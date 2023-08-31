What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Busan MARU International Music Festival 2023 @ Busan Cultural Center, Haeundae Cultural Center, Eulsukdo Cultural Center, Busan Cinema Center and more — ‘Maru’ means mountain summit or roof in Korean, so the name of the festival implies that its goal is to become the top symphony festival in the nation, attracting the world’s most talented musicians. August 31 – September 22

2023 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concert @ Busan Cinema Center — The 2023 Dureraum Saturday Outdoor Concerts will be held through September 2. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Saturday, 5 p.m.

Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gukak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.

Events

Busan International Comedy Festival @ Busan Cinema Center and Around Busan — The 11th edition of the comedy festival runs through September 3 around the city. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, August 25 – September 3 Templestay Event for Foreigners @ Various Temples — The main programs are temple tours, teatime with Buddhist monks, meditation, and temple food tasting. September 1-30 2nd Blue Planet Future Festival in Busan @ Busan Cinema Center — A film festival focusing on climate change. Busan Cinema Center, September 1-5 Busan Marina Chef Challenge 2023 @ BEXCO — Top chefs from around the nation compete for cooking glory. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday Busan International Medical Tourism Convention 2023 @ BEXCO — Find out the latest in international medical tourism. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday and Saturday Busan Indie Connect Festival 2023 @ BEXCO — Busan Indie Connect Festival is an international indie games festival held in Busan that will be held online and offline this year. BEXCO, Centum City, Online: August 17-September 14, 2023 Busan International Food Expo @ BEXCO — The 20th edition of the food expo returns. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Byeolbada Busan Night Festa — Byeolbada Busan Night Festa’ is a night tourism revitalization program held for the second time this year after the first event last year as part of the international tourism city project held in Jung-gu, Buk-gu, Seo-gu, and Haeundae-gu. Through October International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.