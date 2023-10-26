Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Looking to get out and about? Here's what's happening around Busan this weekend.

By Haps Staff



Weather Forecast

Image: Accuweather

Busan Philharmonic Orchestra @ Busan Cultural Center — The 604th Subscription Concert takes place featuring pianist Sohn Minsoo. Busan Cultural Center, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Haeundae Jazz Festival @ Haeundae Cultural Center — Daily concerts at Haeun Hall await lovers of jazz. Haeundae Culture Center, Haeundae, Through Saturday

Starry Sea Busan Candlelight Concert @ Naru APEC Park — As part of the newly introduced “Nighttime Music Circuit” of the ‘Night Tour Oneabove City Busan,’ the event will feature a delightful fusion of thousands of flickering candles and timeless classical performances. Naru APEC Park, Haeundae, Saturday, 6 p.m.

Saturday Korean Traditional Performance @ Busan National Gukak Center — Weekly Saturday performances of Korean traditional music return. Busan National Gukak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.

Events

Busan Webtoon Festival @ KT& G Sangsangmadang — The 7th edition features great webtoons for fans. KT& G Sangsangmadang, Thursday through Sunday

Mackeral Festival @ Songdo Beach — The 14th edition of the festival showcases the tastes of mackeral. Songdo Beach, Friday through Sunday

Gamcheon Culture Village Festival @ Gamcheon Culture Village — The 13th edition brings fun activities to the popular tourist attraction. Gamcheon Culture Village, Friday through Sunday

Hungarian Film Festival @ Busan Cinema CenterThe 2023 Hungarian Film Festival highlights seven captivating Hungarian films and offers a unique cinematic experience. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Busan Global Village Flea Market @ Busan Global Village — Join a flea market and experience events held in the Busan Global Village Experience Building. Busan Global Village, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 11 a.m.

BAMA @ Grand Joseon Hotel — 50 galleries are set to showcase over 1,000 artworks, including a special exhibition titled ‘FOCUS ON 8 ARTISTS’ spanning diverse genres such as Western painting, Oriental painting, sculpture, ceramics, and pop art. Grand Joseon Hotel, Haeundae, Friday through Sunday

Halloween @ HQ — A scaled-back but no less fun night of Halloween fun with live music and spooky fun. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, Saturday, 9 p.m.

PNU Pub Crawl — Four bars, great drink specials, and loads of fun. PNU, Saturday

Kyungsung Halloween – OL’55, Dengue Fever, Funny Beer Kyungsung, Ovantgarde, Cabaret, Venture, and Moment all join hands for a fun night in KSU. KSU, Saturday

Chrysanthemum Exhibition @ Peace Park — The 14th edition features a beautiful display of flowers at the park. Peace Park, Nam-gu, Through November 5

Busan Arts Festival @ Citywide – The ’61st Busan Arts Festival,’ a comprehensive arts festival in the Busan area, is underway until the 29th.

Magic Circus @ Spo 1 Park — The magic show will take place every Saturday and Sunday and is a magical family-oriented event enjoyable for both children and adults. Spo 1 Park, Saturday and Sunday through October 29

Busan Architecture Tour – The tour aims to promote Busan’s outstanding urban architecture to Korean and foreign tourists as well as local residents. Saturday and Sunday, Through November 26

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Byeolbada Busan Night Festa — Byeolbada Busan Night Festa’ is a night tourism revitalization program held for the second time this year after the first event last year as part of the international tourism city project held in Jung-gu, Buk-gu, Seo-gu, and Haeundae-gu. Through October

International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.

Culture

Meta of the Senses K-3 People’s Exhibition @ Haeundae-gu Ariane Gallery —An exhibition where you can see the unique speaking styles of three artists: Kim Chun-ja, Kim Seop, and Shim Jeom-hwan. Haeundae-gu Ariane Gallery, Through November 24th

Accidental Encounter @ Busan French Cultural Center Art Space — Sculptor Joohyun Park reproduces various aspects of human life through tools. He uses everyday tools as the main material for his work selects and collects tools, and tells stories about the lives of users he acquires in the process from a creative perspective. Busan French Cultural Center Art Space, Through October 29th

‘Busan Growing Trees’ Exhibition @ Busan Jung-gu Cultural Center — About 60 works are introduced, combining three-dimensional and two-dimensional works. Busan Jung-gu Cultural Center, Jung-gu, Through December 15th

Stranger: Strangers’ Difficulties @ Gallery Playlist– Cha Hyun-wook’s fifth solo exhibition presents 28 works, including ‘Aegiso’, a work inspired by the artist’s memories of his childhood in Busan. Gallery Playlist, Jung-gu, Through November 18th
Freedom. Dream. Movie @ Start Plus Busan — Director Jeong Byeong-gil of the movie ‘Carter’ will present about 30 works, ranging from his early years as an art major to figurative paintings with a cinematic worldview and new works with philosophical messages about modern society. Start Plus Busan, Yeongdo, Through December 3
Drawers and Shelves @ Cultural Space Bin Bin — Works created as sculptural props using leftover zelkova tree pieces. Cultural Space Binbin, Suyeong-gu, Through November 5
Portrait with Flowers @ Gallery Zpack — Artist Jaehong Eom, who majored in both Eastern and Western painting, presents works that are as unique as his unique background. Gallery Zpack, Sasang-gu, Through November 10th
Gaudi Media Art Encore Exhibition @ Busan City Hall — A special exhibition celebrating the 40th anniversary of Busan and Barcelona relations. Busan City Hall, Busanjin-gu, Through November 3

Sea Art Festival 2023 @ Ilgwang Beach — A popular art festival under this year’s theme “Flickering Shores, Sea Imaginaries”. Ilgwang Beach, Saturday, Through November 19

2023 Special Exhibition of Bokcheon Museum: Spears and Shields @ Bokcheon Museum — This exhibition was prepared to examine the meaning of weapons such as spears and shields during the Three Kingdoms period. Bokcheon Museum, September 26-November 9

The Past Reveals Itself to Have a Plot @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition examines the main directions of the Busan Museum of Art, which has played a variety of roles as an institutional space in a city since its opening, and how it has attempted to establish an art museum that is both local and international. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through December 17

Post Media and Site @ Busan Museum of Art — 30 artworks around the concept of media as a theater. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through December 17

Singing Mother Earth @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art — The exhibition aims to flexibly and softly expand our anthropocentric worldview. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through February 18, 2024

Utopian Scenario About Nature @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art Gallery 2 — Utopian Scenario About Nature explores what it means for museums to be eco-friendly in an era defined by the global challenge of the climate crisis. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art Gallery 2, Through January 7, 2024

Jinwoon Jeong’s Solo Exhibition ‘COMPASS’ @ at Lotte Gallery, Lotte Department Store Gwangbok Branch — This exhibition captures his journey of challenges and exploration across Korea, the United States, Italy, Japan, and Hong Kong. Lotte Gallery, Lotte Department Store Gwangbok Branch, Jung-gu, Through October 29

Park Seo-bo’s Solo Exhibition @ Johyun Gallery
Explore the uniqueness of monochrome painting where Park Seo-bo showcases new techniques and prints. Johyun Gallery, Dalmaji and Haeundae, Through November 12

City Walk: Photo by Ulrich Wüst @ Goeun Museum of Photography
Witness the transformation of East Germany through the lens of Ulrich Wüst. Goeun Museum of Photography, Haeundae-gu, Through November 5

#SGFASHIONNOW @ KF ASEAN Culture House — Jointly organized by the KF ASEAN Culture House and the Asia Civilisations Museum in Singapore, the collaborative exhibition titled Runway Singapore #SGFASHIONNOW showcases experimental contemporary fashion in Singapore. KF ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Through October 29

‘David Hockney & British Pop Art – 1960s Swinging London’ Exhibition @ Dong-gu Cultural Platform and P.ArK — The exhibition will showcase approximately 120 of his pieces at the cultural platform and 37 pieces at P.ArK Multi-Room. Dong-gu Cultural Platform and P.ArK, Yeongdo, Through November 26

Coffee House Heyday @ Provisional Capital Memorial Hall — This exhibition commemorates the 70th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice and aims to highlight the significance of coffee houses in Busan, the temporary capital during the war, as centers of culture and art, fostering various art activities. Provisional Capital Memorial Hall, Through November 26.

The Actor is Present: Busan @ Busan Museum of Movies — This exhibition will allow visitors to see writings, photographs, and videos of internationally recognized Korean actors in Busan – including Emmy Award-winning Lee Jung-jae and Oscar winner Yoon Yeo-jung. Busan Museum of Movies, Through November 26

Lots of People @ Busan Museum of Art — Gim Hongsok expresses his art in the Children’s gallery in the Busan Museum of Art. Busan Museum of Art, Through December 17

Ocean Healing Program – The City of Busan is running an ocean healing program (Nordic walking, Pilates, singing bowl & yoga) at seven beaches, Suyeong-gang Naru Park, and Millak Waterfront Park in Busan every Saturday and Sunday from September 2 to October 29

YOLO Galmaetgil Together Walking Festival — This initiative invites citizens, both local and foreign, to embark on thematic Galmaetgil walks led by experienced trekking guides through October 30.

Busan Ocean Marathon @ BEXCO — An early morning marathon for running enthusiasts. BEXCO, Sunday, 8 a.m.

Bucheon vs. Busan IPark @ Asiad Main Stadium— The IPark look to hold onto the top of the table. Asian Main Stadium, Sajik-dong, Sunday, 4 p.m.

Please note that some events may be postponed or canceled around the city. While we do strive for accuracy, some events may change their operating times and days.


Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

