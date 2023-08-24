What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.
Weather Forecast
Disney in Concert @ Busan Citizens’ Hall — Disney Concert Singers are accompanied by the Ditto Orchestra performing Disney classic songs. Busan Citizens’ Hall, Saturday, 3 p.m.
Say Sue Me and Barbie Dolls @ HQ Bar — An all-star lineup helps celebrate the bar’s 9th anniversary. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, Friday
2023 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concert @ Busan Cinema Center — The 2023 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concerts will be held through September 2. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Saturday, 5 p.m.
Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gukak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.
Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.
Events
Busan Travel Film Festival @ Busan Cinema Center — Film, food trucks, and craft beers make this a fun festival to attend. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Saturday and Sunday
Busan Inter-City Film Festival @ Busan Cinema Center — A screening program featuring unique works from 12 cities, in a production project that connects the city, people, and cinema as well as special forums. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Friday through Sunday
Busan International Comedy Festival @ Busan Cinema Center and Around Busan — The 11th edition of the comedy festival runs through September 3 around the city. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, August 25 – September 3
Life Trend Fair @ BEXCO — See the latest in lifestyle trends all in one place. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday
MAD Stars @ BEXCO — One of Asia’s biggest marketing and branding events returns. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday
Busan Indie Connect Festival 2023 @ BEXCO — Busan Indie Connect Festival is an international indie games festival held in Busan that will be held online and offline this year. BEXCO, Centum City, Online: August 17-September 14, 2023, BEXCO: August 25-27
Busan Nail Expo @ BEXCO — Everything you need for fashionable nails. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday
BWC Wedding Fair @ BEXCO — A great event for upcoming brides and grooms. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday
Dureraum Summer Special 2023: Rhapsody of Passion and Desire @ Busan Cinema Center — Enjoy a month-long series of films dedicated to passion and desire. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through August 31
BIG Pop-up @ Haeundae Atelier Choo Choo — A themed exhibition allows visitors to naturally enjoy the new city brand in a playground atmosphere. Haeundae Atelier Choo Choo, Haeundae-gu, Through August 27
Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Byeolbada Busan Night Festa — Byeolbada Busan Night Festa’ is a night tourism revitalization program held for the second time this year after the first event last year as part of the international tourism city project held in Jung-gu, Buk-gu, Seo-gu, and Haeundae-gu. Through October
International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.
Culture
#SGFASHIONNOW @ KF ASEAN Culture House — Jointly organized by the KF ASEAN Culture House and the Asia Civilisations Museum in Singapore, the collaborative exhibition titled Runway Singapore #SGFASHIONNOW showcases experimental contemporary fashion in Singapore. KF ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Through October 29
‘David Hockney & British Pop Art – 1960s Swinging London’ Exhibition @ Dong-gu Cultural Platform and P.ArK — The exhibition will showcase approximately 120 of his pieces at the cultural platform and 37 pieces at P.ArK Multi-Room. Dong-gu Cultural Platform and P.ArK, Yeongdo, Through November 26
2023 Special Exhibition from Gifts Donated by Gary E. Mintier @ Busan Museum — An exhibition focusing on “Busan in 1970, a Special Perspective of Everyday Life”. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through September 3
Coffee House Heyday @ Provisional Capital Memorial Hall — This exhibition commemorates the 70th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice and aims to highlight the significance of coffee houses in Busan, the temporary capital during the war, as centers of culture and art, fostering various art activities. Provisional Capital Memorial Hall, Through November 26.
Sugar-Free @ Gallery Art Forest — Under the theme “Find Yourself,” the exhibition showcases the works of 21 artists who explore the boundary between desire and the search for one’s true self. Gallery Art Forest, Dalmaji Hill, Through August 30
Forest @ Gallery Eadeum — Experience photographer Mikyung Kim’s “Forest” exhibition until August 25th. Gallery Eadum, Dalmaji Hill, Through August 25
Photographs by YOSIGO: Holiday Memories @ KT&G Sangsang Madang Busan — A popular photo exhibit with 350 pictures of summer destinations from around the world. KT&G Sangsang Madang Busan, Through September 3
Erik Johansson: Make Believe @ Busan Cultural Center — This photo exhibition features inspiring photos from one of the world’s best photographers. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Through October 8
The Actor is Present: Busan @ Busan Museum of Movies — This exhibition will allow visitors to see writings, photographs, and videos of internationally recognized Korean actors in Busan – including Emmy Award-winning Lee Jung-jae and Oscar winner Yoon Yeo-jung. Busan Museum of Movies, Through November 26
Lots of People @ Busan Museum of Art — Gim Hongsok expresses his art in the Children’s gallery in the Busan Museum of Art. Busan Museum of Art, Through December 17
Re: New-Bird-Jungle @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan Outdoor Park — This project shows a new perspective that raises the value of waste plastic as an effective way to cope with the plastic pandemic. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan Outdoor Park, Through September 3
Postmodern Children Part 2 @ Museum of Contemporary Art — This exhibition showcases 173 works of various genres, including paintings, sculptures, and new media, and explores the various forms of human child existence. Museum of Contemporary Art, Through September 3
Korea International Marine Leisure Festival @ Gwangalli — Marine leisure programs at the festival include yachting, kayaking, surfing, and SUP. Gwangalli Beach, Through August 27
Lotte vs. KT @ Sajik Stadium — The Giants return to the field for an important three games series. Sajik Stadium, Sajik-dong, Friday 6:30 p.m., Saturday 6 p.m. and Sunday 5 p.m.
Please note that some events may be postponed or canceled around the city. While we do strive for accuracy, some events may change their operating times and days.