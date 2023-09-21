What’s On in Busan This Weekend

BIFF Tickers Open This Week Friday — Click here for more info

Busan International Photo Festival 2023 @ F1963 — This year’s festival will showcase the works of 14 photographers from North America, Europe, China, Australia, and Korea, under the theme ‘Memories and Imagination within the Boundaries of Fiction and Reality.’ F1963, Millak-dong, Through October 12

Namhae-ro Store @ Haeridan-gil — Namhae-gun and the Namhae Tourism and Cultural Foundation are hosting a 14-day pop-up store on Haeridan-gil, Busan, from the 11th to the 24th, with the theme of “Going to Namhae to Savor Beer”. Haeundae, Through September 24

Templestay Event for Foreigners @ Various Temples — The main programs are temple tours, teatime with Buddhist monks, meditation, and temple food tasting. September 1-30

HUPO Busan 2023 @ BEXCO — The 22nd Human Proteome Organization World Congress will be held at the BEXCO Convention Hall. BEXCO, Centum City, Through Thursday

2023 World City Brand Forum in Busan @ Westin Joseon Hotel — World-class city branding, design, and marketing experts visit Busan to explore ways to strengthen city competitiveness and improve quality of life with the public and private sectors. Westin Joseon Hotel, Haeundae, Monday

2023 Busan International Architecture Festival @ BEXCO — This year’s edition runs under the theme “Busan Style – Busan Lifestyle & Architecture”. BEXCO, Centum City, Wednesday through Sunday

2023 Busan Cobe Baby Fair @ BEXCO — Everything for your baby’s needs in one place. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Busan Pet Show @ BEXCO — Check out the latest for your pets. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday Through Sunday

Busan Cat Show @ BEXCO — Get some new fun things for your feline friend. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday Through Sunday

Busan Sign Expo @ City Hall Railway Passage – This event includes exhibitions of winning works from the Busan Outdoor Advertising Awards Contest, special theme exhibitions, and integrated training for outdoor advertising industry professionals. City Hall, Through Sunday

Ha Ha Hole @ Ovantegarde — Busan’s funniest comedians come together for a night of comedy. Ovantegarde, Kyungsung, Friday, 9:30 p.m.

Magic Circus @ Spo 1 Park — The magic show will take place every Saturday and Sunday and is a magical family-oriented event enjoyable for both children and adults. Spo 1 Park, Saturday and Sunday through October 29

Busan Architecture Tour – The tour aims to promote Busan’s outstanding urban architecture to Korean and foreign tourists as well as local residents. Saturday and Sunday, Through November 26

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Byeolbada Busan Night Festa — Byeolbada Busan Night Festa’ is a night tourism revitalization program held for the second time this year after the first event last year as part of the international tourism city project held in Jung-gu, Buk-gu, Seo-gu, and Haeundae-gu. Through October