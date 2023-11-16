What’s On in Busan This Weekend

G-Star @ BEXCO — The largest gaming convention of the year returns to Busan this week. BEXCO, Thursday Through Sunday

Intangible Cultural Heritage Performance @ Norimaru — An Intangible Cultural Heritage Performance will be held with the theme of Wishing to host the 2030 Busan World Expo. Norimaru, Seomyeon, Saturday, 2:30 p.m

UNICEFBLUE in Busan — 8 famous landmarks in Busan – Gwangandaegyo Bridge, Nurimaru, Busan Metropolitan City Hall, Busan Bank Headquarters, Busan Tower, Busan Cinema Center, the broadcast transmission tower on Hwangnyeongsan mountain, and Haeundae LCT will light up blue from 18:00 to 21:00 from Nov. 17 to 20, 2023

Busan Independent Film Festival @ Busan Cinema Center, Musai Theather, and BNK Busan Bank Art Theater — Featuring a total of 63 films, the festival will take place at various locations, including the Busan Cinema Center, BNK Busan Bank Art Cinema, and Musai Theater. Busan Cinema Center, Musai Theather, and BNK Busan Bank Art Theater, Through November 20

Yeonghonam Traditional Market Fair @ Busan Cinema Center — Busan and Jeonnam are joining hands for the “2023 Yeonghonam Traditional Market Fair,” creating a marketplace that showcases the unique offerings of 110 traditional market stalls. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Citizen Sharing Market @ SongSangHyeon Square — The last citizen sharing market of the year which sees the sale of reusable products, an exchange event for waste batteries and paper packs, a children’s market operation, and various educational and experiential events are held. SongSangHyeon Square, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 10 a.m.

University Arts Festival Week — Art Departments from around the city feature graduating student’s works. Through December 17

Korea Sale Festa — The nation’s largest shopping extravaganza takes place until the end of the month. Nationwide, Through November 30

Gamers Night @ Ol’55 — Join up for a night of games and songs this Friday night. Ol’55, Kyungsung University district, Friday, 9 p.m.

Ha Ha Hole @ Ovantgarde — Head on out for a night of laughs at the monthly Ha Ha Hole. Ovantgarde, Kyungsung University District, Friday, 9:30 p.m.

Les Miserables @ Dream Theater – The third season of “Les Misérables,” celebrating its 10th anniversary in Korea runs until November 19. Dream Theater, Busanjin-gu, Through November 19

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its normal show times. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Busan Architecture Tour – The tour aims to promote Busan’s outstanding urban architecture to Korean and foreign tourists as well as local residents. Saturday and Sunday, Through November 26