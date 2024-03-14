What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.
Candlelight Series @ Nurimaru — Two days of fascinating performances of the popular Candlelight Series. Nurimaru, Haeundae, Saturday and Sunday
Saturday Performance of Korean Traditional Music & Dance @ Busan National Gugak Center — The Busan National Gugak Center presents its weekly Saturday afternoon concert. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.
Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.
Events
St Patrick’s Day — Festivities around local bars will be held Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
The Oscar’s Special @ Busan Cinema Center — 15 of the best films of 2023 will be featured at the annual special screening. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Tuesday through March 26
Busan Cafe Show @ BEXCO — The popular cafe show returns this week. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday
Busan Baby Fair @ BEXCO — All your baby’s needs in one place. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday
Championnes @ International School of Busan — The exhibition “Championnes”, which was first held at the Alliance Francaise, is now opening at ISB, and features four inspiring athletes taken by four talented photographers. International School of Busan, Gijang, Through March 18
Korean National Ballet @ Busan Citizens Hall — The Korean National Ballet holds two performances of Swan Lake. Busan Citizens Hall, Busanjin-gu, Friday and Saturday
Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show sees its regular schedule with a new time. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.
International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.
Culture
Masterful Attention Seekers @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art –– Masterful Attention Seekers explores the history of attention seekers from past to present. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through July 7
Busan MoCA Collection_Marc Lee: Used to Be My Home Too / STUDIO 1750: LMO 3116 @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art –– Marc Lee realizes the impact of ‘biological species’’ homogenization on our lives and the environment through real-time data visualization, while STUDIO1750 transforms genetically modified life forms into kinetic installations. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through July 7
Baseball City, Shout of Busan @ Busan Modern & Contemporary History Museum — The inaugural exhibition features the history of baseball in Busan. Busan Modern & Contemporary History Museum, Through March 17
Eva Armisén “Andando” @ P.ARK — An art exhibition from artist Eva Armisén takes place in Yeongdo through the 24th. P.ARK, Yeongdo, Through March 24
This is Not Just Local @ Busan Contemporary Museum of Art — Busan MoCA introduces This Is Not Just Local: Tactical Practices in its endeavor to explore and thereby reconfigure the meaning of locality beyond the hierarchical formula of center and periphery. Busan Contemporary Museum of Art, Through July 7
Salt Fields, Somewhere in Busan @ Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum — Learn all about Busan’s “salty past”. Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum, Through May 12
Sungwoo Hitech Cup KNN Eco-friendly Marathon @ BEXCO — The 22nd edition of the marathon takes place Sunday morning. BEXCO, Sunday, 7:30 a.m.
Gimpo vs. Busan @ Asiad Main Stadium — The IPark look for their second victory of the young season. Asiad Main Stadium, Sajik-dong, Sunday, 2 p.m.
KT vs. KCC Egis @ Sajik Arena — KCC takes on the former Busan team this Sunday. Sajik Arena, Sajik-dong, Sunday, 2 p.m.
SSG vs. Lotte @ Sajik Stadium — The Giants host SSG in two exhibition games. Sajik Stadium, Friday and Saturday, 1 p.m.
