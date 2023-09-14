What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.
Weather Forecast
Busan MARU International Music Festival 2023 @ Busan Cultural Center, Haeundae Cultural Center, Eulsukdo Cultural Center, Busan Cinema Center and more — ‘Maru’ means mountain summit or roof in Korean, so the name of the festival implies that its goal is to become the top symphony festival in the nation, attracting the world’s most talented musicians. August 31 – September 22
2023 Candlelight @ Nurimaru APEC House – Vivaldi’s Four Seasons on Saturday and Hisaishizo’s best work on Sunday are taking place. Nurimaru APEC House, Haeundae, Friday and Saturday
Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gukak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.
Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.
Events
Busan International Photo Festival 2023 @ F1963 — This year’s festival will showcase the works of 14 photographers from North America, Europe, China, Australia, and Korea, under the theme ‘Memories and Imagination within the Boundaries of Fiction and Reality.’ F1963, Millak-dong, Through October 12
Memorial Screenings for Godard @ Busan Cinema Center — The BCC will screen films featured by the late Jean-Luc Beddards. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Friday through Sunday
Namhae-ro Store @ Haeridan-gil — Namhae-gun and the Namhae Tourism and Cultural Foundation are hosting a 14-day pop-up store on Haeridan-gil, Busan, from the 11th to the 24th, with the theme of “Going to Namhae to Savor Beer”. Haeundae, Through September 24
Coffee Day @ Notice Cafe — The city, where South Korea’s first recorded coffee consumption took place in 1884, is marking the 139th anniversary of that milestone. Notice Cafe, Jung-gu, Saturday
Templestay Event for Foreigners @ Various Temples — The main programs are temple tours, teatime with Buddhist monks, meditation, and temple food tasting. September 1-30
Interior Design Korea Busan @ BEXCO — Interior Design Korea is a platform where interior products such as interior finishing materials, furniture, home appliances, and accessories that make up a space are gathered in one place. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday
20th International Microscopy Congress @ BEXCO — This year’s subject is Scientific Innovation and Convergence through Microscopy Platform. BEXCO, Centum City, Through Friday
2023 Busan Korea Build @ BEXCO — Yeongnam region’s first and largest architecture and interior exhibition. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday
Don Quixote @ Busan Citizens Hall — Busan Center for the Performing Arts has announced a two-day presentation of the 2023 National Ballet’s new production, ‘Don Quixote,’ at the Busan Citizens’ Center Grand Theater on September 16th and 17th. Busan Citizens Hall, Saturday and Sunday
MBTI Matchmaking Event @ Cafewith — This event aims to provide a relaxed and enjoyable environment for like-minded individuals to connect and potentially form meaningful relationships. Cafewith, Nam-gu, Saturday, 6 p.m.
Magic Circus @ Spo 1 Park — The magic show will take place every Saturday and Sunday and is a magical family-oriented event enjoyable for both children and adults. Spo 1 Park, Saturday and Sunday through October 29
Busan Architecture Tour – The tour aims to promote Busan’s outstanding urban architecture to Korean and foreign tourists as well as local residents. Saturday and Sunday, Through November 26
Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Byeolbada Busan Night Festa — Byeolbada Busan Night Festa’ is a night tourism revitalization program held for the second time this year after the first event last year as part of the international tourism city project held in Jung-gu, Buk-gu, Seo-gu, and Haeundae-gu. Through October
International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.
Culture
Utopian Scenario About Nature @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art Gallery 2 — Utopian Scenario About Nature explores what it means for museums to be eco-friendly in an era defined by the global challenge of the climate crisis. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art Gallery 2, Through January 7, 2024
Time Travel: Indelible Memories @ Busan Library — This unique exhibition features the artwork of renowned artist Yeom Seok-in, centered around the universally recognized and friendly game of “Tetris.” Busan Library, Through October 22
Jinwoon Jeong’s Solo Exhibition ‘COMPASS’ @ at Lotte Gallery, Lotte Department Store Gwangbok Branch — This exhibition captures his journey of challenges and exploration across Korea, the United States, Italy, Japan, and Hong Kong. Lotte Gallery, Lotte Department Store Gwangbok Branch, Jung-gu, Through October 29
Keijou Kawashima’s Solo Exhibition @ Gallery idm — Kawashima’s sculptures, crafted from wood, glass, and stainless steel, draw inspiration from plants, animals, and insects. Gallery idm, Haeundae-gu, Through September 27
Kim Pan-ki’s Invited Solo Exhibition @ Ocean Gallery LCT — Delve into the fusion of tradition and modernity in ceramics as Kim Pan-ki showcases his innovative pottery. Ocean Gallery LCT, Haeundae-gu, Through September 30
Yoon Sangryeol’s Solo Exhibition ‘A little brighter, A little darker’ @ Date Gallery —Yoon Sangryeol’s works, a harmony of analog and digital techniques, offer a unique visual experience. Date Gallery, Haeundae-gu, Through October 10
Choi Wook-kyung’s Solo Exhibition ‘Like Unfamiliar Faces’ @ Kukje Gallery —
Choi Wook-kyung’s exhibition explores the interplay of relationships and emotions. Kukje Gallery, Suyeong-gu, Through October 22
Kim Hyo-eun’s Solo Exhibition ‘Still, nach wie vor’ @ J Studio — Kim Hyo-eun’s exhibition captures the essence of existence and relationships in everyday life. J Studio, Dong-gu, Through September 19
Park Ji-eun’s Solo Exhibition ‘Breath’ @ Art Sohyang — Park Ji-eun’s works depict the ebb and flow of emotions using food and urban scenery. Art Sohyang, Haeundae-gu, Through September 16
Park Seo-bo’s Solo Exhibition @ Johyun Gallery
Explore the uniqueness of monochrome painting where Park Seo-bo showcases new techniques and prints. Johyun Gallery, Dalmaji and Haeundae, Through November 12
City Walk: Photo by Ulrich Wüst @ Goeun Museum of Photography
Witness the transformation of East Germany through the lens of Ulrich Wüst. Goeun Museum of Photography, Haeundae-gu, Through November 5
Eric Johansson Photo Exhibition ‘Make Believe’ @ Busan Cultural Center Exhibition — Immerse yourself in the surreal world of Erik Johansson’s photography. Busan Cultural Center Exhibition, Nam-gu, Through October 8
Jeje’s Solo Exhibition ‘Children of the Forest’ @ Soul Art Space — Admire the sculpted reflections of the artist’s thoughts and emotions at Haeundae-gu Soul Art Space until September 16. Soul Art Space, Haeundae-gu, Through September 16
Kim Eung-gi, Kim Si-young, Yuri, and Seo Yu-jeong Group Exhibition ‘RESONANCE 23’ @ Gallery Joy — Explore the resonance of diverse artistry at the gallery. Gallery Joy, Haeundae-gu, Through September 24.
#SGFASHIONNOW @ KF ASEAN Culture House — Jointly organized by the KF ASEAN Culture House and the Asia Civilisations Museum in Singapore, the collaborative exhibition titled Runway Singapore #SGFASHIONNOW showcases experimental contemporary fashion in Singapore. KF ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Through October 29
‘David Hockney & British Pop Art – 1960s Swinging London’ Exhibition @ Dong-gu Cultural Platform and P.ArK — The exhibition will showcase approximately 120 of his pieces at the cultural platform and 37 pieces at P.ArK Multi-Room. Dong-gu Cultural Platform and P.ArK, Yeongdo, Through November 26
Coffee House Heyday @ Provisional Capital Memorial Hall — This exhibition commemorates the 70th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice and aims to highlight the significance of coffee houses in Busan, the temporary capital during the war, as centers of culture and art, fostering various art activities. Provisional Capital Memorial Hall, Through November 26.
Erik Johansson: Make Believe @ Busan Cultural Center — This photo exhibition features inspiring photos from one of the world’s best photographers. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Through October 8
The Actor is Present: Busan @ Busan Museum of Movies — This exhibition will allow visitors to see writings, photographs, and videos of internationally recognized Korean actors in Busan – including Emmy Award-winning Lee Jung-jae and Oscar winner Yoon Yeo-jung. Busan Museum of Movies, Through November 26
Lots of People @ Busan Museum of Art — Gim Hongsok expresses his art in the Children’s gallery in the Busan Museum of Art. Busan Museum of Art, Through December 17
Ocean Healing Program – The City of Busan is running an ocean healing program (Nordic walking, Pilates, singing bowl & yoga) at seven beaches, Suyeong-gang Naru Park and Millak Waterfront Park in Busan every Saturday and Sunday from September 2 to October 29
YOLO Galmaetgil Together Walking Festival — This initiative invites citizens, both local and foreign, to embark on thematic Galmaetgil walks led by experienced trekking guides through October 30.
Lotte vs. Kiwoom @ Sajik Stadium — The Giants return to the field for an important three games series. Sajik Stadium, Sajik-dong, Friday 6:30 p.m., Saturday 5 p.m. and Sunday 2 p.m.
Seongnam vs. Busan IPark — The IPark looks to keep top of the KLeague 2 table. Asiad Stadium, Sajik-dong, Sunday, 6:30 p.m.
Please note that some events may be postponed or canceled around the city. While we do strive for accuracy, some events may change their operating times and days.