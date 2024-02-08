What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.
Weather Forecast
Saturday Performance of Korean Traditional Music & Dance @ Busan National Gugak Center — The Busan National Gugak Center presents its Lunar New year concert. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.
Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.
Events
Lunar New Year’s Events — Check out the full schedule of events going on this weekend.
Korea Grand Sale — The Korea Grand Sale is Korea’s best shopping, culture, and tourism festival for international visitors, combining tourism and Hallyu. Through February 29
Winter Illumination @ Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams — The ‘Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams’ music show has been running from April to October, but during the winter season the area will be transformed using illuminated art installations such as fountains, snowmen, Santa Claus and more. Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams, Through February 12
Busan Citizen’s Park Light Show @ Busan Citizen’s Park — 360,000 micro-LED lights have been installed at the Winter Pond within the park with their reflection on the water, and the lucky dragon photo zone. Busan Citizen’s Park, Busanjin-gu, Through February 25
Winter Light Tree Festival @ Nampodong — The Winter Light Tree Festival has been extended until the end of the Lunar New Year. Nampodong, Through February 12
Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show sees only one major performance for Lunar New Year’s. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 7 p.m.
International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.
Culture
Champion.ne.s @ France Art Space — With the “Champion.ne.s” exhibition, an official project of Paris 2024, you will discover 4 socially-engaged athletes, including two French Paralympic champions who, on and off the athletics track, fight for the inclusion of people with disabilities. France Art Space, Haeundae, Through February 18
Baseball City, Shout of Busan @ Busan Modern & Contemporary History Museum — The inaugural exhibition features the history of baseball in Busan. Busan Modern & Contemporary History Museum, Through March 17
FISHING: FISH [Survival] X [Art] ING @ National Maritime Museum of Korea — This exhibition will open the door to retrospect on the meaning and role of fishing in the historical and cultural context of Korea. National Maritime Museum of Korea, Through February 25
ASEAN ON PAPER: KONNECT ASEAN Chiang Mai Print Residency @ ASEAN Culture House — An exhibition featuring ASEAN artists from their residency in Chiang Mai. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Through February 18
Please note that some events may be postponed or canceled around the city. While we do strive for accuracy, some events may change their operating times and days.