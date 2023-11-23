What’s On in Busan This Weekend

ECCK-Haps-NBA Informal Networking Night @ Praha993 — Join an informal night of business networking to meet like-minded business people from around the city. Praha933, Millak-dong, Friday, 7 p.m.

BeFM Dream Concert @ BEXCO Exhibition Center 2 — A special invitation lecture by a global trend leader will deliver a message of challenge and inspiration to Busan’s middle and high school students, test takers, and citizens. BEXCO Exhibition Center 2, Centum City, Friday, 2 p.m.

Tea and Craft Expo @ BEXCO — A great event for tea and craft lovers. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Busan International Food Expo @ BEXCO — Check out the latest trends in food and cafes. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Kimchi Making Event @ Nokeum Square — A kimjang, or kimchi-making, volunteer event, where foreigners residing in Busan will participate in making kimchi for the underprivileged takes place Saturday morning. Nokeum Square, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 9 a.m.

KFA Franchise Fair @ BEXCO — A franchise consultation fair representing the Busan, Ulsan, and Gyeongnam regions, and gathers in one place all items related to starting a business, including not only the restaurant industry but also wholesale/retail, service, consulting, and distribution facilities. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

World Expo Support Event @ Haeundae Beach — Four days of events to raise support for next week’s decision of the 2030 World Expo. Haeundae Beach, Saturday through Tuesday

Fall Reading Culture Festival @ Busan Library — Seminars, author lectures, and book readings are just part of the 14th edition of the festival. Busan Library, Busanjin-gu, Saturday and Sunday

University Arts Festival Week — Art Departments from around the city feature graduating student’s works. Through December 17

Korea Sale Festa — The nation’s largest shopping extravaganza takes place until the end of the month. Nationwide, Through November 30

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its normal show times. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Busan Architecture Tour – The tour aims to promote Busan’s outstanding urban architecture to Korean and foreign tourists as well as local residents. Saturday and Sunday, Through November 26