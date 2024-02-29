Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Looking to get out and about? Here's what's happening around Busan this weekend.

By Haps Staff

Check out what's going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Weather Forecast

Dmitry Shishkin Piano Recital @ BEXCO Auditorium — Russian classical pianist Dmitry Shishkin performs this Saturday. BEXCO Auditorium, Centum City, Saturday

Saturday Performance of Korean Traditional Music & Dance @ Busan National Gugak Center — The Busan National Gugak Center presents its weekly Saturday afternoon concert. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.

Events

The Oscar’s Special @ Busan Cinema Center — 15 of the best films of 2023 will be featured at the annual special screening. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Tuesday through March 26

Independence Movement Day @ Busan Citizens Hall — The event will feature the national pledge, commemorative video, reading of the Declaration of Independence, awarding of medals to independence activists, keynote speeches, a commemorative performance by the Busan City Symphony Orchestra, singing of the March 1st song, and three cheers for independence. Busan Citizens Hall, Friday

Sky Swing Championship @ Yongdusan Park — The Yongdusan Park Spring Sky Swing Champion Competition is a contest to see who can rotate 360 ​​degrees in the shortest time on the Sky Swing. Yongdusan Park, Nampo-dong, Friday through Sunday

Rebecca @ Dream Theatre — A special 10th-anniversary encore performance will take the stage. Dream Theatre, Busanjin-gu, Through March 10

Busan Artists Networking Taco Brunch @ Naughty Muse Studio — A Saturday networking event for local artists. Naughty Muse Studio, Haeundae, Saturday, 11 a.m.

Reptile Show @ BEXCO — Two days of exotic reptiles on display at BEXCO. BEXCO, Centum City, Saturday and Sunday

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show sees its regular schedule with a new time. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.

Culture

Baseball City, Shout of Busan @ Busan Modern & Contemporary History Museum — The inaugural exhibition features the history of baseball in Busan. Busan Modern & Contemporary History Museum, Through March 17

Eva Armisén “Andando” @ P.ARK — An art exhibition from artist Eva Armisén takes place in Yeongdo through the 24th. P.ARK, Yeongdo, Through March 24

Salt Fields, Somewhere in Busan @ Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum — Learn all about Busan’s “salty past”. Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum, Through May 12

KT vs. KCC Egis @ Sajik Arena — An important game for KCC to move up in the standings against Busan’s ex-team. Sajik Arena, Sajik-dong, Saturday, 2 p.m.

Seoul E Land vs. Busan IPark @ Asiad Main Stadium — The IPark host their home opener of the season as they look to top the K-League 2 standings. Asiad Main Stadium, Sajik-dong, Sunday, 4:30 p.m.

Please note that some events may be postponed or canceled around the city. While we do strive for accuracy, some events may change their operating times and days.

Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

