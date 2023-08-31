What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.
Weather Forecast
Busan MARU International Music Festival 2023 @ Busan Cultural Center, Haeundae Cultural Center, Eulsukdo Cultural Center, Busan Cinema Center and more — ‘Maru’ means mountain summit or roof in Korean, so the name of the festival implies that its goal is to become the top symphony festival in the nation, attracting the world’s most talented musicians. August 31 – September 22
2023 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concert @ Busan Cinema Center — The 2023 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concerts will be held through September 2. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Saturday, 5 p.m.
Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gukak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.
Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.
Events
Busan International Comedy Festival @ Busan Cinema Center and Around Busan — The 11th edition of the comedy festival runs through September 3 around the city. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, August 25 – September 3
Templestay Event for Foreigners @ Various Temples — The main programs are temple tours, teatime with Buddhist monks, meditation, and temple food tasting. September 1-30
2nd Blue Planet Future Festival in Busan @ Busan Cinema Center — A film festival focusing on climate change. Busan Cinema Center, September 1-5
Busan Marina Chef Challenge 2023 @ BEXCO — Top chefs from around the nation compete for cooking glory. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday
Busan International Medical Tourism Convention 2023 @ BEXCO — Find out the latest in international medical tourism. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday and Saturday
Busan Indie Connect Festival 2023 @ BEXCO — Busan Indie Connect Festival is an international indie games festival held in Busan that will be held online and offline this year. BEXCO, Centum City, Online: August 17-September 14, 2023
Busan International Food Expo @ BEXCO — The 20th edition of the food expo returns. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday
Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Byeolbada Busan Night Festa — Byeolbada Busan Night Festa’ is a night tourism revitalization program held for the second time this year after the first event last year as part of the international tourism city project held in Jung-gu, Buk-gu, Seo-gu, and Haeundae-gu. Through October
International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.
Culture
#SGFASHIONNOW @ KF ASEAN Culture House — Jointly organized by the KF ASEAN Culture House and the Asia Civilisations Museum in Singapore, the collaborative exhibition titled Runway Singapore #SGFASHIONNOW showcases experimental contemporary fashion in Singapore. KF ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Through October 29
‘David Hockney & British Pop Art – 1960s Swinging London’ Exhibition @ Dong-gu Cultural Platform and P.ArK — The exhibition will showcase approximately 120 of his pieces at the cultural platform and 37 pieces at P.ArK Multi-Room. Dong-gu Cultural Platform and P.ArK, Yeongdo, Through November 26
2023 Special Exhibition from Gifts Donated by Gary E. Mintier @ Busan Museum — An exhibition focusing on “Busan in 1970, a Special Perspective of Everyday Life”. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through September 3
Coffee House Heyday @ Provisional Capital Memorial Hall — This exhibition commemorates the 70th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice and aims to highlight the significance of coffee houses in Busan, the temporary capital during the war, as centers of culture and art, fostering various art activities. Provisional Capital Memorial Hall, Through November 26.
Photographs by YOSIGO: Holiday Memories @ KT&G Sangsang Madang Busan — A popular photo exhibit with 350 pictures of summer destinations from around the world. KT&G Sangsang Madang Busan, Through September 3
Erik Johansson: Make Believe @ Busan Cultural Center — This photo exhibition features inspiring photos from one of the world’s best photographers. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Through October 8
The Actor is Present: Busan @ Busan Museum of Movies — This exhibition will allow visitors to see writings, photographs, and videos of internationally recognized Korean actors in Busan – including Emmy Award-winning Lee Jung-jae and Oscar winner Yoon Yeo-jung. Busan Museum of Movies, Through November 26
Lots of People @ Busan Museum of Art — Gim Hongsok expresses his art in the Children’s gallery in the Busan Museum of Art. Busan Museum of Art, Through December 17
Re: New-Bird-Jungle @ Museum of Contemporary Art Busan Outdoor Park — This project shows a new perspective that raises the value of waste plastic as an effective way to cope with the plastic pandemic. Museum of Contemporary Art Busan Outdoor Park, Through September 3
Postmodern Children Part 2 @ Museum of Contemporary Art — This exhibition showcases 173 works of various genres, including paintings, sculptures, and new media, and explores the various forms of human child existence. Museum of Contemporary Art, Through September 3
2023 BUSAN Wheelchair Fencing U23 World Championships / World Cup @ Commodore Hotel — The U-17 and U-23 World Championships take place this week. Commodore Hotel, August 30 – September 5
Korea Open International Dragon Boat Festival @ Naru Apec Park — An array of categories, including Open, Women, and Mixed events, featuring competitors from five different countries and 12 clubs are scheduled. Naru Apec Park, Haeundae, Through September 4
Lotte vs. Doosan @ Sajik Stadium — The Giants return to the field for an important three games series. Sajik Stadium, Sajik-dong, Friday 6:30 p.m., Saturday 5 p.m. and Sunday 2 p.m.
Please note that some events may be postponed or canceled around the city. While we do strive for accuracy, some events may change their operating times and days.