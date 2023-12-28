Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Looking to get out and about? Here's what's happening around Busan this weekend.

By hapsadmin

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Weather Forecast

Image: Accuweather

G.O.D. @ BEXCO — The legendary K-pop group returns for two concerts in Busan. BEXCO, Centum City, Saturday and Sunday

Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.

Events

2024 Haeundae Countdown & New Year Festival @ Haeundae Beach — A special stage countdowns the last minutes of 2023. Haeundae Beach, Sunday, 11 p.m.

Bell-tolling Ceremony for New Year’s 2024 @ Yongdusan Park — Enjoy a traditional countdown with the ringing of the bell to ring in 2024. Yongdusan Park, Nampdong, Sunday, 11 p.m.

2024 Countdown Busan @ Gwangalli Beach — Countdown Busan features performances and a 10-minute special drone show at midnight. Gwangalli Beach, Sunday, 10 p.m.

Haeundae Lighting Festival @ Haeundae Beach, Gunam-ro — Get into the holiday spirit with one of the best winter light shows in the city each year. Haeundae Beach and Gunam-ro, Haeundae, Through January 31

Seomyeon Light Street @ Seomyeon 1st Street — Light installations, photo zones, and festive media art areas have been built in five districts, and they provide things to see and enjoy for the citizens and tourists visiting Seomyeon. Seomyeon 1st Street, Busanjin-gu, Through January 20

2023 Gwangbok-ro Winter Light Tree Festival @ Gwangbok-ro — Nampo-dong lights up for the annual Christmas Tree Festival. Nampo-dong, Friday through January 14

2023 Bling Bling Santa Village @ Busan Children’s Grand Park — The park comes alive with various night lights, captivating storytelling spaces, and mesmerizing snowflakes created with laser project technology. Busan Children’s Grand Park, Through January 31

Oncheoncheon Light Festival @ Oncheoncheon Stream — The inaugural light festival around Oncheoncheon brings a festive mood to the area. Oncheoncheon, Through January 31

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its normal show times. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.

Culture

FISHING: FISH [Survival] X [Art] ING @ National Maritime Museum of Korea — This exhibition will open the door to retrospect on the meaning and role of fishing in the historical and cultural context of Korea. National Maritime Museum of Korea, December 13, 2023 – February 25, 2024

ASEAN ON PAPER: KONNECT ASEAN Chiang Mai Print Residency @ ASEAN Culture House — An exhibition featuring ASEAN artists from their residency in Chiang Mai. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Through February 18

Singing Mother Earth @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art — The exhibition aims to flexibly and softly expand our anthropocentric worldview. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through February 18, 2024
Utopian Scenario About Nature @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art Gallery 2 — Utopian Scenario About Nature explores what it means for museums to be eco-friendly in an era defined by the global challenge of the climate crisis. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art Gallery 2, Through January 7, 2024

No events are scheduled.

Please note that some events may be postponed or canceled around the city. While we do strive for accuracy, some events may change their operating times and days.

hapsadmin
hapsadmin

Related Articles

Gyeongnam Culture and Arts Center Enjoys a Busy Year of Events

Cirque du Soleil’s “Big Top” Installation to Begin Next Week

Busan International Performing Arts Market Gets Significant Budget Increase in 2024

What’s On in Busan: December 25 – December 31

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Busan City Opens “Artspace DUGU”

The Latest

Busan to Discontinue COVID-19 Screening Centers From Sunday

Gudeok Stadium Selected as Candidate Site for an “Urban Regeneration Innovation District”

Duty-Free Perfume Allowance to Rise to 100ml

Sunrise Events Around Gyeongnam Province

Michelin Guide Seoul&Busan 2024 to be Released in February

2023 Innovation City Photography/Design Competition Winners Exhibition

Busan
clear sky
7.3 ° C
7.3 °
7.3 °
65 %
3.6kmh
0 %
Thu
7 °
Fri
9 °
Sat
10 °
Sun
10 °
Mon
9 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 