What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Lim Young-woong @ BEXCO — Ballad, pop, and trot singer Lim Young-woong plays three shows as part of his “I’m Hero” tour. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday
Christmas Cantata @ BEXCO Auditorium — Five talented singers perform under Conductors Boris Abalyan and Park Eun-suk. BEXCO Auditorium, Centum City, December 6-10
Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.
Events
Haeundae Lighting Festival @ Haeundae Beach, Gunam-ro — Get into the holiday spirit with one of the best winter light shows in the city each year. Haeundae Beach and Gunam-ro, Haeundae, Through January 31
Seomyeon Light Street @ Seomyeon 1st Street — Light installations, photo zones, and festive media art areas have been built in five districts, and they provide things to see and enjoy for the citizens and tourists visiting Seomyeon. Seomyeon 1st Street, Busanjin-gu, Through January 20
2023 Gwangbok-ro Winter Light Tree Festival @ Gwangbok-ro — Nampo-dong lights up for the annual Christmas Tree Festival. Nampo-dong, Friday through January 14
2023 Bling Bling Santa Village @ Busan Children’s Grand Park — The park comes alive with various night lights, captivating storytelling spaces, and mesmerizing snowflakes created with laser project technology. Busan Children’s Grand Park, Through January 31
ECCK Year End Party @ Grand Josun Hotel — The European Chamber of Commerce’s biggest event each year returns with the annual Year End party. Grand Josun Hotel, Haeundae-gu, Friday, 7 p.m.
A Tribute to Pema Tseden @ Busan Cinema Center — Enjoy a retrospective of Tibetan director Pema Tseden. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through Sunday
Snap @ Busan Cinema Center — Snap combines a story and magic performance and has toured around the world since it began in 2016. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Friday
Busan International Art Fair @ BEXCO — One of the city’s largest art markets returns this week. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Monday
Busan Pet Expo @ BEXCO — Everything for your pet under one room. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday
Dream Baby Fair @ BEXCO — The winter edition of the baby fair takes place at BEXCO. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday
University Arts Festival Week — Art Departments from around the city feature graduating student’s works. Through December 17
Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its normal show times. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.
Culture
ASEAN ON PAPER: KONNECT ASEAN Chiang Mai Print Residency @ ASEAN Culture House — An exhibition featuring ASEAN artists from their residency in Chiang Mai. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Through February 18
‘Busan Growing Trees’ Exhibition @ Busan Jung-gu Cultural Center — About 60 works are introduced, combining three-dimensional and two-dimensional works. Busan Jung-gu Cultural Center, Jung-gu, Through December 15th
