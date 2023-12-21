What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.
Weather Forecast
The Cry @ BEXCO — The Cry presents their 500-minute “Cry Christmas” concert. BEXCO, Centum City, Saturday
Cho Young-pil @ BEXCO — The 2023 Cho Yong-pil & Great Birth Tour Concert takes place Saturday. BEXCO, Centum City, Saturday
Someday Christmas @ BEXCO — Enjoy two days of Christmas concerts in the city as the lineup for the 2023 Someday Christmas event at BEXCO. BEXCO, Centum City, Saturday
Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.
Events
Haeundae Lighting Festival @ Haeundae Beach, Gunam-ro — Get into the holiday spirit with one of the best winter light shows in the city each year. Haeundae Beach and Gunam-ro, Haeundae, Through January 31
Seomyeon Light Street @ Seomyeon 1st Street — Light installations, photo zones, and festive media art areas have been built in five districts, and they provide things to see and enjoy for the citizens and tourists visiting Seomyeon. Seomyeon 1st Street, Busanjin-gu, Through January 20
2023 Gwangbok-ro Winter Light Tree Festival @ Gwangbok-ro — Nampo-dong lights up for the annual Christmas Tree Festival. Nampo-dong, Friday through January 14
2023 Bling Bling Santa Village @ Busan Children’s Grand Park — The park comes alive with various night lights, captivating storytelling spaces, and mesmerizing snowflakes created with laser project technology. Busan Children’s Grand Park, Through January 31
Oncheoncheon Light Festival @ Oncheoncheon Stream — The inaugural light festival around Oncheoncheon brings a festive mood to the area. Oncheoncheon, Through January 31
The Three Musketeers @ Sohyang Theater — An all-Korean cast presents a stage classic. Sohyang Theater, December 23-25
The Nutcracker @ BEXCO Auditorium — Three performances for the holidays by the Sofia City Ballet. BEXCO Auditorium, Centum City, Friday and Saturday
University Arts Festival Week — Art Departments from around the city feature graduating student’s works. Through December 17
Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its normal show times. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.
Culture
FISHING: FISH [Survival] X [Art] ING @ National Maritime Museum of Korea — This exhibition will open the door to retrospect on the meaning and role of fishing in the historical and cultural context of Korea. National Maritime Museum of Korea, December 13, 2023 – February 25, 2024
ASEAN ON PAPER: KONNECT ASEAN Chiang Mai Print Residency @ ASEAN Culture House — An exhibition featuring ASEAN artists from their residency in Chiang Mai. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Through February 18
‘Busan Growing Trees’ Exhibition @ Busan Jung-gu Cultural Center — About 60 works are introduced, combining three-dimensional and two-dimensional works. Busan Jung-gu Cultural Center, Jung-gu, Through December 15th
Please note that some events may be postponed or canceled around the city. While we do strive for accuracy, some events may change their operating times and days.