What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Busan International Film Festival @ Busan Cinema Center — The 28th edition of Asia’s largest film festival is underway. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through October 13

Asian Contents Market @ BEXCO — The largest market for film professionals takes place as part of BIFF. BEXCO, Saturday Through Next Tuesday

‘FLY ASIA 2023’ @ BEXCO — This year’s Asia Start-up festival runs under the theme “Connect Asia, Fly to the World”. BEXCO, Through Sunday

Busan International Travel Fair @ BEXCO — 40 countries will participate in showcasing various tourism products. BEXCO, Through Sunday

Jagalchi Festival @ Jagalchi Market — The 30th edition of the city’s largest festival around seafood takes place. Jagalchi Market, Through Sunday

Busan Urban Agricultural Festival @ Gunam-ro Culture Square — The 5th edition highlights agricultural goods from around the region. Gunam-ro Culture Square, Haeundae, Saturday and Sunday

Ocean Festa @ Gwangalli Beach –– Join WellMi for two days of wellness activities. Gwangalli Beach, Sunday and next Monday

70th Anniversary of the ROK-U.S. Alliance: ‘We Go Together!’ @ Busan United Nations Peace Memorial Hall — A special photo exhibition celebrating 70 years of the ROK-US alliance. Busan United Nations Peace Memorial Hall, Nam-gu, Through October 15

Busan International Photo Festival 2023 @ F1963 — This year’s festival will showcase the works of 14 photographers from North America, Europe, China, Australia, and Korea, under the theme ‘Memories and Imagination within the Boundaries of Fiction and Reality.’ F1963, Millak-dong, Through October 12

Magic Circus @ Spo 1 Park — The magic show will take place every Saturday and Sunday and is a magical family-oriented event enjoyable for both children and adults. Spo 1 Park, Saturday and Sunday through October 29

Busan Architecture Tour – The tour aims to promote Busan’s outstanding urban architecture to Korean and foreign tourists as well as local residents. Saturday and Sunday, Through November 26

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Byeolbada Busan Night Festa — Byeolbada Busan Night Festa’ is a night tourism revitalization program held for the second time this year after the first event last year as part of the international tourism city project held in Jung-gu, Buk-gu, Seo-gu, and Haeundae-gu. Through October