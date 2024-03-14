What’s On in Busan This Weekend

St Patrick’s Day — Festivities around local bars will be held Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The Oscar’s Special @ Busan Cinema Center — 15 of the best films of 2023 will be featured at the annual special screening. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Tuesday through March 26

Busan Cafe Show @ BEXCO — The popular cafe show returns this week. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Busan Baby Fair @ BEXCO — All your baby’s needs in one place. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Championnes @ International School of Busan — The exhibition “Championnes”, which was first held at the Alliance Francaise, is now opening at ISB, and features four inspiring athletes taken by four talented photographers. International School of Busan, Gijang, Through March 18

Korean National Ballet @ Busan Citizens Hall — The Korean National Ballet holds two performances of Swan Lake. Busan Citizens Hall, Busanjin-gu, Friday and Saturday

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show sees its regular schedule with a new time. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.