What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Culture

Meta of the Senses K-3 People’s Exhibition @ Haeundae-gu Ariane Gallery —An exhibition where you can see the unique speaking styles of three artists: Kim Chun-ja, Kim Seop, and Shim Jeom-hwan. Haeundae-gu Ariane Gallery, Through November 24th

Raise the Waves @ Busan National Maritime Museum —The 2023 National Maritime Museum Exhibition features stories of the ocean told by 10 contemporary artists Kang Yo-Bae, Kong Sung-Hun, Kim Chong-Hak, Kim Do-Young, KIM25, Bang Jeong-A, Song Sung-Jin, Yoo Hye-Sook, Choi Sun, and Heo Byung-Chan expressed through 25 pieces including painting, visual media, and art installations. Busan National Maritime Museum, Through November 18th

Gyeongbu Expressway Heading Towards Busan @ Busan Museum — It provides an opportunity to directly observe the construction process of the Gyeongbu Expressway, which began with the Seoul-Suwon highway groundbreaking ceremony in February 1968 and continued for 888 days and 428 kilometers (km), through unreleased photos and artifacts. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through December 3

‘Busan Growing Trees’ Exhibition @ Busan Jung-gu Cultural Center — About 60 works are introduced, combining three-dimensional and two-dimensional works. Busan Jung-gu Cultural Center, Jung-gu, Through December 15th

Blue, Raise Up @ National Maritime Museum — Through works expressing the maritime perspective of contemporary artists, the concept of marine art is presented, the relationship between the sea and humanity is explored, and the message of coexistence and coexistence is delivered. National Maritime Museum, Yeong-do, Through November 19th

Stranger: Strangers’ Difficulties @ Gallery Playlist– Cha Hyun-wook’s fifth solo exhibition presents 28 works, including ‘Aegiso’, a work inspired by the artist’s memories of his childhood in Busan. Gallery Playlist, Jung-gu, Through November 18th

Freedom. Dream. Movie @ Start Plus Busan — Director Jeong Byeong-gil of the movie ‘Carter’ will present about 30 works, ranging from his early years as an art major to figurative paintings with a cinematic worldview and new works with philosophical messages about modern society. Start Plus Busan, Yeongdo, Through December 3

Portrait with Flowers @ Gallery Zpack — Artist Jaehong Eom, who majored in both Eastern and Western painting, presents works that are as unique as his unique background. Gallery Zpack, Sasang-gu, Through November 10th

Sea Art Festival 2023 @ Ilgwang Beach — A popular art festival under this year’s theme “Flickering Shores, Sea Imaginaries”. Ilgwang Beach, Saturday, Through November 19

The Past Reveals Itself to Have a Plot @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition examines the main directions of the Busan Museum of Art, which has played a variety of roles as an institutional space in a city since its opening, and how it has attempted to establish an art museum that is both local and international. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through December 17

Post Media and Site @ Busan Museum of Art — 30 artworks around the concept of media as a theater. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through December 17

Singing Mother Earth @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art — The exhibition aims to flexibly and softly expand our anthropocentric worldview. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through February 18, 2024

Utopian Scenario About Nature @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art Gallery 2 — Utopian Scenario About Nature explores what it means for museums to be eco-friendly in an era defined by the global challenge of the climate crisis. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art Gallery 2, Through January 7, 2024

Park Seo-bo’s Solo Exhibition @ Johyun Gallery

Explore the uniqueness of monochrome painting where Park Seo-bo showcases new techniques and prints. Johyun Gallery, Dalmaji and Haeundae, Through November 12

‘David Hockney & British Pop Art – 1960s Swinging London’ Exhibition @ Dong-gu Cultural Platform and P.ArK — The exhibition will showcase approximately 120 of his pieces at the cultural platform and 37 pieces at P.ArK Multi-Room. Dong-gu Cultural Platform and P.ArK, Yeongdo, Through November 26

Coffee House Heyday @ Provisional Capital Memorial Hall — This exhibition commemorates the 70th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice and aims to highlight the significance of coffee houses in Busan, the temporary capital during the war, as centers of culture and art, fostering various art activities. Provisional Capital Memorial Hall, Through November 26.

The Actor is Present: Busan @ Busan Museum of Movies — This exhibition will allow visitors to see writings, photographs, and videos of internationally recognized Korean actors in Busan – including Emmy Award-winning Lee Jung-jae and Oscar winner Yoon Yeo-jung. Busan Museum of Movies, Through November 26

Lots of People @ Busan Museum of Art — Gim Hongsok expresses his art in the Children’s gallery in the Busan Museum of Art. Busan Museum of Art, Through December 17