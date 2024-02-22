What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.
Weather Forecast
Family Music Concert @ F1963 — Ensemble TIMF presents an afternoon of classic favorites. F1963 Seokcheon Hall, Saturday, 4 p.m.
Awesome Stage @ BEXCO Auditorium — Four concerts bring popular Korean singers to BEXCO this weekend. BEXCO Auditorium, Centum City, Saturday and Sunday
Saturday Performance of Korean Traditional Music & Dance @ Busan National Gugak Center — The Busan National Gugak Center presents its weekly Saturday afternoon concert. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.
Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.
Events
Jeongwol Daeboreum Fire Festival @ Citywide –– The Jeongwol Daeboreum Fire Festival is held citywide to pray for good health and good fortune in the coming year. Citywide, Saturday
National Dadaepo Kite Festival @ Dadaepo Beach — Kite Flying, a Kite Exhibition, and a Traditional Folk Play are part of the activities planned. Dadaepo Beach, Saha-gu, Saturday, 9 a.m.
National Dongnae Kite Festival @ North Gate of Dongnae Eupseong — Enjoy an event showcasing forgotten traditional games, and promoting the Dongrae traditional kite. North Gate of Dongnae Eupseong, Dongnae-gu, Sunday, 9:30 a.m.
Haeundae Dalmaji Hot Springs Festival @ Haeundae Beach — Three days of activities surround the Jeongwol Daeboreum Fire Festival. Haeundae Beach, Friday through Sunday
1st Visiting Connected Market @ Lotte Department Store Seomyeon — 10 local vendors get together to showcase local goods for sale. Lotte Department Store, Seomyeon, Saturday and Sunday
Korea Grand Sale — The Korea Grand Sale is Korea’s best shopping, culture, and tourism festival for international visitors, combining tourism and Hallyu. Through February 29
Busan Citizen’s Park Light Show @ Busan Citizen’s Park — 360,000 micro-LED lights have been installed at the Winter Pond within the park with their reflection on the water, and the lucky dragon photo zone. Busan Citizen’s Park, Busanjin-gu, Through February 25
Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show sees its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.
Culture
Baseball City, Shout of Busan @ Busan Modern & Contemporary History Museum — The inaugural exhibition features the history of baseball in Busan. Busan Modern & Contemporary History Museum, Through March 17
FISHING: FISH [Survival] X [Art] ING @ National Maritime Museum of Korea — This exhibition will open the door to retrospect on the meaning and role of fishing in the historical and cultural context of Korea. National Maritime Museum of Korea, Through February 25
World Table Tennis Championships @ BEXCO — The top table tennis players in the world play in the finals to decide the Paris Olympic berths. BEXCO, Centum City, Through Sunday
Please note that some events may be postponed or canceled around the city. While we do strive for accuracy, some events may change their operating times and days.