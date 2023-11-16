What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.
Weather Forecast
Busan Philharmonic Orchestra@ Busan Cultural Center —The 605th Subscription Concert features violinist Baek Ju-Young.Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.
Events
G-Star @ BEXCO — The largest gaming convention of the year returns to Busan this week. BEXCO, Thursday Through Sunday
Intangible Cultural Heritage Performance @ Norimaru — An Intangible Cultural Heritage Performance will be held with the theme of Wishing to host the 2030 Busan World Expo. Norimaru, Seomyeon, Saturday, 2:30 p.m
UNICEFBLUE in Busan — 8 famous landmarks in Busan – Gwangandaegyo Bridge, Nurimaru, Busan Metropolitan City Hall, Busan Bank Headquarters, Busan Tower, Busan Cinema Center, the broadcast transmission tower on Hwangnyeongsan mountain, and Haeundae LCT will light up blue from 18:00 to 21:00 from Nov. 17 to 20, 2023
Busan Independent Film Festival @ Busan Cinema Center, Musai Theather, and BNK Busan Bank Art Theater — Featuring a total of 63 films, the festival will take place at various locations, including the Busan Cinema Center, BNK Busan Bank Art Cinema, and Musai Theater. Busan Cinema Center, Musai Theather, and BNK Busan Bank Art Theater, Through November 20
Yeonghonam Traditional Market Fair @ Busan Cinema Center — Busan and Jeonnam are joining hands for the “2023 Yeonghonam Traditional Market Fair,” creating a marketplace that showcases the unique offerings of 110 traditional market stalls. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Friday through Sunday
Citizen Sharing Market @ SongSangHyeon Square — The last citizen sharing market of the year which sees the sale of reusable products, an exchange event for waste batteries and paper packs, a children’s market operation, and various educational and experiential events are held. SongSangHyeon Square, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 10 a.m.
University Arts Festival Week — Art Departments from around the city feature graduating student’s works. Through December 17
Korea Sale Festa — The nation’s largest shopping extravaganza takes place until the end of the month. Nationwide, Through November 30
Gamers Night @ Ol’55 — Join up for a night of games and songs this Friday night. Ol’55, Kyungsung University district, Friday, 9 p.m.
Ha Ha Hole @ Ovantgarde — Head on out for a night of laughs at the monthly Ha Ha Hole. Ovantgarde, Kyungsung University District, Friday, 9:30 p.m.
Les Miserables @ Dream Theater – The third season of “Les Misérables,” celebrating its 10th anniversary in Korea runs until November 19. Dream Theater, Busanjin-gu, Through November 19
Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its normal show times. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Busan Architecture Tour – The tour aims to promote Busan’s outstanding urban architecture to Korean and foreign tourists as well as local residents. Saturday and Sunday, Through November 26
International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.
Culture
Meta of the Senses K-3 People’s Exhibition @ Haeundae-gu Ariane Gallery —An exhibition where you can see the unique speaking styles of three artists: Kim Chun-ja, Kim Seop, and Shim Jeom-hwan. Haeundae-gu Ariane Gallery, Through November 24th
Raise the Waves @ Busan National Maritime Museum —The 2023 National Maritime Museum Exhibition features stories of the ocean told by 10 contemporary artists Kang Yo-Bae, Kong Sung-Hun, Kim Chong-Hak, Kim Do-Young, KIM25, Bang Jeong-A, Song Sung-Jin, Yoo Hye-Sook, Choi Sun, and Heo Byung-Chan expressed through 25 pieces including painting, visual media, and art installations. Busan National Maritime Museum, Through November 18th
Gyeongbu Expressway Heading Towards Busan @ Busan Museum — It provides an opportunity to directly observe the construction process of the Gyeongbu Expressway, which began with the Seoul-Suwon highway groundbreaking ceremony in February 1968 and continued for 888 days and 428 kilometers (km), through unreleased photos and artifacts. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through December 3
‘Busan Growing Trees’ Exhibition @ Busan Jung-gu Cultural Center — About 60 works are introduced, combining three-dimensional and two-dimensional works. Busan Jung-gu Cultural Center, Jung-gu, Through December 15th
Sea Art Festival 2023 @ Ilgwang Beach — A popular art festival under this year’s theme “Flickering Shores, Sea Imaginaries”. Ilgwang Beach, Saturday, Through November 19
The Past Reveals Itself to Have a Plot @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition examines the main directions of the Busan Museum of Art, which has played a variety of roles as an institutional space in a city since its opening, and how it has attempted to establish an art museum that is both local and international. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through December 17
Post Media and Site @ Busan Museum of Art — 30 artworks around the concept of media as a theater. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through December 17
Singing Mother Earth @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art — The exhibition aims to flexibly and softly expand our anthropocentric worldview. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through February 18, 2024
Utopian Scenario About Nature @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art Gallery 2 — Utopian Scenario About Nature explores what it means for museums to be eco-friendly in an era defined by the global challenge of the climate crisis. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art Gallery 2, Through January 7, 2024
‘David Hockney & British Pop Art – 1960s Swinging London’ Exhibition @ Dong-gu Cultural Platform and P.ArK — The exhibition will showcase approximately 120 of his pieces at the cultural platform and 37 pieces at P.ArK Multi-Room. Dong-gu Cultural Platform and P.ArK, Yeongdo, Through November 26
Coffee House Heyday @ Provisional Capital Memorial Hall — This exhibition commemorates the 70th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice and aims to highlight the significance of coffee houses in Busan, the temporary capital during the war, as centers of culture and art, fostering various art activities. Provisional Capital Memorial Hall, Through November 26.
The Actor is Present: Busan @ Busan Museum of Movies — This exhibition will allow visitors to see writings, photographs, and videos of internationally recognized Korean actors in Busan – including Emmy Award-winning Lee Jung-jae and Oscar winner Yoon Yeo-jung. Busan Museum of Movies, Through November 26
Lots of People @ Busan Museum of Art — Gim Hongsok expresses his art in the Children’s gallery in the Busan Museum of Art. Busan Museum of Art, Through December 17
Goyang vs. KCC Egis @ Sajik Indoor Arena — The Egis look to get back to their winning ways vs. Goyang. Sajik Indoor Arena, Sajik-dong, Friday, 7 p.m.
Please note that some events may be postponed or canceled around the city. While we do strive for accuracy, some events may change their operating times and days.