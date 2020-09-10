Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Looking to get out and about? Here's what's happening around Busan this weekend.

Haps Staff

Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to the coronavirus issues around the city. 

Please follow the current social distancing level 2 measures around the city.

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Weather Forecast

Image: Accurweather

All canceled.

Busan Biennale — The festival begins with an online exhibition opening and tour.

Easy to Know ASEAN: Culture Lecture — The Easy to Know ASEAN lecture about Cambodia will be held online on the ASEAN Culture Center YouTube page this Saturday at 3 p.m.

Busan International Dance Festival — Friday and Saturday will showcase the best in dance online.

Busan International Party and Language Exchange @ LA Bar & Grill — Ladies 1+1 drinks for this event’s theme. LA Bar & Grill, Gwangalli, Saturday, 7 p.m.

All cultural activities at museums are currently postponed.

Lotte Giants vs. Samsung @ Sajik Stadium – The Giants finish a two-game series with Samsung. No fans allowed. Sajik Stadium, Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Busan IPark vs. Incheon @ Gudeok Stadium – Incheon takes on the IPark in a crucial matchup. No fans allowed. Gudeok Stadium, Sunday 7 p.m.

Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Travel

