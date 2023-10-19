What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Busan Chinatown Festival @ Busan Station, Chinatown — The 20th edition of the Chinatown festival returns. Busan Station, Chinatown, Dong-gu, Friday Through Sunday

BeFM Networking and Speech Contest @ Nurimaru –– Join BeFM for an afternoon of networking. Nurimaru, Haeundae, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Sasang Riverside Festival @ Samnak Ecological Park — Enjoy the cool atmosphere of the Sasang Riverside Festival this weekend. Samnak Ecological Park, Sasang-gu, Saturday and Sunday

Chrysanthemum Exhibition @ Peace Park — The 14th edition features a beautiful display of flowers at the park. Peace Park, Nam-gu, Through November 5

Beyond Hangeul @ Busan Cinema Center — Enjoy a Korean culture festival with a diverse array of events. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Open House @ ISB — Sign up for a tour if you’re interested in sending your kids to the International School of Busan. International School of Busan, Gijang, Monday through Friday

Busan Craft Beer Festival @ BEXCO — Enjoy craft beer from the region’s best brewers. BEXCO, Wednesday Through Sunday

Geumnyeonsan Festival @ Geumnyeonsan Youth Training Institute — This festival offers a diverse range of engaging activities for visitors of all ages. Geumnyeonsan Youth Training Institute, Saturday, 2 p.m.

Books and Authors @ Galmegi Brewing – Former acting Prime Minister of Mongolia Dendeviin Terbishdagva, will speak on his book tour of South Korea. Galmegi Brewing, Gwangalli, Saturday, 6 p.m.

Busan Arts Festival @ Citywide – The ’61st Busan Arts Festival,’ a comprehensive arts festival in the Busan area, is underway until the 29th.

Magic Circus @ Spo 1 Park — The magic show will take place every Saturday and Sunday and is a magical family-oriented event enjoyable for both children and adults. Spo 1 Park, Saturday and Sunday through October 29

Busan Architecture Tour – The tour aims to promote Busan’s outstanding urban architecture to Korean and foreign tourists as well as local residents. Saturday and Sunday, Through November 26

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Byeolbada Busan Night Festa — Byeolbada Busan Night Festa’ is a night tourism revitalization program held for the second time this year after the first event last year as part of the international tourism city project held in Jung-gu, Buk-gu, Seo-gu, and Haeundae-gu. Through October