What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to the coronavirus issues around the city.

Please follow the current social distancing level 2 measures around the city.

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Weather Forecast

All canceled.

Events

Busan Biennale — The festival begins with an online exhibition opening and tour.

Easy to Know ASEAN: Culture Lecture — The Easy to Know ASEAN lecture about Cambodia will be held online on the ASEAN Culture Center YouTube page this Saturday at 3 p.m.

Busan International Dance Festival — Friday and Saturday will showcase the best in dance online.

Busan International Party and Language Exchange @ LA Bar & Grill — Ladies 1+1 drinks for this event’s theme. LA Bar & Grill, Gwangalli, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Culture

All cultural activities at museums are currently postponed.

Lotte Giants vs. Samsung @ Sajik Stadium – The Giants finish a two-game series with Samsung. No fans allowed. Sajik Stadium, Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Busan IPark vs. Incheon @ Gudeok Stadium – Incheon takes on the IPark in a crucial matchup. No fans allowed. Gudeok Stadium, Sunday 7 p.m.

