What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.
Weather Forecast
Dmitry Shishkin Piano Recital @ BEXCO Auditorium — Russian classical pianist Dmitry Shishkin performs this Saturday. BEXCO Auditorium, Centum City, Saturday
Saturday Performance of Korean Traditional Music & Dance @ Busan National Gugak Center — The Busan National Gugak Center presents its weekly Saturday afternoon concert. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.
Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.
Events
The Oscar’s Special @ Busan Cinema Center — 15 of the best films of 2023 will be featured at the annual special screening. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Tuesday through March 26
Independence Movement Day @ Busan Citizens Hall — The event will feature the national pledge, commemorative video, reading of the Declaration of Independence, awarding of medals to independence activists, keynote speeches, a commemorative performance by the Busan City Symphony Orchestra, singing of the March 1st song, and three cheers for independence. Busan Citizens Hall, Friday
Sky Swing Championship @ Yongdusan Park — The Yongdusan Park Spring Sky Swing Champion Competition is a contest to see who can rotate 360 degrees in the shortest time on the Sky Swing. Yongdusan Park, Nampo-dong, Friday through Sunday
Rebecca @ Dream Theatre — A special 10th-anniversary encore performance will take the stage. Dream Theatre, Busanjin-gu, Through March 10
Busan Artists Networking Taco Brunch @ Naughty Muse Studio — A Saturday networking event for local artists. Naughty Muse Studio, Haeundae, Saturday, 11 a.m.
Reptile Show @ BEXCO — Two days of exotic reptiles on display at BEXCO. BEXCO, Centum City, Saturday and Sunday
Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show sees its regular schedule with a new time. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.
International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.
Culture
Baseball City, Shout of Busan @ Busan Modern & Contemporary History Museum — The inaugural exhibition features the history of baseball in Busan. Busan Modern & Contemporary History Museum, Through March 17
Eva Armisén “Andando” @ P.ARK — An art exhibition from artist Eva Armisén takes place in Yeongdo through the 24th. P.ARK, Yeongdo, Through March 24
Salt Fields, Somewhere in Busan @ Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum — Learn all about Busan’s “salty past”. Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum, Through May 12
KT vs. KCC Egis @ Sajik Arena — An important game for KCC to move up in the standings against Busan’s ex-team. Sajik Arena, Sajik-dong, Saturday, 2 p.m.
Seoul E Land vs. Busan IPark @ Asiad Main Stadium — The IPark host their home opener of the season as they look to top the K-League 2 standings. Asiad Main Stadium, Sajik-dong, Sunday, 4:30 p.m.
Please note that some events may be postponed or canceled around the city. While we do strive for accuracy, some events may change their operating times and days.