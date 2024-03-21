What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Magic Fantasia @ Busan Citizens Hall — Four performances take place as a side event of the Busan International Magic Festival. Busan Citizens Hall, Busanjin-gu, Saturday and Sunday

Kids Workshop @ Alliance Française — Discover French with fun activities and a sports-themed workshop. Alliance Française, Saturday, 11 a.m.

Francophonie Week @ Corner Theater — In celebration of Francophonie Week, the Corner Theater and Alliance Française are holding special screenings in collaboration with IFcinéma and TV5 MONDE. Corner Theater, Nampodong, Saturday, 11 a.m.

Daejeo Tomato Festival @ Gangseo Sports Park — The 21st edition offers visitors a taste of freshly harvested tomatoes. Gangseo Sports Park, Saturday and Sunday

The Golf Show @ BEXCO — Check out the latest in golf gear. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Busan Camping and Leisure Vehicle Show @ BEXCO — Stock up on all your camping needs this weekend. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday

Yeonje Ancient Tombs Fantasy Festival @ Oncheoncheon Citizen’s Park — The 5th edition offers a splendid resurrection of the forgotten royal family of Geochilsanguk. Oncheoncheon Citizen’s Park, Friday through Sunday

Pet Week in the SKY @ Busan X The SKY — In honor of International Dog Day on the 23rd, a special ‘Pet Week’ event will take place at the LCT Observatory welcoming visitors along with their furry companions. Busan X the SKY, Haeundae, Through March 31

Visiting BISFF — Beginning at the ‘Busan Youth Center’ on March 22nd, screenings will be held at different venues, including the ‘Busan Social Welfare Center’ in Dongrae-gu (28th), ‘Yeongjin Social Welfare Center’ in Haeundae-gu (29th), and ‘Gudeok Library’ (April 12th).

Haribo Blooming Garden @ Busan Premium Outlet — Check out a towering 4-meter-tall sculpture of the iconic Haribo mascot and a charming blooming garden adorned with vibrant jellies. Busan Premium Outlet, Gijang-gun, Through April 28

Blooming Tulips @ Nakdong River Ecological Park — The park boasts a stunning flower complex adorned with 70,000 tulips, nestled within the picturesque Hwamyeong Ecological Park in Buk-gu. Nakdong River Ecological Park, Ongoing

The Oscar’s Special @ Busan Cinema Center — 15 of the best films of 2023 will be featured at the annual special screening. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Tuesday through March 26

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show sees its regular schedule with a new time. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.