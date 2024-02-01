What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Weather Forecast

Saturday Performance of Korean Traditional Music & Dance @ Busan National Gugak Center — The Busan National Gugak Center presents its Saturday afternoon concerts. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Haeundae Music Festival @ Haeundae Cultural Center Haeun Hall — This festival features three events: ‘Mostly Pianofest’ on January 31, ‘Piano and Friends’ on February 1, and ‘Young Artist Concert’ on February 3. Haeundae Cultural Center Haeun Hall, Thursday through Sunday

Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.

Events

Cirque Du Soliel @ Big Top — Cirque Du Soliel’s popular “Lucia” performances get underway in Centum City. Big Top, Shinsegae Parking Lot, Centum City, Through February 4 Haps-ECCK-Gorilla Networking Night @ Gorilla Brewing — The first networking event of the year takes place this Friday at Gorilla. Gorilla Brewing Company, Gwangalli, Friday, 7 p.m. Busan International Children and Youth Art Fair @ BIFF Hill — The exhibition is taking place under the slogan “Drawing the World through the Eyes of a Child”. Busan Cinema Center, BIFF Hill, Centum City, Through Sunday Korea Coffee Championships & SCA Market in Busan @ BEXCO — The nation’s largest gathering of coffee experts takes place this weekend. BEXCO, Centum City, Through Sunday Korea Grand Sale — The Korea Grand Sale is Korea’s best shopping, culture, and tourism festival for international visitors, combining tourism and Hallyu. Through February 29 Winter Illumination @ Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams — The ‘Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams’ music show has been running from April to October, but during the winter season the area will be transformed using illuminated art installations such as fountains, snowmen, Santa Claus and more. Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams, Through February 12 Busan Citizen’s Park Light Show @ Busan Citizen’s Park — 360,000 micro-LED lights have been installed at the Winter Pond within the park with their reflection on the water, and the lucky dragon photo zone. Busan Citizen’s Park, Busanjin-gu, Through February 25 Winter Light Tree Festival @ Nampodong — The Winter Light Tree Festival has been extended until the end of the Lunar New Year. Nampodong, Through February 12 Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show returns to its normal show times. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.