What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Haeundae Lighting Festival @ Haeundae Beach, Gunam-ro — Get into the holiday spirit with one of the best winter light shows in the city each year. Haeundae Beach and Gunam-ro, Haeundae, Through January 31

Seomyeon Light Street @ Seomyeon 1st Street — Light installations, photo zones, and festive media art areas have been built in five districts, and they provide things to see and enjoy for the citizens and tourists visiting Seomyeon. Seomyeon 1st Street, Busanjin-gu, Through January 20

2023 Gwangbok-ro Winter Light Tree Festival @ Gwangbok-ro — Nampo-dong lights up for the annual Christmas Tree Festival. Nampo-dong, Friday through January 14

2023 Bling Bling Santa Village @ Busan Children’s Grand Park — The park comes alive with various night lights, captivating storytelling spaces, and mesmerizing snowflakes created with laser project technology. Busan Children’s Grand Park, Through January 31

Haeundae Polar Bear Festival @ Haeundae Beach –– The 36th edition of the Polar Bear Festival takes place this weekend. Haeundae Beach, Friday and Saturday Let Me Fly @ Busan Cultural Center — Two performances of the musical will take place. Busan Cultural Center, Nam-gu, Friday, 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, 3 p.m. Urban Break X @ BEXCO — Following a successful event in Seoul with over 60,000 attendees, Urban Break X in Busan promises a unique winter art festival experience. BEXCO, Centum City, Through Sunday

BWC Wedding Fair @ BEXCO — Everything for your wedding under one roof. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Handmade Fair @ BEXCO — The winter edition of the handmade fair takes place at BEXCO. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Ha Ha Hole @ Ovantgarde — The monthly comedy show presents its Christmas edition. Ovantgarde, KSU, Friday, 9:30 p.m.

Books & Authors Festival @ Gorilla Brewing Company — The second installment of the Liquid Arts series features local authors showcasing their work. Gorilla Brewing Company, Gwangalli, Saturday, 2 p.m.

University Arts Festival Week — Art Departments from around the city feature graduating student’s works. Through December 17

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its normal show times. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.