What’s On in Busan This Weekend

ASEAN ON PAPER: KONNECT ASEAN Chiang Mai Print Residency @ ASEAN Culture House — An exhibition featuring ASEAN artists from their residency in Chiang Mai. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Through February 18

Gyeongbu Expressway Heading Towards Busan @ Busan Museum — It provides an opportunity to directly observe the construction process of the Gyeongbu Expressway, which began with the Seoul-Suwon highway groundbreaking ceremony in February 1968 and continued for 888 days and 428 kilometers (km), through unreleased photos and artifacts. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through December 3

‘Busan Growing Trees’ Exhibition @ Busan Jung-gu Cultural Center — About 60 works are introduced, combining three-dimensional and two-dimensional works. Busan Jung-gu Cultural Center, Jung-gu, Through December 15th

Freedom. Dream. Movie @ Start Plus Busan — Director Jeong Byeong-gil of the movie ‘Carter’ will present about 30 works, ranging from his early years as an art major to figurative paintings with a cinematic worldview and new works with philosophical messages about modern society. Start Plus Busan, Yeongdo, Through December 3

The Past Reveals Itself to Have a Plot @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition examines the main directions of the Busan Museum of Art, which has played a variety of roles as an institutional space in a city since its opening, and how it has attempted to establish an art museum that is both local and international. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through December 17

Post Media and Site @ Busan Museum of Art — 30 artworks around the concept of media as a theater. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through December 17

Singing Mother Earth @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art — The exhibition aims to flexibly and softly expand our anthropocentric worldview. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through February 18, 2024

Utopian Scenario About Nature @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art Gallery 2 — Utopian Scenario About Nature explores what it means for museums to be eco-friendly in an era defined by the global challenge of the climate crisis. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art Gallery 2, Through January 7, 2024

Lots of People @ Busan Museum of Art — Gim Hongsok expresses his art in the Children’s gallery in the Busan Museum of Art. Busan Museum of Art, Through December 17