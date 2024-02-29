What’s On in Busan This Weekend

The Oscar’s Special @ Busan Cinema Center — 15 of the best films of 2023 will be featured at the annual special screening. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Tuesday through March 26

Independence Movement Day @ Busan Citizens Hall — The event will feature the national pledge, commemorative video, reading of the Declaration of Independence, awarding of medals to independence activists, keynote speeches, a commemorative performance by the Busan City Symphony Orchestra, singing of the March 1st song, and three cheers for independence. Busan Citizens Hall, Friday

Sky Swing Championship @ Yongdusan Park — The Yongdusan Park Spring Sky Swing Champion Competition is a contest to see who can rotate 360 ​​degrees in the shortest time on the Sky Swing. Yongdusan Park, Nampo-dong, Friday through Sunday

Rebecca @ Dream Theatre — A special 10th-anniversary encore performance will take the stage. Dream Theatre, Busanjin-gu, Through March 10

Busan Artists Networking Taco Brunch @ Naughty Muse Studio — A Saturday networking event for local artists. Naughty Muse Studio, Haeundae, Saturday, 11 a.m.

Reptile Show @ BEXCO — Two days of exotic reptiles on display at BEXCO. BEXCO, Centum City, Saturday and Sunday

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show sees its regular schedule with a new time. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.