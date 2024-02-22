What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Jeongwol Daeboreum Fire Festival @ Citywide –– The Jeongwol Daeboreum Fire Festival is held citywide to pray for good health and good fortune in the coming year. Citywide, Saturday

National Dadaepo Kite Festival @ Dadaepo Beach — Kite Flying, a Kite Exhibition, and a Traditional Folk Play are part of the activities planned. Dadaepo Beach, Saha-gu, Saturday, 9 a.m.

National Dongnae Kite Festival @ North Gate of Dongnae Eupseong — Enjoy an event showcasing forgotten traditional games, and promoting the Dongrae traditional kite. North Gate of Dongnae Eupseong, Dongnae-gu, Sunday, 9:30 a.m.

Haeundae Dalmaji Hot Springs Festival @ Haeundae Beach — Three days of activities surround the Jeongwol Daeboreum Fire Festival. Haeundae Beach, Friday through Sunday

1st Visiting Connected Market @ Lotte Department Store Seomyeon — 10 local vendors get together to showcase local goods for sale. Lotte Department Store, Seomyeon, Saturday and Sunday

Korea Grand Sale — The Korea Grand Sale is Korea’s best shopping, culture, and tourism festival for international visitors, combining tourism and Hallyu. Through February 29

Busan Citizen’s Park Light Show @ Busan Citizen’s Park — 360,000 micro-LED lights have been installed at the Winter Pond within the park with their reflection on the water, and the lucky dragon photo zone. Busan Citizen’s Park, Busanjin-gu, Through February 25

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show sees its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.