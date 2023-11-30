Arts & Culture

What's On in Busan This Weekend

Looking to get out and about? Here's what's happening around Busan this weekend.

By Haps Staff

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Jazz at Busan Cinema Center @ Busan Cinema Center — “The Dreamer, Dream Land” kicks off a monthlong jazz festival at the BCC. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Paul Kim @ BEXCO Auditorium — Two shows of the 2023 Paul Kim Solo Concert “The Remains of the Night”. BEXCO Auditorium, Centum City, Saturday 6 p.m. and Sunday 5 p.m.

Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.

Events

Haeundae Lighting Festival @ Haeundae Beach, Gunam-ro — Get into the holiday spirit with one of the best winter light shows in the city each year. Haeundae Beach and Gunam-ro, Haeundae, Saturday through January 31

Hotel and Restaurant Industry Fair @ BEXCO — The 2nd edition of the festival dedicated to the hospitality industry. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Busan International Liquor and Wine Expo @ BEXCO — The largest liquor industry business platform in the Southeast region. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Reptile Fair @ BEXCO — The 12th edition features exotic animals and plants from all over the world gathered in one place. BEXCO, Centum City, Saturday and Sunday

University Arts Festival Week — Art Departments from around the city feature graduating student’s works. Through December 17

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its normal show times. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.

Culture

ASEAN ON PAPER: KONNECT ASEAN Chiang Mai Print Residency @ ASEAN Culture House — An exhibition featuring ASEAN artists from their residency in Chiang Mai. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Through February 18

Gyeongbu Expressway Heading Towards Busan @ Busan Museum — It provides an opportunity to directly observe the construction process of the Gyeongbu Expressway, which began with the Seoul-Suwon highway groundbreaking ceremony in February 1968 and continued for 888 days and 428 kilometers (km), through unreleased photos and artifacts. Busan Museum, Daeyeon-dong, Through December 3

‘Busan Growing Trees’ Exhibition @ Busan Jung-gu Cultural Center — About 60 works are introduced, combining three-dimensional and two-dimensional works. Busan Jung-gu Cultural Center, Jung-gu, Through December 15th

Freedom. Dream. Movie @ Start Plus Busan — Director Jeong Byeong-gil of the movie ‘Carter’ will present about 30 works, ranging from his early years as an art major to figurative paintings with a cinematic worldview and new works with philosophical messages about modern society. Start Plus Busan, Yeongdo, Through December 3
The Past Reveals Itself to Have a Plot @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition examines the main directions of the Busan Museum of Art, which has played a variety of roles as an institutional space in a city since its opening, and how it has attempted to establish an art museum that is both local and international. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through December 17
Post Media and Site @ Busan Museum of Art — 30 artworks around the concept of media as a theater. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through December 17
Singing Mother Earth @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art — The exhibition aims to flexibly and softly expand our anthropocentric worldview. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through February 18, 2024
Utopian Scenario About Nature @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art Gallery 2 — Utopian Scenario About Nature explores what it means for museums to be eco-friendly in an era defined by the global challenge of the climate crisis. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art Gallery 2, Through January 7, 2024
Lots of People @ Busan Museum of Art — Gim Hongsok expresses his art in the Children’s gallery in the Busan Museum of Art. Busan Museum of Art, Through December 17

Samsung vs. KCC Egis @ Sajik Indoor Arena — The Egis look to get back to their winning ways vs. the Thunder. Sajik Indoor Arena, Sajik-dong, Sunday, 4 p.m.

Please note that some events may be postponed or canceled around the city. While we do strive for accuracy, some events may change their operating times and days.

