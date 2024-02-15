What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Please note that some events may change or be canceled due to the Lunar New Year’s holiday.

Weather Forecast

New Year’s Concert with Geum Nanse @ F1963 — Enjoy a New Year’s concert featuring violinist Kim Seohyun, pianist Ko Junseong, Mezzo-Soprano Paik Jaeeun, and Tenor Heo Younghoon. F1963 Seokcheon Hall, Sunday, 4 p.m.

Candlelight @ Nurimaru — Two performances — Hans Zimmer’s Best Works on Saturday and Joe Hisaishi’s Best Work — are scheduled. Nurimaru, Haeundae, Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Big Mama @ BEXCO Auditorium — Big Mama’s Encore Concert Returns. BEXCO Auditorium, Centum City, Saturday

Saturday Performance of Korean Traditional Music & Dance @ Busan National Gugak Center — The Busan National Gugak Center presents its Lunar New year concert. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.

Events

Korea Grand Sale — The Korea Grand Sale is Korea’s best shopping, culture, and tourism festival for international visitors, combining tourism and Hallyu. Through February 29 Liquid Arts Open Stage @ Ovantgarde — The 41st edition of everything arts takes place Friday. Ovantgarde, Kyungsung, Saturday, 8 p.m. Busan Citizen’s Park Light Show @ Busan Citizen’s Park — 360,000 micro-LED lights have been installed at the Winter Pond within the park with their reflection on the water, and the lucky dragon photo zone. Busan Citizen’s Park, Busanjin-gu, Through February 25 Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show sees the return of the regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.