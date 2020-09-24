Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Looking to get out and about? Here's what's happening around Busan this weekend.

Haps Staff

Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to the coronavirus issues around the city. 

Please follow the current social distancing level 2 measures around the city.

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Weather Forecast

No events scheduled.

Events

Busan Biennale — The festival begins with an online exhibition opening and tour.

Busan International Performing Arts Festival13 groups will perform at the online version of its 17th edition.

2020 Study in Korea Online Education Fair — Eleven participating universities in Busan will join. You can register for the event which ends Friday here.

2020 Korean Quarantine Products Exhibition Online — Originally slated to be held at BEXCO, the 2020 Korea Quarantine Products exhibition will be held online on Friday.

Easy to Know ASEAN: Culture Lecture — The Easy to Know ASEAN lecture about Laos will be held online on the ASEAN Culture Center YouTube page this Saturday at 3 p.m.

Pork Belly and Bao @ Beer Shop — Another tasty Sunday afternoon of food is set this Sunday at Beer Shop. Beer Shop, Gwangalli, Sunday, 12 p.m.

Dungeons and Dragons @ HQ Gwangan — Join in on some D&D fun Saturday afternoon. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, Saturday, 2:30 p.m.

UFC 253 @ HQ Gwangan — Catch the fights this Sunday morning with English commentary. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, Sunday, 11 a.m.

Culture

“New Normality” Art Exhibit @ Gallery 219 — A new exhibit featuring local expat artists is taking place at Art Gallery 219 in Geumjeong-gu this weekend. Gallery 219, Geumjeong-gu, Friday through Sunday

Gangwon FC vs. Busan IPark @ Gudeok Stadium – A must-win for the IPark to avoid falling to relegation. No fans allowed. Gudeok Stadium, Sunday 4:30 p.m.

Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to the coronavirus issues around the city. 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Arts & Culture

17th Busan International Performing Arts Festival 2020 Goes Online This Weekend

Haps Staff -
The 17th Busan International Performing Arts Festival will showcase their performances online this weekend.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Navilera to Broadcast Traditional Music Concert Online

Haps Staff -
Navilera, a traditional Korean music group, will host a concert online this Friday on MBC radio and through YouTube.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Kim Cham-sae Exhibit at ERD Gallery in Haeundae

Haps Staff -
A refreshing exhibition in a historical apartment with more than 40 years of history that has been turned into a new gallery in Haeundae.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: September 21 – September 27

Haps Staff -
As social distancing measures in Busan have increased due to rising cases of coronavirus, almost all events this week have been canceled around the city.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Watch the Bucheon International Comics Festival Online

Haps Staff -
The 23rd edition of Korea's largest comics festival begins online today for a nine-day run.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more

The Latest

Controversial UNIQLO Store in Beomil-dong Finally Opens Today

Shopping, Home & Living Haps Staff -
Nine months after construction was completed, UNIQLO will finally open its doors today in Beomil-dong, Busanjin-gu.
Read more

South Korea’s K Golf Signs Golf Legend YE Yang to Sponsorship Deal

Sports News Haps Staff -
K Golf, South Korea's most innovative new golf simulator system provider has signed a major sponsorship agreement with golf legend YE Yang.
Read more

All Cemeteries in Busan Will Be Closed During Chuseok Holidays

Busan News Haps Staff -
The city of Busan will temporarily close all public and private cemetery facilities in the city.
Read more

UFC 253: Adesanya vs. Costa – Live HD English Broadcast at HQ Gwangan

Events Haps Staff -
On Sunday, September 27th, HQ will be opening the doors up early  for UFC 253. This one’s a pretty solid card with two title...
Read more

Beer Shop Smoked Meats 2nd Edition With Andrew Bencivenga This Sunday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Beer Shop is at it again with another great bbq feast this Sunday with chef extraordinaire Andrew Bencivenga.
Read more

부산 관광의 찐매력, 랜선으로 전 세계에 알린다!

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시와 부산관광공사(사장 정희준)는 해외에 국제관광도시 부산을 알리기 위해 구성한 ‘부산관광 영어 유튜브 크리에이터단(VIBA)’이 9월 21일 첫 영상 소개를 시작으로 본격적인 활동을 시작한다고 밝혔다.
Read more
Busan
overcast clouds
19 ° C
19 °
19 °
68 %
3.1kmh
90 %
Thu
19 °
Fri
24 °
Sat
23 °
Sun
22 °
Mon
22 °

Dine & Drink

Beer Shop Smoked Meats 2nd Edition With Andrew Bencivenga This Sunday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Beer Shop is at it again with another great bbq feast this Sunday with chef extraordinaire Andrew Bencivenga.
Read more

Costco Food Court Closed Temporarily Before Chuseok

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Costco's food court in Busan will be closed from this weekend for five days due to coronavirus concerns.
Read more

Busan Bites: Try Mouth-Watering Traditional Korean Cuisine at Naedong

Busan Bites Dynamic Busan Staff -
In addition to the food, the ambiance of Naedang displays all the tranquil beauty of Korea through traditional architecture, ponds, and gardens. 
Read more

Eat Like a Local: High Quality Meals with Reasonable Prices at Insaeng Hoetjip in Igidae

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
Insaeng Hoetjip hits all the right notes for those looking for some affordable raw fish and seafood dishes after a nice hike around Igidae.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea