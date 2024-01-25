What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.
KNN Broadcasting Symphony @ Busan Cultural Center — The KNN Broadcasting Symphony Orchestra presents their New Year Concert “Musica Busan” this Friday evening. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
2024 Coral House Men’s Festival Choir @ Busan Cultural Center — The 10th edition of the concert features 100 local singers. Busan Cultural Center Grand Theater, Daeyeon-dong, Sunday, 5 p.m.
‘It’s Good!’ 2024 Gapjin Year Good and Yeonhui Festival @ Busan National Gugak Center — The Busan National Gugak Center is set to host the ‘It’s Good!’ 2024 Gapjin Year Good and Yeonhui Festival every Saturday in January at 3 p.m. at Yeonakdang. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.
Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.
Events
Cirque Du Soliel @ Big Top — Cirque Du Soliel’s popular “Lucia” performances get underway in Centum City. Big Top, Shinsegae Parking Lot, Centum City, Through February 4
Comic World @ BEXCO — The 123rd edition of Comic World returns to BEXCO this weekend. BEXCO, Centum City, Saturday and Sunday
Ha Ha Hole @ Ovantgarde — Comedian Jeff Sinclair highlights this month’s comedy show. Ovantgarde, KSU, Friday, 9:30 p.m.
Films in Our Memories @ Busan Cinema Center — The year-end cinema review shows great films through the end of January. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through January 29
Korea Grand Sale — The Korea Grand Sale is Korea’s best shopping, culture, and tourism festival for international visitors, combining tourism and Hallyu. Through February 29
Haeundae Lighting Festival @ Haeundae Beach, Gunam-ro — Get into the holiday spirit with one of the best winter light shows in the city each year. Haeundae Beach and Gunam-ro, Haeundae, Through January 31
Busan Citizen’s Park Light Show @ Busan Citizen’s Park — 360,000 micro-LED lights have been installed at the Winter Pond within the park with their reflection on the water, and the lucky dragon photo zone. Busan Citizen’s Park, Busanjin-gu, Through February 25
2023 Bling Bling Santa Village @ Busan Children’s Grand Park — The park comes alive with various night lights, captivating storytelling spaces, and mesmerizing snowflakes created with laser project technology. Busan Children’s Grand Park, Through January 31
Oncheoncheon Light Festival @ Oncheoncheon Stream — The inaugural light festival around Oncheoncheon brings a festive mood to the area. Oncheoncheon, Through January 31
Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its normal show times. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.
Culture
Daily Life in 30 Cities @ BNK Busan Bank Gallery — Hyeonwoo Park’s 8th exhibition features photographs from 30 cities. BNK Busan Bank Gallery, January 27 – February 4
Champion.ne.s @ France Art Space — With the “Champion.ne.s” exhibition, an official project of Paris 2024, you will discover 4 socially-engaged athletes, including two French Paralympic champions who, on and off the athletics track, fight for the inclusion of people with disabilities. France Art Space, Haeundae, Through February 18
Baseball City, Shout of Busan @ Busan Modern & Contemporary History Museum — The inaugural exhibition features the history of baseball in Busan. Busan Modern & Contemporary History Museum, Through March 17
FISHING: FISH [Survival] X [Art] ING @ National Maritime Museum of Korea — This exhibition will open the door to retrospect on the meaning and role of fishing in the historical and cultural context of Korea. National Maritime Museum of Korea, Through February 25, 2024
ASEAN ON PAPER: KONNECT ASEAN Chiang Mai Print Residency @ ASEAN Culture House — An exhibition featuring ASEAN artists from their residency in Chiang Mai. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Through February 18
