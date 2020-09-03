Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Looking to get out and about? Here's what's happening around Busan this weekend.

Haps Staff

Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to the coronavirus issues around the city. 

Please follow the current social distancing level 2 measures around the city.

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Weather Forecast

Image: Sancheong-gun

All canceled.

Events

Busan Biennale — The festival begins with an online exhibition opening and tour.

Easy to Know ASEAN: Culture Lecture — The Easy to Know ASEAN lecture about Cambodia will be held online on the ASEAN Culture Center YouTube page this Saturday at 3 p.m.

Pastrami Sandwich Day @ Beer Shop — Enjoy a special afternoon of pastrami and brisket sandwiches. Beer Shop, Gwangalli, Sunday, 12 p.m.

Culture

All cultural activities at museums are currently postponed.

Lotte Giants vs. KIA @ Sajik Stadium – The Giants finish a two-game series with KIA. No fans allowed. Sajik Stadium, Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Lotte Giants vs. LG @ Sajik Stadium – The Twins come to town for a two-game series with Lotte. No fans allowed. Sajik Stadium, Saturday, 5 p.m. and Sunday 2 p.m.

Haps Staff
Busan
few clouds
23 ° C
23 °
23 °
83 %
2.6kmh
20 %
Thu
24 °
Fri
28 °
Sat
27 °
Sun
26 °
Mon
27 °

Beer Shop Serving Up Tasty Pastrami Sandwiches and Brisket This Sunday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
This Sunday, Beer Shop welcomes Andrew Bencivenga of Galmegi PNU, or as he refers to himself "The Sandwich King Of Busan".
Read more

Gavi Announces New Fall Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Gavi Wine Restaurant in Haeundae has announced its new specials for fall.
Read more

QR Code Needed to Eat At IKEA’s Food Court in Busan

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
For those looking to grab some of IKEA's tasty treats, a QR code is now needed to be able to access the food court.
Read more

COVID-19: Guidance for Using Coffee Shops and Restaurants

Dine & Drink Busan City News -
The Korean Center for Disease Control has set out its guidance rules for using coffee shops and restaurants.
Read more

