What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Lunar New Year’s Events — Check out the full schedule of events going on this weekend.

Korea Grand Sale — The Korea Grand Sale is Korea’s best shopping, culture, and tourism festival for international visitors, combining tourism and Hallyu. Through February 29

Winter Illumination @ Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams — The ‘Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams’ music show has been running from April to October, but during the winter season the area will be transformed using illuminated art installations such as fountains, snowmen, Santa Claus and more. Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams, Through February 12

Busan Citizen’s Park Light Show @ Busan Citizen’s Park — 360,000 micro-LED lights have been installed at the Winter Pond within the park with their reflection on the water, and the lucky dragon photo zone. Busan Citizen’s Park, Busanjin-gu, Through February 25

Winter Light Tree Festival @ Nampodong — The Winter Light Tree Festival has been extended until the end of the Lunar New Year. Nampodong, Through February 12

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show sees only one major performance for Lunar New Year’s. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 7 p.m.