What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.
Jazz at Busan Cinema Center @ Busan Cinema Center — “The Dreamer, Dream Land” kicks off a monthlong jazz festival at the BCC. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Paul Kim @ BEXCO Auditorium — Two shows of the 2023 Paul Kim Solo Concert “The Remains of the Night”. BEXCO Auditorium, Centum City, Saturday 6 p.m. and Sunday 5 p.m.
Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.
Events
Haeundae Lighting Festival @ Haeundae Beach, Gunam-ro — Get into the holiday spirit with one of the best winter light shows in the city each year. Haeundae Beach and Gunam-ro, Haeundae, Saturday through January 31
Hotel and Restaurant Industry Fair @ BEXCO — The 2nd edition of the festival dedicated to the hospitality industry. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday
Busan International Liquor and Wine Expo @ BEXCO — The largest liquor industry business platform in the Southeast region. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday
Reptile Fair @ BEXCO — The 12th edition features exotic animals and plants from all over the world gathered in one place. BEXCO, Centum City, Saturday and Sunday
University Arts Festival Week — Art Departments from around the city feature graduating student’s works. Through December 17
Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its normal show times. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.
Culture
ASEAN ON PAPER: KONNECT ASEAN Chiang Mai Print Residency @ ASEAN Culture House — An exhibition featuring ASEAN artists from their residency in Chiang Mai. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Through February 18
Gyeongbu Expressway Heading Towards Busan @ Busan Museum — It provides an opportunity to directly observe the construction process of the Gyeongbu Expressway, which began with the Seoul-Suwon highway groundbreaking ceremony in February 1968 and continued for 888 days and 428 kilometers (km), through unreleased photos and artifacts. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through December 3
‘Busan Growing Trees’ Exhibition @ Busan Jung-gu Cultural Center — About 60 works are introduced, combining three-dimensional and two-dimensional works. Busan Jung-gu Cultural Center, Jung-gu, Through December 15th
Samsung vs. KCC Egis @ Sajik Indoor Arena — The Egis look to get back to their winning ways vs. the Thunder. Sajik Indoor Arena, Sajik-dong, Sunday, 4 p.m.
Please note that some events may be postponed or canceled around the city. While we do strive for accuracy, some events may change their operating times and days.