What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Busan International Photo Festival 2023 @ F1963 — This year’s festival will showcase the works of 14 photographers from North America, Europe, China, Australia, and Korea, under the theme ‘Memories and Imagination within the Boundaries of Fiction and Reality.’ F1963, Millak-dong, Through October 12

Memorial Screenings for Godard @ Busan Cinema Center — The BCC will screen films featured by the late Jean-Luc Beddards. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Namhae-ro Store @ Haeridan-gil — Namhae-gun and the Namhae Tourism and Cultural Foundation are hosting a 14-day pop-up store on Haeridan-gil, Busan, from the 11th to the 24th, with the theme of “Going to Namhae to Savor Beer”. Haeundae, Through September 24

Coffee Day @ Notice Cafe — The city, where South Korea’s first recorded coffee consumption took place in 1884, is marking the 139th anniversary of that milestone. Notice Cafe, Jung-gu, Saturday

Templestay Event for Foreigners @ Various Temples — The main programs are temple tours, teatime with Buddhist monks, meditation, and temple food tasting. September 1-30

Interior Design Korea Busan @ BEXCO — Interior Design Korea is a platform where interior products such as interior finishing materials, furniture, home appliances, and accessories that make up a space are gathered in one place. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

20th International Microscopy Congress @ BEXCO — This year’s subject is Scientific Innovation and Convergence through Microscopy Platform. BEXCO, Centum City, Through Friday

2023 Busan Korea Build @ BEXCO — Yeongnam region’s first and largest architecture and interior exhibition. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Don Quixote @ Busan Citizens Hall — Busan Center for the Performing Arts has announced a two-day presentation of the 2023 National Ballet’s new production, ‘Don Quixote,’ at the Busan Citizens’ Center Grand Theater on September 16th and 17th. Busan Citizens Hall, Saturday and Sunday

MBTI Matchmaking Event @ Cafewith — This event aims to provide a relaxed and enjoyable environment for like-minded individuals to connect and potentially form meaningful relationships. Cafewith, Nam-gu, Saturday, 6 p.m.

Magic Circus @ Spo 1 Park — The magic show will take place every Saturday and Sunday and is a magical family-oriented event enjoyable for both children and adults. Spo 1 Park, Saturday and Sunday through October 29

Busan Architecture Tour – The tour aims to promote Busan’s outstanding urban architecture to Korean and foreign tourists as well as local residents. Saturday and Sunday, Through November 26

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Byeolbada Busan Night Festa — Byeolbada Busan Night Festa’ is a night tourism revitalization program held for the second time this year after the first event last year as part of the international tourism city project held in Jung-gu, Buk-gu, Seo-gu, and Haeundae-gu. Through October