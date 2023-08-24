What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Busan Travel Film Festival @ Busan Cinema Center — Film, food trucks, and craft beers make this a fun festival to attend. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Saturday and Sunday

Busan Inter-City Film Festival @ Busan Cinema Center — A screening program featuring unique works from 12 cities, in a production project that connects the city, people, and cinema as well as special forums. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Busan International Comedy Festival @ Busan Cinema Center and Around Busan — The 11th edition of the comedy festival runs through September 3 around the city. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, August 25 – September 3

Life Trend Fair @ BEXCO — See the latest in lifestyle trends all in one place. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

MAD Stars @ BEXCO — One of Asia’s biggest marketing and branding events returns. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday

Busan Indie Connect Festival 2023 @ BEXCO — Busan Indie Connect Festival is an international indie games festival held in Busan that will be held online and offline this year. BEXCO, Centum City, Online: August 17-September 14, 2023, BEXCO: August 25-27

Busan Nail Expo @ BEXCO — Everything you need for fashionable nails. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

BWC Wedding Fair @ BEXCO — A great event for upcoming brides and grooms. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Dureraum Summer Special 2023: Rhapsody of Passion and Desire @ Busan Cinema Center — Enjoy a month-long series of films dedicated to passion and desire. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through August 31

BIG Pop-up @ Haeundae Atelier Choo Choo — A themed exhibition allows visitors to naturally enjoy the new city brand in a playground atmosphere. Haeundae Atelier Choo Choo, Haeundae-gu, Through August 27

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Byeolbada Busan Night Festa — Byeolbada Busan Night Festa’ is a night tourism revitalization program held for the second time this year after the first event last year as part of the international tourism city project held in Jung-gu, Buk-gu, Seo-gu, and Haeundae-gu. Through October