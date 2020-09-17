Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Looking to get out and about? Here's what's happening around Busan this weekend.

Haps Staff

Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to the coronavirus issues around the city. 

Please follow the current social distancing level 2 measures around the city.

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Weather Forecast

Image: Accuweather

All events canceled.

Events

Busan Biennale — The festival begins with an online exhibition opening and tour.

2020 K-ICT Week Online — Busan City will hold the 2020 K-ICT WEEK in BUSAN, the largest AI, cloud, and information and communication technology event in the region, online from the 17th until the 19th.

Easy to Know ASEAN: Culture Lecture — The Easy to Know ASEAN lecture about Cambodia will be held online on the ASEAN Culture Center YouTube page this Saturday at 3 p.m.

Kick the Keg @ Beer Shop — Join Chillhops Brewing’s Founder, and Head Brewer Nick Lennan at Beer Shop this Friday who is bringing 2 new beers with him for the wonderful people of Busan. Beer Shop, Gwangalli, Friday 6 p.m.

Charity Cornhole Tourney for the Namgwang Orphanage and US Voter Registration @ HQ Gwangan — Join a tourney for charity and Americans can sign up for voter registration for this year’s election. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Busan Trivia Night @ HQ Gwangan, Galmegi PNU, Galmegi Nampodong — Test your wits against the city’s best. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, Galmegi Nampodong, Galmegi PNU Sunday, 6:30 p.m.

Culture

“New Normality” Art Exhibit @ Gallery 219 — A new exhibit featuring local expat artists is taking place at Art Gallery 219 in Geumjeong-gu this weekend and next. Gallery 219, Geumjeong-gu, Friday through Sunday

Love 195 Series — Artist Lee Sang-yeop’s “Love 195 Series” will be streamed online from the Hongti Art Center.

Lotte Giants vs. NC @ Sajik Stadium – The Giants are in a must-win situation with a two-game series with NC. No fans allowed. Sajik Stadium, Saturday, 5 p.m. and Sunday 2 p.m.

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Arts & Culture

Art and Culture Town to be Built in Osiria by 2023

Haps Staff -
Osiria Culture and Arts Town is set to be built in the Osiria Tourist Complex by 2023.
Read more
Arts & Culture

“New Normality” Art Exhibit Features Local Expat Artists

Haps Staff -
A new exhibit featuring local expat artists is taking place at Art Gallery 219 in Geumjeong-gu this weekend and next.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Seochang Library To Open In Yangsan This November

Haps Staff -
The sixth public library in Yangsan, Gyeongnam is set to open this November.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: September 14 – September 20

Haps Staff -
As social distancing measures in Busan have increased due to rising cases of coronavirus, almost all events this week have been canceled around the city.
Read more
Arts & Culture

How to Watch the 16th Busan International Dance Festival Online

Haps Staff -
The 16th Busan International Dance Festival 2020 set for this weekend has canceled all of its on-site events scheduled to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more

The Latest

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more

Local Franchisee Denies Popeye’s is Leaving Korea

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Rumors of Popeye's leaving Korea has been denied by the company's local franchisee TS Corporation.
Read more

Charity Cornhole Tourney for Namgwang Orphanage and American Voter Registration

Events Haps Staff -
This Saturday, HQ Bar in Gwangalli is throwing a special Charity Cornhole Tournament at and will have representatives from Democrats Abroad at the bar to help Americans (of all political stripes) get registered to vote in the upcoming election.
Read more

Busan Destinations: Haeundae Market

Local Destinations Dynamic Busan Staff -
To get a taste of the local scene, be sure to check out Haeundae Market.
Read more

Busan Extends Level 2 Distancing Until September 27th

Busan News BeFM News -
The city of Busan will extend level two social distancing for another week until midnight on the 27th.
Read more

부산시 2021년 생활임금 시급, 10,341원으로 결정

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시 2021년 생활임금을 시급 10,341원으로 확정했다. 올해 생활임금 10,186원에서 내년도 최저임금 상승률과 동일한 1.5%(155원) 상승한 금액이다.
Read more
Dine & Drink

Local Franchisee Denies Popeye’s is Leaving Korea

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Rumors of Popeye's leaving Korea has been denied by the company's local franchisee TS Corporation.
Read more

Shuttle Expands Delivery Service Into Seomyeon

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Shuttle has announced that it will begin delivery service in the greater Seomeyon Station area.
Read more

Luxury Hotels In Busan Offering More Drive-Thru Dining Options

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Luxury hotels in Busan continue to offer "untact" meal options as coronavirus continues to hit the local tourism industry hard.
Read more

“Miner’s Song”, Namhae’s German Village Craft Beer Wins Gyeongnam Tourism Souvenir Contest

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Miner's Song, or Gwangbu Eui Norae in Korean, has won the Grand Prize at the 23rd annual Gyeongnam Tourism Souvenir Contest held at the Changwon Convention Center yesterday
Read more

Travel

