, the Planet, and Postcontact Zone are just part of this large exhibit focusing on science. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through August 6
Play and Pray: The Story of Maritime People and Their Gods @ Korea National Maritime Museum — Check out the history of people who lived on the seas. Korea National Maritime Museum, Through August 20
Busan Night Walk @ APEC Naru Park, Haeundae-gu — Participants take on the challenge of a 42km, 22km, or 16km walk. APEC Naru Park, Haeundae-gu, Saturday and Sunday
Lotte vs. KIA @ Sajik Stadium — The Giants return to the field for an important three games series. Sajik Stadium, Sajik-dong, Friday 6:30 p.m., Saturday 6 p.m. and Sunday 5 p.m.
Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to coronavirus issues around the city. While we do strive for accuracy, some events may change their operating times and days.