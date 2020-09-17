What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to the coronavirus issues around the city.

Please follow the current social distancing level 2 measures around the city.

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Weather Forecast

All events canceled.

Events

Busan Biennale — The festival begins with an online exhibition opening and tour.

2020 K-ICT Week Online — Busan City will hold the 2020 K-ICT WEEK in BUSAN, the largest AI, cloud, and information and communication technology event in the region, online from the 17th until the 19th.

Easy to Know ASEAN: Culture Lecture — The Easy to Know ASEAN lecture about Cambodia will be held online on the ASEAN Culture Center YouTube page this Saturday at 3 p.m.

Kick the Keg @ Beer Shop — Join Chillhops Brewing’s Founder, and Head Brewer Nick Lennan at Beer Shop this Friday who is bringing 2 new beers with him for the wonderful people of Busan. Beer Shop, Gwangalli, Friday 6 p.m.

Charity Cornhole Tourney for the Namgwang Orphanage and US Voter Registration @ HQ Gwangan — Join a tourney for charity and Americans can sign up for voter registration for this year’s election. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Busan Trivia Night @ HQ Gwangan, Galmegi PNU, Galmegi Nampodong — Test your wits against the city’s best. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, Galmegi Nampodong, Galmegi PNU Sunday, 6:30 p.m.

Culture

“New Normality” Art Exhibit @ Gallery 219 — A new exhibit featuring local expat artists is taking place at Art Gallery 219 in Geumjeong-gu this weekend and next. Gallery 219, Geumjeong-gu, Friday through Sunday

Love 195 Series — Artist Lee Sang-yeop’s “Love 195 Series” will be streamed online from the Hongti Art Center.

Lotte Giants vs. NC @ Sajik Stadium – The Giants are in a must-win situation with a two-game series with NC. No fans allowed. Sajik Stadium, Saturday, 5 p.m. and Sunday 2 p.m.

Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to the coronavirus issues around the city.