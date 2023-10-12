What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Busan International Film Festival @ Busan Cinema Center — The 28th edition of Asia’s largest film festival concludes. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through October 13

Oktoberfest @ Gorilla Brewing Company — Enjoy Oktoberfest at its finest at Gorilla. Gorilla Brewing Company, Gwangalli, Saturday and Sunday, 3 p.m.

Busan International Film Festival @ Busan Cinema Center — The 28th edition of Asia’s largest film festival continues. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through Friday

ASEAN-Korea Fashion Week @ Busan Fashion Biz Center — 13 fashion shows showcase great fashion from SEA. Busan Fashion Biz Center, Friday

Passion & Fashion Busan @ BEXCO — Busan Fashion Week returns also known as the Busan International Footwear, Techtextile & Fashion Exhibition. BEXCO, Friday Through Sunday

Dongnae Eupseong History Festival @ North Gate of Dongnae Eupseong, Oncheoncheon Cafe street, Oncheonjang — The 29th edition of the historical festival returns. North Gate of Dongnae Eupseong, Oncheoncheon Cafe street, Oncheonjang, Friday through Sunday

Yeongdo Bridge Festival @ Yeongdo Amir Park, around Yeongdo Bridge — The popular festival in Yeongdo celebrates its 31st year. Yeongdo Amir Park, around Yeongdo Bridge, Yeongdo Island, Friday through Sunday

Nakdonggang Gupo Naru Festival @ Hwamyeong Ecological Park — An urban cultural and tourism festival held in the lotus complex of Hwamyeong Ecological Park. Hwamyeong Ecological Park, Friday through Sunday

Busan International Performing Arts Market 2023 @ Busan Citizens’ Hall, Busan KT&G Sangsangmadang and more — Enjoy a festival-style performing arts market which includes theater, dance, music, combine performing arts, and street arts, encompassing all genres of performing arts. Busan Citizens’ Hall, Busan KT&G Sangsangmadang and more

Busan Folk Arts Festival 2023 @ Busan Citizens Park — A fun outdoor festival with free performances. Busan Citizens Park, Busanjin-gu, Saturday and Sunday

UN Peace Festival @ Peace Park — A fun festival with an autumn theme and beautiful chrysanthemums. Peace Park, Nam-gu, Saturday and Sunday

Oktoberfest @Hurshimchung — The yearly Oktoberfest party takes place in Dongnae. Hurschimchung, Nongshim Hotel, Thursday through Saturday

Busan Arts Festival @ Citywide – The ’61st Busan Arts Festival,’ a comprehensive arts festival in the Busan area, is underway until the 29th.

70th Anniversary of the ROK-U.S. Alliance: ‘We Go Together!’ @ Busan United Nations Peace Memorial Hall — A special photo exhibition celebrating 70 years of the ROK-US alliance. Busan United Nations Peace Memorial Hall, Nam-gu, Through October 15

Busan International Photo Festival 2023 @ F1963 — This year’s festival will showcase the works of 14 photographers from North America, Europe, China, Australia, and Korea, under the theme ‘Memories and Imagination within the Boundaries of Fiction and Reality.’ F1963, Millak-dong, Through October 12

Magic Circus @ Spo 1 Park — The magic show will take place every Saturday and Sunday and is a magical family-oriented event enjoyable for both children and adults. Spo 1 Park, Saturday and Sunday through October 29

Busan Architecture Tour – The tour aims to promote Busan’s outstanding urban architecture to Korean and foreign tourists as well as local residents. Saturday and Sunday, Through November 26

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Byeolbada Busan Night Festa — Byeolbada Busan Night Festa’ is a night tourism revitalization program held for the second time this year after the first event last year as part of the international tourism city project held in Jung-gu, Buk-gu, Seo-gu, and Haeundae-gu. Through October