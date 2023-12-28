What’s On in Busan This Weekend

2024 Haeundae Countdown & New Year Festival @ Haeundae Beach — A special stage countdowns the last minutes of 2023. Haeundae Beach, Sunday, 11 p.m.

Bell-tolling Ceremony for New Year’s 2024 @ Yongdusan Park — Enjoy a traditional countdown with the ringing of the bell to ring in 2024. Yongdusan Park, Nampdong, Sunday, 11 p.m.

2024 Countdown Busan @ Gwangalli Beach — Countdown Busan features performances and a 10-minute special drone show at midnight. Gwangalli Beach, Sunday, 10 p.m.

Haeundae Lighting Festival @ Haeundae Beach, Gunam-ro — Get into the holiday spirit with one of the best winter light shows in the city each year. Haeundae Beach and Gunam-ro, Haeundae, Through January 31

Seomyeon Light Street @ Seomyeon 1st Street — Light installations, photo zones, and festive media art areas have been built in five districts, and they provide things to see and enjoy for the citizens and tourists visiting Seomyeon. Seomyeon 1st Street, Busanjin-gu, Through January 20

2023 Gwangbok-ro Winter Light Tree Festival @ Gwangbok-ro — Nampo-dong lights up for the annual Christmas Tree Festival. Nampo-dong, Friday through January 14

2023 Bling Bling Santa Village @ Busan Children’s Grand Park — The park comes alive with various night lights, captivating storytelling spaces, and mesmerizing snowflakes created with laser project technology. Busan Children’s Grand Park, Through January 31

Oncheoncheon Light Festival @ Oncheoncheon Stream — The inaugural light festival around Oncheoncheon brings a festive mood to the area. Oncheoncheon, Through January 31

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its normal show times. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.