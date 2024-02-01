What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.
Weather Forecast
Saturday Performance of Korean Traditional Music & Dance @ Busan National Gugak Center — The Busan National Gugak Center presents its Saturday afternoon concerts. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.
Haeundae Music Festival @ Haeundae Cultural Center Haeun Hall — This festival features three events: ‘Mostly Pianofest’ on January 31, ‘Piano and Friends’ on February 1, and ‘Young Artist Concert’ on February 3. Haeundae Cultural Center Haeun Hall, Thursday through Sunday
Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.
Events
Cirque Du Soliel @ Big Top — Cirque Du Soliel’s popular “Lucia” performances get underway in Centum City. Big Top, Shinsegae Parking Lot, Centum City, Through February 4
Haps-ECCK-Gorilla Networking Night @ Gorilla Brewing — The first networking event of the year takes place this Friday at Gorilla. Gorilla Brewing Company, Gwangalli, Friday, 7 p.m.
Busan International Children and Youth Art Fair @ BIFF Hill — The exhibition is taking place under the slogan “Drawing the World through the Eyes of a Child”. Busan Cinema Center, BIFF Hill, Centum City, Through Sunday
Korea Coffee Championships & SCA Market in Busan @ BEXCO — The nation’s largest gathering of coffee experts takes place this weekend. BEXCO, Centum City, Through Sunday
Korea Grand Sale — The Korea Grand Sale is Korea’s best shopping, culture, and tourism festival for international visitors, combining tourism and Hallyu. Through February 29
Winter Illumination @ Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams — The ‘Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams’ music show has been running from April to October, but during the winter season the area will be transformed using illuminated art installations such as fountains, snowmen, Santa Claus and more. Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams, Through February 12
Busan Citizen’s Park Light Show @ Busan Citizen’s Park — 360,000 micro-LED lights have been installed at the Winter Pond within the park with their reflection on the water, and the lucky dragon photo zone. Busan Citizen’s Park, Busanjin-gu, Through February 25
Winter Light Tree Festival @ Nampodong — The Winter Light Tree Festival has been extended until the end of the Lunar New Year. Nampodong, Through February 12
Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its normal show times. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.
Culture
Daily Life in 30 Cities @ BNK Busan Bank Gallery — Hyeonwoo Park’s 8th exhibition features photographs from 30 cities. BNK Busan Bank Gallery, January 27 – February 4
Champion.ne.s @ France Art Space — With the “Champion.ne.s” exhibition, an official project of Paris 2024, you will discover 4 socially-engaged athletes, including two French Paralympic champions who, on and off the athletics track, fight for the inclusion of people with disabilities. France Art Space, Haeundae, Through February 18
Baseball City, Shout of Busan @ Busan Modern & Contemporary History Museum — The inaugural exhibition features the history of baseball in Busan. Busan Modern & Contemporary History Museum, Through March 17
FISHING: FISH [Survival] X [Art] ING @ National Maritime Museum of Korea — This exhibition will open the door to retrospect on the meaning and role of fishing in the historical and cultural context of Korea. National Maritime Museum of Korea, Through February 25, 2024
ASEAN ON PAPER: KONNECT ASEAN Chiang Mai Print Residency @ ASEAN Culture House — An exhibition featuring ASEAN artists from their residency in Chiang Mai. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Through February 18
Anyang KGC vs. KCC Egis @ Sajik Indoor Arena — The Egis take on 8th place Anyang. Sajik Indoor Arena, Sajik-dong, Friday, 7 p.m.
Please note that some events may be postponed or canceled around the city. While we do strive for accuracy, some events may change their operating times and days.