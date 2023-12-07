Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Looking to get out and about? Here's what's happening around Busan this weekend.

By Haps Staff

Weather Forecast

Image: Accuweather

Lim Young-woong @ BEXCO — Ballad, pop, and trot singer Lim Young-woong plays three shows as part of his “I’m Hero” tour. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Christmas Cantata @ BEXCO Auditorium — Five talented singers perform under Conductors Boris Abalyan and Park Eun-suk. BEXCO Auditorium, Centum City, December 6-10

Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.

Events

Haeundae Lighting Festival @ Haeundae Beach, Gunam-ro — Get into the holiday spirit with one of the best winter light shows in the city each year. Haeundae Beach and Gunam-ro, Haeundae, Through January 31

Seomyeon Light Street @ Seomyeon 1st Street — Light installations, photo zones, and festive media art areas have been built in five districts, and they provide things to see and enjoy for the citizens and tourists visiting Seomyeon. Seomyeon 1st Street, Busanjin-gu, Through January 20

2023 Gwangbok-ro Winter Light Tree Festival @ Gwangbok-ro — Nampo-dong lights up for the annual Christmas Tree Festival. Nampo-dong, Friday through January 14

2023 Bling Bling Santa Village @ Busan Children’s Grand Park — The park comes alive with various night lights, captivating storytelling spaces, and mesmerizing snowflakes created with laser project technology. Busan Children’s Grand Park, Through January 31

ECCK Year End Party @ Grand Josun Hotel — The European Chamber of Commerce’s biggest event each year returns with the annual Year End party. Grand Josun Hotel, Haeundae-gu, Friday, 7 p.m.

A Tribute to Pema Tseden @ Busan Cinema Center — Enjoy a retrospective of Tibetan director Pema Tseden. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through Sunday

Snap @ Busan Cinema Center — Snap combines a story and magic performance and has toured around the world since it began in 2016. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Friday

Busan International Art Fair @ BEXCO — One of the city’s largest art markets returns this weekBEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Monday

Busan Pet Expo @ BEXCO — Everything for your pet under one roomBEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Dream Baby Fair @ BEXCO — The winter edition of the baby fair takes place at BEXCO. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

University Arts Festival Week — Art Departments from around the city feature graduating student’s works. Through December 17

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its normal show times. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.

Culture

ASEAN ON PAPER: KONNECT ASEAN Chiang Mai Print Residency @ ASEAN Culture House — An exhibition featuring ASEAN artists from their residency in Chiang Mai. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Through February 18

‘Busan Growing Trees’ Exhibition @ Busan Jung-gu Cultural Center — About 60 works are introduced, combining three-dimensional and two-dimensional works. Busan Jung-gu Cultural Center, Jung-gu, Through December 15th

The Past Reveals Itself to Have a Plot @ Busan Museum of Art — This exhibition examines the main directions of the Busan Museum of Art, which has played a variety of roles as an institutional space in a city since its opening, and how it has attempted to establish an art museum that is both local and international. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through December 17
Post Media and Site @ Busan Museum of Art — 30 artworks around the concept of media as a theater. Busan Museum of Art, Haeundae, Through December 17
Singing Mother Earth @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art — The exhibition aims to flexibly and softly expand our anthropocentric worldview. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through February 18, 2024
Utopian Scenario About Nature @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art Gallery 2 — Utopian Scenario About Nature explores what it means for museums to be eco-friendly in an era defined by the global challenge of the climate crisis. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art Gallery 2, Through January 7, 2024
Lots of People @ Busan Museum of Art — Gim Hongsok expresses his art in the Children’s gallery in the Busan Museum of Art. Busan Museum of Art, Through December 17

Please note that some events may be postponed or canceled around the city. While we do strive for accuracy, some events may change their operating times and days.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

