What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Cirque Du Soliel @ Big Top — Cirque Du Soliel’s popular “Lucia” performances get underway in Centum City. Big Top, Shinsegae Parking Lot, Centum City, Through February 4

Films in Our Memories @ Busan Cinema Center — The year-end cinema review shows great films through the end of January. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through January 29

Korea Grand Sale — The Korea Grand Sale is Korea’s best shopping, culture, and tourism festival for international visitors, combining tourism and Hallyu. Through February 29

Haeundae Lighting Festival @ Haeundae Beach, Gunam-ro — Get into the holiday spirit with one of the best winter light shows in the city each year. Haeundae Beach and Gunam-ro, Haeundae, Through January 31

Seomyeon Light Street @ Seomyeon 1st Street — Light installations, photo zones, and festive media art areas have been built in five districts, and they provide things to see and enjoy for the citizens and tourists visiting Seomyeon. Seomyeon 1st Street, Busanjin-gu, Through January 20

Busan Citizen’s Park Light Show @ Busan Citizen’s Park — 360,000 micro-LED lights have been installed at the Winter Pond within the park with their reflection on the water, and the lucky dragon photo zone. Busan Citizen’s Park, Busanjin-gu, Through February 25

2023 Bling Bling Santa Village @ Busan Children’s Grand Park — The park comes alive with various night lights, captivating storytelling spaces, and mesmerizing snowflakes created with laser project technology. Busan Children’s Grand Park, Through January 31

Oncheoncheon Light Festival @ Oncheoncheon Stream — The inaugural light festival around Oncheoncheon brings a festive mood to the area. Oncheoncheon, Through January 31

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its normal show times. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.