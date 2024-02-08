Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Looking to get out and about? Here's what's happening around Busan this weekend.

By Haps Staff

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Weather Forecast

Image: Accuweather

Saturday Performance of Korean Traditional Music & Dance @ Busan National Gugak Center — The Busan National Gugak Center presents its Lunar New year concert. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.

Events

Lunar New Year’s Events — Check out the full schedule of events going on this weekend.

Korea Grand Sale — The Korea Grand Sale is Korea’s best shopping, culture, and tourism festival for international visitors, combining tourism and Hallyu. Through February 29

Winter Illumination @ Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams — The ‘Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams’ music show has been running from April to October, but during the winter season the area will be transformed using illuminated art installations such as fountains, snowmen, Santa Claus and more. Dadaepo Sunset Fountain of Dreams, Through February 12

Busan Citizen’s Park Light Show @ Busan Citizen’s Park — 360,000 micro-LED lights have been installed at the Winter Pond within the park with their reflection on the water, and the lucky dragon photo zone. Busan Citizen’s Park, Busanjin-gu, Through February 25

Winter Light Tree Festival @ Nampodong — The Winter Light Tree Festival has been extended until the end of the Lunar New Year. Nampodong, Through February 12

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show sees only one major performance for Lunar New Year’s. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 7 p.m. 

International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.

Culture

Champion.ne.s @ France Art Space — With the “Champion.ne.s” exhibition, an official project of Paris 2024, you will discover 4 socially-engaged athletes, including two French Paralympic champions who, on and off the athletics track, fight for the inclusion of people with disabilities. France Art Space, Haeundae, Through February 18

Baseball City, Shout of Busan @ Busan Modern & Contemporary History Museum — The inaugural exhibition features the history of baseball in Busan. Busan Modern & Contemporary History Museum, Through March 17

FISHING: FISH [Survival] X [Art] ING @ National Maritime Museum of Korea — This exhibition will open the door to retrospect on the meaning and role of fishing in the historical and cultural context of Korea. National Maritime Museum of Korea, Through February 25

ASEAN ON PAPER: KONNECT ASEAN Chiang Mai Print Residency @ ASEAN Culture House — An exhibition featuring ASEAN artists from their residency in Chiang Mai. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Through February 18

Singing Mother Earth @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art — The exhibition aims to flexibly and softly expand our anthropocentric worldview. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through February 18

No events scheduled

Please note that some events may be postponed or canceled around the city. While we do strive for accuracy, some events may change their operating times and days.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Where to Enjoy Folk Games and Traditional Performances This Seollal

United Nations Peace Memorial Hall Unveils 10th Anniversary Plans

What’s On in Busan: February 5 – February 11

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Lithuania’s National Rebuilding Day Concert to be Held February 6th

Busan National Gugak Center 2024 Saturday Performances Begin This Weekend

The Latest

City of Busan to Operate Seollal Holiday Information Website

Busan to Experience Mild Weather During Lunar New Year Holidays

Where to Watch the Superbowl in Busan

International Destinations: ICONSIAM’s Grand Chinese New Year Celebration Promises Unprecedented Spectacle

Where to Enjoy Folk Games and Traditional Performances This Seollal

Costco Lunar New Year’s Hours

Busan
overcast clouds
6.7 ° C
6.7 °
6.7 °
59 %
1.6kmh
98 %
Thu
7 °
Fri
8 °
Sat
8 °
Sun
9 °
Mon
10 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 