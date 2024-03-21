What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.
Weather Forecast
Classical Music Concert for Kids II @ Busan Cultural Center — The second concert for kids features music from the Wizard of Oz. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Saturday, 5 p.m.
Busan Philharmonic Orchestra @ Busan Cultural Center — The Busan Philharmonic Orchestra presents its 609th regular concert, ‘Classical Romance,’ featuring pianist Youngho Kim. Busan Cultural Center, Daeyeon-dong, Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday Performance of Korean Traditional Music & Dance @ Busan National Gugak Center — The Busan National Gugak Center presents its weekly Saturday afternoon concert. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.
Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.
Events
Magic Fantasia @ Busan Citizens Hall — Four performances take place as a side event of the Busan International Magic Festival. Busan Citizens Hall, Busanjin-gu, Saturday and Sunday
Kids Workshop @ Alliance Française — Discover French with fun activities and a sports-themed workshop. Alliance Française, Saturday, 11 a.m.
Francophonie Week @ Corner Theater — In celebration of Francophonie Week, the Corner Theater and Alliance Française are holding special screenings in collaboration with IFcinéma and TV5 MONDE. Corner Theater, Nampodong, Saturday, 11 a.m.
Daejeo Tomato Festival @ Gangseo Sports Park — The 21st edition offers visitors a taste of freshly harvested tomatoes. Gangseo Sports Park, Saturday and Sunday
The Golf Show @ BEXCO — Check out the latest in golf gear. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday
Busan Camping and Leisure Vehicle Show @ BEXCO — Stock up on all your camping needs this weekend. BEXCO, Centum City, Friday through Sunday
Yeonje Ancient Tombs Fantasy Festival @ Oncheoncheon Citizen’s Park — The 5th edition offers a splendid resurrection of the forgotten royal family of Geochilsanguk. Oncheoncheon Citizen’s Park, Friday through Sunday
Pet Week in the SKY @ Busan X The SKY — In honor of International Dog Day on the 23rd, a special ‘Pet Week’ event will take place at the LCT Observatory welcoming visitors along with their furry companions. Busan X the SKY, Haeundae, Through March 31
Visiting BISFF — Beginning at the ‘Busan Youth Center’ on March 22nd, screenings will be held at different venues, including the ‘Busan Social Welfare Center’ in Dongrae-gu (28th), ‘Yeongjin Social Welfare Center’ in Haeundae-gu (29th), and ‘Gudeok Library’ (April 12th).
Haribo Blooming Garden @ Busan Premium Outlet — Check out a towering 4-meter-tall sculpture of the iconic Haribo mascot and a charming blooming garden adorned with vibrant jellies. Busan Premium Outlet, Gijang-gun, Through April 28
Blooming Tulips @ Nakdong River Ecological Park — The park boasts a stunning flower complex adorned with 70,000 tulips, nestled within the picturesque Hwamyeong Ecological Park in Buk-gu. Nakdong River Ecological Park, Ongoing
The Oscar’s Special @ Busan Cinema Center — 15 of the best films of 2023 will be featured at the annual special screening. Busan Cinema Center, Centum City, Tuesday through March 26
Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show sees its regular schedule with a new time. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.
International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.
Culture
Masterful Attention Seekers @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art –– Masterful Attention Seekers explores the history of attention seekers from past to present. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through July 7
Busan MoCA Collection_Marc Lee: Used to Be My Home Too / STUDIO 1750: LMO 3116 @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art –– Marc Lee realizes the impact of ‘biological species’’ homogenization on our lives and the environment through real-time data visualization, while STUDIO1750 transforms genetically modified life forms into kinetic installations. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through July 7
Eva Armisén “Andando” @ P.ARK — An art exhibition from artist Eva Armisén takes place in Yeongdo through the 24th. P.ARK, Yeongdo, Through March 24
This is Not Just Local @ Busan Contemporary Museum of Art — Busan MoCA introduces This Is Not Just Local: Tactical Practices in its endeavor to explore and thereby reconfigure the meaning of locality beyond the hierarchical formula of center and periphery. Busan Contemporary Museum of Art, Through July 7
Salt Fields, Somewhere in Busan @ Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum — Learn all about Busan’s “salty past”. Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum, Through May 12
Mobis Phoebus vs. KCC Egis @ Sajik Arena — KCC takes on the Ulsan in a big game Friday night. Sajik Arena, Sajik-dong, Friday, 7:30 p.m
KT vs. KCC Egis @ Sajik Arena — KCC faces a crucial test to move up the standings. Sajik Arena, Sajik-dong, Sunday, 2 p.m.
Please note that some events may be postponed or canceled around the city. While we do strive for accuracy, some events may change their operating times and days.