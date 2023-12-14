What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.
Busan Youth Municipal Choir @ Busan Cultural Center — The 50th-anniversary “Singing Hope” concert will be performed. Busan Cultural Center, Nam-gu, Saturday, 5 p.m.
Na Hoon-a @ BEXCO — The popular singer returns as part of his “In December” tour. BEXCO, Centum City, Saturday and Sunday
Melomance @ BEXCO Auditorium — Two concerts this weekend as part of the national tour. BEXCO Auditorium, Centum City, Saturday and Sunday
Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.
Events
Haeundae Lighting Festival @ Haeundae Beach, Gunam-ro — Get into the holiday spirit with one of the best winter light shows in the city each year. Haeundae Beach and Gunam-ro, Haeundae, Through January 31
Seomyeon Light Street @ Seomyeon 1st Street — Light installations, photo zones, and festive media art areas have been built in five districts, and they provide things to see and enjoy for the citizens and tourists visiting Seomyeon. Seomyeon 1st Street, Busanjin-gu, Through January 20
2023 Gwangbok-ro Winter Light Tree Festival @ Gwangbok-ro — Nampo-dong lights up for the annual Christmas Tree Festival. Nampo-dong, Friday through January 14
2023 Bling Bling Santa Village @ Busan Children’s Grand Park — The park comes alive with various night lights, captivating storytelling spaces, and mesmerizing snowflakes created with laser project technology. Busan Children’s Grand Park, Through January 31
Haeundae Polar Bear Festival @ Haeundae Beach –– The 36th edition of the Polar Bear Festival takes place this weekend. Haeundae Beach, Friday and Saturday
Let Me Fly @ Busan Cultural Center — Two performances of the musical will take place. Busan Cultural Center, Nam-gu, Friday, 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, 3 p.m.
Urban Break X @ BEXCO — Following a successful event in Seoul with over 60,000 attendees, Urban Break X in Busan promises a unique winter art festival experience. BEXCO, Centum City, Through Sunday
BWC Wedding Fair @ BEXCO — Everything for your wedding under one roof. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday
Handmade Fair @ BEXCO — The winter edition of the handmade fair takes place at BEXCO. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday
Ha Ha Hole @ Ovantgarde — The monthly comedy show presents its Christmas edition. Ovantgarde, KSU, Friday, 9:30 p.m.
Books & Authors Festival @ Gorilla Brewing Company — The second installment of the Liquid Arts series features local authors showcasing their work. Gorilla Brewing Company, Gwangalli, Saturday, 2 p.m.
University Arts Festival Week — Art Departments from around the city feature graduating student’s works. Through December 17
Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its normal show times. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.
Culture
FISHING: FISH [Survival] X [Art] ING @ National Maritime Museum of Korea — This exhibition will open the door to retrospect on the meaning and role of fishing in the historical and cultural context of Korea. National Maritime Museum of Korea, December 13, 2023 – February 25, 2024
ASEAN ON PAPER: KONNECT ASEAN Chiang Mai Print Residency @ ASEAN Culture House — An exhibition featuring ASEAN artists from their residency in Chiang Mai. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Through February 18
‘Busan Growing Trees’ Exhibition @ Busan Jung-gu Cultural Center — About 60 works are introduced, combining three-dimensional and two-dimensional works. Busan Jung-gu Cultural Center, Jung-gu, Through December 15th
Wonju vs. KCC Egis @ Sajik Indoor Arena — League leaders Wonju come to town for a battle with the Egis. Sajik Indoor Arena, Sajik-dong, Friday, 7 p.m.
Please note that some events may be postponed or canceled around the city. While we do strive for accuracy, some events may change their operating times and days.