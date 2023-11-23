Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Looking to get out and about? Here's what's happening around Busan this weekend.

By Haps Staff

Weather Forecast

Image: Accuweather

BeFM Dream Concert @ BEXCO — This special guest lecture event was arranged to share knowledge and empathy of world trends and encourage the youth to expand their dreams to the worldBEXCO Exhibition Center 2, Centum City, Friday, 2 p.m.

Burning Trotman @ BEXCO Auditorium — Seven top trot singers come together for an epic concert. BEXCO Auditorium, Centum City, Saturday and Sunday

November Culture Day Performance @ Busan Museum — The monthly concert features traditional music from the National Gugak Center. Busan Museum, Nam-gu, Friday, 5 p.m.

Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.

Events

ECCK-Haps-NBA Informal Networking Night @ Praha993 — Join an informal night of business networking to meet like-minded business people from around the city. Praha933, Millak-dong, Friday, 7 p.m.

BeFM Dream Concert @ BEXCO Exhibition Center 2 — A special invitation lecture by a global trend leader will deliver a message of challenge and inspiration to Busan’s middle and high school students, test takers, and citizens. BEXCO Exhibition Center 2, Centum City, Friday, 2 p.m.

Tea and Craft Expo @ BEXCO — A great event for tea and craft loversBEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Busan International Food Expo @ BEXCO — Check out the latest trends in food and cafes. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Kimchi Making Event @ Nokeum Square — A kimjang, or kimchi-making, volunteer event, where foreigners residing in Busan will participate in making kimchi for the underprivileged takes place Saturday morning. Nokeum Square, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 9 a.m.

KFA Franchise Fair @ BEXCO — A franchise consultation fair representing the Busan, Ulsan, and Gyeongnam regions, and gathers in one place all items related to starting a business, including not only the restaurant industry but also wholesale/retail, service, consulting, and distribution facilities. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

World Expo Support Event @ Haeundae Beach — Four days of events to raise support for next week’s decision of the 2030 World Expo. Haeundae Beach, Saturday through Tuesday

Fall Reading Culture Festival @ Busan Library — Seminars, author lectures, and book readings are just part of the 14th edition of the festival. Busan Library, Busanjin-gu, Saturday and Sunday

University Arts Festival Week — Art Departments from around the city feature graduating student’s works. Through December 17

Korea Sale Festa — The nation’s largest shopping extravaganza takes place until the end of the month. Nationwide, Through November 30

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its normal show times. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Busan Architecture Tour – The tour aims to promote Busan’s outstanding urban architecture to Korean and foreign tourists as well as local residents. Saturday and Sunday, Through November 26

International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.

Culture

ASEAN ON PAPER: KONNECT ASEAN Chiang Mai Print Residency @ ASEAN Culture House — An exhibition featuring ASEAN artists from their residency in Chiang Mai. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Through February 18

Meta of the Senses K-3 People’s Exhibition @ Haeundae-gu Ariane Gallery —An exhibition where you can see the unique speaking styles of three artists: Kim Chun-ja, Kim Seop, and Shim Jeom-hwan. Haeundae-gu Ariane Gallery, Through November 24th

Raise the Waves @ Busan National Maritime Museum —The 2023 National Maritime Museum Exhibition features stories of the ocean told by 10 contemporary artists Kang Yo-Bae, Kong Sung-Hun, Kim Chong-Hak, Kim Do-Young, KIM25, Bang Jeong-A, Song Sung-Jin, Yoo Hye-Sook, Choi Sun, and Heo Byung-Chan expressed through 25 pieces including painting, visual media, and art installations. Busan National Maritime Museum, Through November 18th

Gyeongbu Expressway Heading Towards Busan @ Busan Museum — It provides an opportunity to directly observe the construction process of the Gyeongbu Expressway, which began with the Seoul-Suwon highway groundbreaking ceremony in February 1968 and continued for 888 days and 428 kilometers (km), through unreleased photos and artifacts. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through December 3

‘Busan Growing Trees’ Exhibition @ Busan Jung-gu Cultural Center — About 60 works are introduced, combining three-dimensional and two-dimensional works. Busan Jung-gu Cultural Center, Jung-gu, Through December 15th

Stranger: Strangers’ Difficulties @ Gallery Playlist– Cha Hyun-wook’s fifth solo exhibition presents 28 works, including ‘Aegiso’, a work inspired by the artist’s memories of his childhood in Busan. Gallery Playlist, Jung-gu, Through November 18th
Freedom. Dream. Movie @ Start Plus Busan — Director Jeong Byeong-gil of the movie ‘Carter’ will present about 30 works, ranging from his early years as an art major to figurative paintings with a cinematic worldview and new works with philosophical messages about modern society. Start Plus Busan, Yeongdo, Through December 3

Sea Art Festival 2023 @ Ilgwang Beach — A popular art festival under this year’s theme “Flickering Shores, Sea Imaginaries”. Ilgwang Beach, Saturday, Through November 19

The Past Reveals Itself to Have a Plot @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition examines the main directions of the Busan Museum of Art, which has played a variety of roles as an institutional space in a city since its opening, and how it has attempted to establish an art museum that is both local and international. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through December 17

Post Media and Site @ Busan Museum of Art — 30 artworks around the concept of media as a theater. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through December 17

Singing Mother Earth @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art — The exhibition aims to flexibly and softly expand our anthropocentric worldview. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through February 18, 2024

Utopian Scenario About Nature @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art Gallery 2 — Utopian Scenario About Nature explores what it means for museums to be eco-friendly in an era defined by the global challenge of the climate crisis. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art Gallery 2, Through January 7, 2024

‘David Hockney & British Pop Art – 1960s Swinging London’ Exhibition @ Dong-gu Cultural Platform and P.ArK — The exhibition will showcase approximately 120 of his pieces at the cultural platform and 37 pieces at P.ArK Multi-Room. Dong-gu Cultural Platform and P.ArK, Yeongdo, Through November 26

Coffee House Heyday @ Provisional Capital Memorial Hall — This exhibition commemorates the 70th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice and aims to highlight the significance of coffee houses in Busan, the temporary capital during the war, as centers of culture and art, fostering various art activities. Provisional Capital Memorial Hall, Through November 26.

The Actor is Present: Busan @ Busan Museum of Movies — This exhibition will allow visitors to see writings, photographs, and videos of internationally recognized Korean actors in Busan – including Emmy Award-winning Lee Jung-jae and Oscar winner Yoon Yeo-jung. Busan Museum of Movies, Through November 26

Lots of People @ Busan Museum of Art — Gim Hongsok expresses his art in the Children’s gallery in the Busan Museum of Art. Busan Museum of Art, Through December 17

The Golf Show @ BEXCO — All your golf needs in one placeBEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

KOGAS vs. KCC Egis @ Sajik Indoor Arena — The Egis look to get back to their winning ways vs. KOGAS. Sajik Indoor Arena, Sajik-dong, Saturday, 4 p.m.

Please note that some events may be postponed or canceled around the city. While we do strive for accuracy, some events may change their operating times and days.

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

