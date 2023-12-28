What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.
Weather Forecast
G.O.D. @ BEXCO — The legendary K-pop group returns for two concerts in Busan. BEXCO, Centum City, Saturday and Sunday
Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.
Events
2024 Haeundae Countdown & New Year Festival @ Haeundae Beach — A special stage countdowns the last minutes of 2023. Haeundae Beach, Sunday, 11 p.m.
Bell-tolling Ceremony for New Year’s 2024 @ Yongdusan Park — Enjoy a traditional countdown with the ringing of the bell to ring in 2024. Yongdusan Park, Nampdong, Sunday, 11 p.m.
2024 Countdown Busan @ Gwangalli Beach — Countdown Busan features performances and a 10-minute special drone show at midnight. Gwangalli Beach, Sunday, 10 p.m.
Haeundae Lighting Festival @ Haeundae Beach, Gunam-ro — Get into the holiday spirit with one of the best winter light shows in the city each year. Haeundae Beach and Gunam-ro, Haeundae, Through January 31
Seomyeon Light Street @ Seomyeon 1st Street — Light installations, photo zones, and festive media art areas have been built in five districts, and they provide things to see and enjoy for the citizens and tourists visiting Seomyeon. Seomyeon 1st Street, Busanjin-gu, Through January 20
2023 Gwangbok-ro Winter Light Tree Festival @ Gwangbok-ro — Nampo-dong lights up for the annual Christmas Tree Festival. Nampo-dong, Friday through January 14
2023 Bling Bling Santa Village @ Busan Children’s Grand Park — The park comes alive with various night lights, captivating storytelling spaces, and mesmerizing snowflakes created with laser project technology. Busan Children’s Grand Park, Through January 31
Oncheoncheon Light Festival @ Oncheoncheon Stream — The inaugural light festival around Oncheoncheon brings a festive mood to the area. Oncheoncheon, Through January 31
Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its normal show times. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.
Culture
FISHING: FISH [Survival] X [Art] ING @ National Maritime Museum of Korea — This exhibition will open the door to retrospect on the meaning and role of fishing in the historical and cultural context of Korea. National Maritime Museum of Korea, December 13, 2023 – February 25, 2024
ASEAN ON PAPER: KONNECT ASEAN Chiang Mai Print Residency @ ASEAN Culture House — An exhibition featuring ASEAN artists from their residency in Chiang Mai. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Through February 18
No events are scheduled.
Please note that some events may be postponed or canceled around the city. While we do strive for accuracy, some events may change their operating times and days.