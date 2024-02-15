Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Looking to get out and about? Here's what's happening around Busan this weekend.

By Haps Staff

Please note that some events may change or be canceled due to the Lunar New Year's holiday.

Please note that some events may change or be canceled due to the Lunar New Year’s holiday.

Weather Forecast

Image: Accuweather

New Year’s Concert with Geum Nanse @ F1963 — Enjoy a New Year’s concert featuring violinist Kim Seohyun, pianist Ko Junseong, Mezzo-Soprano Paik Jaeeun, and Tenor Heo Younghoon. F1963 Seokcheon Hall, Sunday, 4 p.m.

Candlelight @ Nurimaru — Two performances — Hans Zimmer’s Best Works on Saturday and Joe Hisaishi’s Best Work — are scheduled. Nurimaru, Haeundae, Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Big Mama @ BEXCO Auditorium — Big Mama’s Encore Concert Returns. BEXCO Auditorium, Centum City, Saturday

Saturday Performance of Korean Traditional Music & Dance @ Busan National Gugak Center — The Busan National Gugak Center presents its Lunar New year concert. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.

Events

Korea Grand Sale — The Korea Grand Sale is Korea’s best shopping, culture, and tourism festival for international visitors, combining tourism and Hallyu. Through February 29

Liquid Arts Open Stage @ Ovantgarde — The 41st edition of everything arts takes place Friday. Ovantgarde, Kyungsung, Saturday, 8 p.m.

Busan Citizen’s Park Light Show @ Busan Citizen’s Park — 360,000 micro-LED lights have been installed at the Winter Pond within the park with their reflection on the water, and the lucky dragon photo zone. Busan Citizen’s Park, Busanjin-gu, Through February 25

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show sees the return of the regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.

Culture

Champion.ne.s @ France Art Space — With the “Champion.ne.s” exhibition, an official project of Paris 2024, you will discover 4 socially-engaged athletes, including two French Paralympic champions who, on and off the athletics track, fight for the inclusion of people with disabilities. France Art Space, Haeundae, Through February 18

Baseball City, Shout of Busan @ Busan Modern & Contemporary History Museum — The inaugural exhibition features the history of baseball in Busan. Busan Modern & Contemporary History Museum, Through March 17

FISHING: FISH [Survival] X [Art] ING @ National Maritime Museum of Korea — This exhibition will open the door to retrospect on the meaning and role of fishing in the historical and cultural context of Korea. National Maritime Museum of Korea, Through February 25

ASEAN ON PAPER: KONNECT ASEAN Chiang Mai Print Residency @ ASEAN Culture House — An exhibition featuring ASEAN artists from their residency in Chiang Mai. ASEAN Culture House, Haeundae, Through February 18

Singing Mother Earth @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art — The exhibition aims to flexibly and softly expand our anthropocentric worldview. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through February 18

World Table Tennis Championships @ BEXCO — The top table tennis players in the world descend upon Busan. BEXCO, Centum City, February 16-25

Please note that some events may be postponed or canceled around the city. While we do strive for accuracy, some events may change their operating times and days.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Dine & Drink

Travel

