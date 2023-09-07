What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.
Weather Forecast
Busan MARU International Music Festival 2023 @ Busan Cultural Center, Haeundae Cultural Center, Eulsukdo Cultural Center, Busan Cinema Center and more — ‘Maru’ means mountain summit or roof in Korean, so the name of the festival implies that its goal is to become the top symphony festival in the nation, attracting the world’s most talented musicians. August 31 – September 22
Thornapple @ BEXCO Auditorium — This national tour ‘Animal’, is being held to commemorate the release of the new EP. BEXCO Auditorium, Centum City, Saturday, 7 p.m.
Big Roof Music Festival 2023 @ Busan Cinema Center — The festival boasts an impressive lineup of talented artists, sure to delight music enthusiasts of all tastes. Busan Cinema Center, Saturday, 1 p.m.
Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gukak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.
Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.
Events
Latin Film Festival @ Busan Cinema Center — Eight films from the Latin region will be screened. Busan Cinema Center, Thursday through Sunday
Busan Cafe Show @ BEXCO — The fall edition of the cafe show takes place this week. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday
2023 K-ICT Week in Busan @ BEXCO — AI Korea 2023, Cloud Expo Korea 2023, and the IT Expo Busan 2023 will take place. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday
BOUNCE 2023 @ Busan Eurasia Platform, Asti Hotel — The event is a key fixture in Busan’s startup ecosystem, focusing on the theme of “Local Startup Ecosystem” and fostering connections within the industry. Busan Eurasia Platform, Asti Hotel, Thursday through Saturday
Busan Indie Connect Festival 2023 @ BEXCO — Busan Indie Connect Festival is an international indie games festival held in Busan that will be held online and offline this year. BEXCO, Centum City, Online: August 17-September 14, 2023
Busan Illustration Fair @ BEXCO — The 4th edition of the food expo returns. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday
Templestay Event for Foreigners @ Various Temples — The main programs are temple tours, teatime with Buddhist monks, meditation, and temple food tasting. September 1-30
Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Byeolbada Busan Night Festa — Byeolbada Busan Night Festa’ is a night tourism revitalization program held for the second time this year after the first event last year as part of the international tourism city project held in Jung-gu, Buk-gu, Seo-gu, and Haeundae-gu. Through October
International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.
Culture
Utopian Scenario About Nature @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art Gallery 2 — Utopian Scenario About Nature explores what it means for museums to be eco-friendly in an era defined by the global challenge of the climate crisis. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art Gallery 2, Through January 7, 2024
Jinwoon Jeong’s Solo Exhibition ‘COMPASS’ @ at Lotte Gallery, Lotte Department Store Gwangbok Branch — This exhibition captures his journey of challenges and exploration across Korea, the United States, Italy, Japan, and Hong Kong. Lotte Gallery, Lotte Department Store Gwangbok Branch, Jung-gu, Through October 29
Keijou Kawashima’s Solo Exhibition @ Gallery idm — Kawashima’s sculptures, crafted from wood, glass, and stainless steel, draw inspiration from plants, animals, and insects. Gallery idm, Haeundae-gu, Through September 27
Kim Pan-ki’s Invited Solo Exhibition @ Ocean Gallery LCT — Delve into the fusion of tradition and modernity in ceramics as Kim Pan-ki showcases his innovative pottery. Ocean Gallery LCT, Haeundae-gu, Through September 30
Yoon Sangryeol’s Solo Exhibition ‘A little brighter, A little darker’ @ Date Gallery —Yoon Sangryeol’s works, a harmony of analog and digital techniques, offer a unique visual experience. Date Gallery, Haeundae-gu, Through October 10
Choi Wook-kyung’s Solo Exhibition ‘Like Unfamiliar Faces’ @ Kukje Gallery —
Choi Wook-kyung’s exhibition explores the interplay of relationships and emotions. Kukje Gallery, Suyeong-gu, Through October 22
Kim Hyo-eun’s Solo Exhibition ‘Still, nach wie vor’ @ J Studio — Kim Hyo-eun’s exhibition captures the essence of existence and relationships in everyday life. J Studio, Dong-gu, Through September 19
Park Ji-eun’s Solo Exhibition ‘Breath’ @ Art Sohyang — Park Ji-eun’s works depict the ebb and flow of emotions using food and urban scenery. Art Sohyang, Haeundae-gu, Through September 16
Park Seo-bo’s Solo Exhibition @ Johyun Gallery
Explore the uniqueness of monochrome painting where Park Seo-bo showcases new techniques and prints. Johyun Gallery, Dalmaji and Haeundae, Through November 12
Choi Min-sik & Lim Jong-jin Photo Exhibition @ Busan Citizens’ Center Exhibition Room — Celebrate Busan’s rich photographic heritage with photos by Choi Min-sik and Lim Jong-jin. Busan Citizens’ Center Exhibition Room, Dong-gu, Through September 8
City Walk: Photo by Ulrich Wüst @ Goeun Museum of Photography
Witness the transformation of East Germany through the lens of Ulrich Wüst. Goeun Museum of Photography, Haeundae-gu, Through November 5
Eric Johansson Photo Exhibition ‘Make Believe’ @ Busan Cultural Center Exhibition — Immerse yourself in the surreal world of Erik Johansson’s photography. Busan Cultural Center Exhibition, Nam-gu, Through October 8
Jeje’s Solo Exhibition ‘Children of the Forest’ @ Soul Art Space — Admire the sculpted reflections of the artist’s thoughts and emotions at Haeundae-gu Soul Art Space until September 16. Soul Art Space, Haeundae-gu, Through September 16
Seongjae Lee ‘Coincidence and Inevitability’ @ Gallery Joy — Experience carefully calculated lines and their emotional impact. Gallery Joy, Haeundae-gu, Through September 10.
Kim Eung-gi, Kim Si-young, Yuri, and Seo Yu-jeong Group Exhibition ‘RESONANCE 23’ @ Gallery Joy — Explore the resonance of diverse artistry at the gallery. Gallery Joy, Haeundae-gu, Through September 24.
#SGFASHIONNOW @ KF ASEAN Culture House — Jointly organized by the KF ASEAN Culture House and the Asia Civilisations Museum in Singapore, the collaborative exhibition titled Runway Singapore #SGFASHIONNOW showcases experimental contemporary fashion in Singapore. KF ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Through October 29
‘David Hockney & British Pop Art – 1960s Swinging London’ Exhibition @ Dong-gu Cultural Platform and P.ArK — The exhibition will showcase approximately 120 of his pieces at the cultural platform and 37 pieces at P.ArK Multi-Room. Dong-gu Cultural Platform and P.ArK, Yeongdo, Through November 26
2023 Special Exhibition from Gifts Donated by Gary E. Mintier @ Busan Museum — An exhibition focusing on “Busan in 1970, a Special Perspective of Everyday Life”. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through September 3
Coffee House Heyday @ Provisional Capital Memorial Hall — This exhibition commemorates the 70th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice and aims to highlight the significance of coffee houses in Busan, the temporary capital during the war, as centers of culture and art, fostering various art activities. Provisional Capital Memorial Hall, Through November 26.
Erik Johansson: Make Believe @ Busan Cultural Center — This photo exhibition features inspiring photos from one of the world’s best photographers. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Through October 8
The Actor is Present: Busan @ Busan Museum of Movies — This exhibition will allow visitors to see writings, photographs, and videos of internationally recognized Korean actors in Busan – including Emmy Award-winning Lee Jung-jae and Oscar winner Yoon Yeo-jung. Busan Museum of Movies, Through November 26
Lots of People @ Busan Museum of Art — Gim Hongsok expresses his art in the Children’s gallery in the Busan Museum of Art. Busan Museum of Art, Through December 17
No events scheduled.
Please note that some events may be postponed or canceled around the city. While we do strive for accuracy, some events may change their operating times and days.