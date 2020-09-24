What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Please note that some events may postpone or be canceled due to the coronavirus issues around the city.

Please follow the current social distancing level 2 measures around the city.

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Weather Forecast

Events

Busan Biennale — The festival begins with an online exhibition opening and tour.

Busan International Performing Arts Festival — 13 groups will perform at the online version of its 17th edition.

2020 Study in Korea Online Education Fair — Eleven participating universities in Busan will join. You can register for the event which ends Friday here.

2020 Korean Quarantine Products Exhibition Online — Originally slated to be held at BEXCO, the 2020 Korea Quarantine Products exhibition will be held online on Friday.

Easy to Know ASEAN: Culture Lecture — The Easy to Know ASEAN lecture about Laos will be held online on the ASEAN Culture Center YouTube page this Saturday at 3 p.m.

Pork Belly and Bao @ Beer Shop — Another tasty Sunday afternoon of food is set this Sunday at Beer Shop. Beer Shop, Gwangalli, Sunday, 12 p.m.

Dungeons and Dragons @ HQ Gwangan — Join in on some D&D fun Saturday afternoon. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, Saturday, 2:30 p.m.

UFC 253 @ HQ Gwangan — Catch the fights this Sunday morning with English commentary. HQ Bar, Gwangalli, Sunday, 11 a.m.

Culture

“New Normality” Art Exhibit @ Gallery 219 — A new exhibit featuring local expat artists is taking place at Art Gallery 219 in Geumjeong-gu this weekend. Gallery 219, Geumjeong-gu, Friday through Sunday

Gangwon FC vs. Busan IPark @ Gudeok Stadium – A must-win for the IPark to avoid falling to relegation. No fans allowed. Gudeok Stadium, Sunday 4:30 p.m.

