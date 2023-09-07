What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Weather Forecast

Busan MARU International Music Festival 2023 @ Busan Cultural Center, Haeundae Cultural Center, Eulsukdo Cultural Center, Busan Cinema Center and more — ‘Maru’ means mountain summit or roof in Korean, so the name of the festival implies that its goal is to become the top symphony festival in the nation, attracting the world’s most talented musicians. August 31 – September 22

Thornapple @ BEXCO Auditorium — This national tour ‘Animal’, is being held to commemorate the release of the new EP. BEXCO Auditorium, Centum City, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Big Roof Music Festival 2023 @ Busan Cinema Center — The festival boasts an impressive lineup of talented artists, sure to delight music enthusiasts of all tastes. Busan Cinema Center, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gukak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.

Events

Latin Film Festival @ Busan Cinema Center — Eight films from the Latin region will be screened. Busan Cinema Center, Thursday through Sunday Busan Cafe Show @ BEXCO — The fall edition of the cafe show takes place this week. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday 2023 K-ICT Week in Busan @ BEXCO — AI Korea 2023, Cloud Expo Korea 2023, and the IT Expo Busan 2023 will take place. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday BOUNCE 2023 @ Busan Eurasia Platform, Asti Hotel — The event is a key fixture in Busan’s startup ecosystem, focusing on the theme of “Local Startup Ecosystem” and fostering connections within the industry. Busan Eurasia Platform, Asti Hotel, Thursday through Saturday Busan Indie Connect Festival 2023 @ BEXCO — Busan Indie Connect Festival is an international indie games festival held in Busan that will be held online and offline this year. BEXCO, Centum City, Online: August 17-September 14, 2023 Busan Illustration Fair @ BEXCO — The 4th edition of the food expo returns. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday Templestay Event for Foreigners @ Various Temples — The main programs are temple tours, teatime with Buddhist monks, meditation, and temple food tasting. September 1-30 Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Byeolbada Busan Night Festa — Byeolbada Busan Night Festa’ is a night tourism revitalization program held for the second time this year after the first event last year as part of the international tourism city project held in Jung-gu, Buk-gu, Seo-gu, and Haeundae-gu. Through October International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.