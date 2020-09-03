What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to the coronavirus issues around the city.

Please follow the current social distancing level 2 measures around the city.

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Weather Forecast

All canceled.

Events

Busan Biennale — The festival begins with an online exhibition opening and tour.

Easy to Know ASEAN: Culture Lecture — The Easy to Know ASEAN lecture about Cambodia will be held online on the ASEAN Culture Center YouTube page this Saturday at 3 p.m.

Pastrami Sandwich Day @ Beer Shop — Enjoy a special afternoon of pastrami and brisket sandwiches. Beer Shop, Gwangalli, Sunday, 12 p.m.

Culture

All cultural activities at museums are currently postponed.

Lotte Giants vs. KIA @ Sajik Stadium – The Giants finish a two-game series with KIA. No fans allowed. Sajik Stadium, Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Lotte Giants vs. LG @ Sajik Stadium – The Twins come to town for a two-game series with Lotte. No fans allowed. Sajik Stadium, Saturday, 5 p.m. and Sunday 2 p.m.

