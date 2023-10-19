Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Looking to get out and about? Here's what's happening around Busan this weekend.

By Haps Staff

Weather Forecast

Image: Accuweather

2023 Busan Choral Festival & Competition @ Busan Cinema Center, Sohyang Theater — The 19th edition of the festival brings beautiful music to the city. Busan Cinema Center, Sohyang Theater, Tuesday through Saturday

Busan One Asia Festival @ Busan Asiad Main Stadium, Pier 1 of Busan Port — The largest K-pop and culture festival returns for two days. Busan Asiad Main Stadium, Pier 1 of Busan Port, Saturday and Sunday

Busan International Rock Festival @ Samnak Ecological Park — Two days of great music from home and abroad is scheduled. Samnak Ecological Park, Saturday and Sunday

Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gukak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.

Events

Busan Chinatown Festival @ Busan Station, Chinatown — The 20th edition of the Chinatown festival returns. Busan Station, Chinatown, Dong-gu, Friday Through Sunday

BeFM Networking and Speech Contest @ Nurimaru –– Join BeFM for an afternoon of networking. Nurimaru, Haeundae, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Sasang Riverside Festival @ Samnak Ecological Park — Enjoy the cool atmosphere of the Sasang Riverside Festival this weekend. Samnak Ecological Park, Sasang-gu, Saturday and Sunday

Chrysanthemum Exhibition @ Peace Park — The 14th edition features a beautiful display of flowers at the park. Peace Park, Nam-gu, Through November 5

Beyond Hangeul @ Busan Cinema Center — Enjoy a Korean culture festival with a diverse array of events. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Open House @ ISB — Sign up for a tour if you’re interested in sending your kids to the International School of Busan. International School of Busan, Gijang, Monday through Friday

Busan Craft Beer Festival @ BEXCO — Enjoy craft beer from the region’s best brewers. BEXCO, Wednesday Through Sunday

Geumnyeonsan Festival @ Geumnyeonsan Youth Training Institute — This festival offers a diverse range of engaging activities for visitors of all ages. Geumnyeonsan Youth Training Institute, Saturday, 2 p.m.

Books and Authors @ Galmegi Brewing – Former acting Prime Minister of Mongolia Dendeviin Terbishdagva, will speak on his book tour of South Korea. Galmegi Brewing, Gwangalli, Saturday, 6 p.m.

Busan Arts Festival @ Citywide – The ’61st Busan Arts Festival,’ a comprehensive arts festival in the Busan area, is underway until the 29th.

Magic Circus @ Spo 1 Park — The magic show will take place every Saturday and Sunday and is a magical family-oriented event enjoyable for both children and adults. Spo 1 Park, Saturday and Sunday through October 29

Busan Architecture Tour – The tour aims to promote Busan’s outstanding urban architecture to Korean and foreign tourists as well as local residents. Saturday and Sunday, Through November 26

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Byeolbada Busan Night Festa — Byeolbada Busan Night Festa’ is a night tourism revitalization program held for the second time this year after the first event last year as part of the international tourism city project held in Jung-gu, Buk-gu, Seo-gu, and Haeundae-gu. Through October

International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.

Culture

Sea Art Festival 2023 @ Ilgwang Beach — A popular art festival under this year’s theme “Flickering Shores, Sea Imaginaries”. Ilgwang Beach, Saturday, Through November 19

2023 Special Exhibition of Bokcheon Museum: Spears and Shields @ Bokcheon Museum — This exhibition was prepared to examine the meaning of weapons such as spears and shields during the Three Kingdoms period. Bokcheon Museum, September 26-November 9

The Past Reveals Itself to Have a Plot @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition examines the main directions of the Busan Museum of Art, which has played a variety of roles as an institutional space in a city since its opening, and how it has attempted to establish an art museum that is both local and international. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through December 17

Post Media and Site @ Busan Museum of Art — 30 artworks around the concept of media as a theater. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through December 17

Singing Mother Earth @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art — The exhibition aims to flexibly and softly expand our anthropocentric worldview. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through February 18, 2024

Utopian Scenario About Nature @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art Gallery 2 — Utopian Scenario About Nature explores what it means for museums to be eco-friendly in an era defined by the global challenge of the climate crisis. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art Gallery 2, Through January 7, 2024

Time Travel: Indelible Memories @ Busan Library — This unique exhibition features the artwork of renowned artist Yeom Seok-in, centered around the universally recognized and friendly game of “Tetris.” Busan Library, Through October 22

Jinwoon Jeong’s Solo Exhibition ‘COMPASS’ @ at Lotte Gallery, Lotte Department Store Gwangbok Branch — This exhibition captures his journey of challenges and exploration across Korea, the United States, Italy, Japan, and Hong Kong. Lotte Gallery, Lotte Department Store Gwangbok Branch, Jung-gu, Through October 29

Choi Wook-kyung’s Solo Exhibition ‘Like Unfamiliar Faces’ @ Kukje Gallery —
Choi Wook-kyung’s exhibition explores the interplay of relationships and emotions. Kukje Gallery, Suyeong-gu, Through October 22

Park Seo-bo’s Solo Exhibition @ Johyun Gallery
Explore the uniqueness of monochrome painting where Park Seo-bo showcases new techniques and prints. Johyun Gallery, Dalmaji and Haeundae, Through November 12

City Walk: Photo by Ulrich Wüst @ Goeun Museum of Photography
Witness the transformation of East Germany through the lens of Ulrich Wüst. Goeun Museum of Photography, Haeundae-gu, Through November 5

#SGFASHIONNOW @ KF ASEAN Culture House — Jointly organized by the KF ASEAN Culture House and the Asia Civilisations Museum in Singapore, the collaborative exhibition titled Runway Singapore #SGFASHIONNOW showcases experimental contemporary fashion in Singapore. KF ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Through October 29

‘David Hockney & British Pop Art – 1960s Swinging London’ Exhibition @ Dong-gu Cultural Platform and P.ArK — The exhibition will showcase approximately 120 of his pieces at the cultural platform and 37 pieces at P.ArK Multi-Room. Dong-gu Cultural Platform and P.ArK, Yeongdo, Through November 26

Coffee House Heyday @ Provisional Capital Memorial Hall — This exhibition commemorates the 70th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice and aims to highlight the significance of coffee houses in Busan, the temporary capital during the war, as centers of culture and art, fostering various art activities. Provisional Capital Memorial Hall, Through November 26.

The Actor is Present: Busan @ Busan Museum of Movies — This exhibition will allow visitors to see writings, photographs, and videos of internationally recognized Korean actors in Busan – including Emmy Award-winning Lee Jung-jae and Oscar winner Yoon Yeo-jung. Busan Museum of Movies, Through November 26

Lots of People @ Busan Museum of Art — Gim Hongsok expresses his art in the Children’s gallery in the Busan Museum of Art. Busan Museum of Art, Through December 17

Ocean Healing Program – The City of Busan is running an ocean healing program (Nordic walking, Pilates, singing bowl & yoga) at seven beaches, Suyeong-gang Naru Park and Millak Waterfront Park in Busan every Saturday and Sunday from September 2 to October 29

YOLO Galmaetgil Together Walking Festival — This initiative invites citizens, both local and foreign, to embark on thematic Galmaetgil walks led by experienced trekking guides through October 30.

Samsung vs. KCC Egis @ Sajik Arena— Professional basketball returns to Busan as KCC opens the KBL season. Sajik Area, Sajik-dong, Sunday, 4 p.m.

Please note that some events may be postponed or canceled around the city. While we do strive for accuracy, some events may change their operating times and days.

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

