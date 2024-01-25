What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

KNN Broadcasting Symphony @ Busan Cultural Center — The KNN Broadcasting Symphony Orchestra presents their New Year Concert “Musica Busan” this Friday evening. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

2024 Coral House Men’s Festival Choir @ Busan Cultural Center — The 10th edition of the concert features 100 local singers. Busan Cultural Center Grand Theater, Daeyeon-dong, Sunday, 5 p.m.

‘It’s Good!’ 2024 Gapjin Year Good and Yeonhui Festival @ Busan National Gugak Center — The Busan National Gugak Center is set to host the ‘It’s Good!’ 2024 Gapjin Year Good and Yeonhui Festival every Saturday in January at 3 p.m. at Yeonakdang. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.

Events

Cirque Du Soliel @ Big Top — Cirque Du Soliel’s popular “Lucia” performances get underway in Centum City. Big Top, Shinsegae Parking Lot, Centum City, Through February 4 Comic World @ BEXCO — The 123rd edition of Comic World returns to BEXCO this weekend. BEXCO, Centum City, Saturday and Sunday Ha Ha Hole @ Ovantgarde — Comedian Jeff Sinclair highlights this month’s comedy show. Ovantgarde, KSU, Friday, 9:30 p.m. Films in Our Memories @ Busan Cinema Center — The year-end cinema review shows great films through the end of January. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Through January 29 Korea Grand Sale — The Korea Grand Sale is Korea’s best shopping, culture, and tourism festival for international visitors, combining tourism and Hallyu. Through February 29 Haeundae Lighting Festival @ Haeundae Beach, Gunam-ro — Get into the holiday spirit with one of the best winter light shows in the city each year. Haeundae Beach and Gunam-ro, Haeundae, Through January 31 Busan Citizen’s Park Light Show @ Busan Citizen’s Park — 360,000 micro-LED lights have been installed at the Winter Pond within the park with their reflection on the water, and the lucky dragon photo zone. Busan Citizen’s Park, Busanjin-gu, Through February 25 2023 Bling Bling Santa Village @ Busan Children’s Grand Park — The park comes alive with various night lights, captivating storytelling spaces, and mesmerizing snowflakes created with laser project technology. Busan Children’s Grand Park, Through January 31 Oncheoncheon Light Festival @ Oncheoncheon Stream — The inaugural light festival around Oncheoncheon brings a festive mood to the area. Oncheoncheon, Through January 31 Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its normal show times. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.