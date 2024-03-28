What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Choi Hyun-woo’s Magic Show @ Busan Citizens Hall — Four performances take place as a side event of the Busan International Magic Festival. Busan Citizens Hall, Busanjin-gu, Saturday and Sunday

ECCK Busan Information Session & Networking Night @ Park Hyatt — Enjoy a night of business networking and listen to an expert panel discussion on global issues affecting the Korean peninsula. Park Hyatt, Marine City, Friday, 6 p.m.

Nakdonggang Riverside Cherry Blossom Festival @ Daejeo Ecological Park — One of the city’s best spring festivals returns. Daejeo Ecological Park, Friday through Sunday

Pet Week in the SKY @ Busan X The SKY — In honor of International Dog Day on the 23rd, a special ‘Pet Week’ event will take place at the LCT Observatory welcoming visitors along with their furry companions. Busan X the SKY, Haeundae, Through March 31

West Busan Ecotourism Night Walking Competition @ Dadaepo Beach — Starting from Dadaepo Beach Beach Park at 5 p.m. on the 30th, participants can opt for the full course spanning 22km, the sunset course covering 7km, or the barefoot walking course spanning 3km. Dadaepo Beach, Saturday, 5 p.m.

Visiting BISFF — Screenings will be held at different venues, including the ‘Busan Social Welfare Center’ in Dongrae-gu (28th), ‘Yeongjin Social Welfare Center’ in Haeundae-gu (29th), and ‘Gudeok Library’ (April 12th).

Ha Ha Hole @ Ovantgarde — The popular monthly night of comedy returns. Ovantgarde, KSU, Friday, 9:30 p.m.

Korea Representative Specialty Products Direct Trade Fair @ BEXCO — The 10th Korea Representative Specialty Products Direct Trade Expo is an expo that carefully selects and gathers representative specialty products from cities and provinces across the country that are produced and processed directly in Korea. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday

Haribo Blooming Garden @ Busan Premium Outlet — Check out a towering 4-meter-tall sculpture of the iconic Haribo mascot and a charming blooming garden adorned with vibrant jellies. Busan Premium Outlet, Gijang-gun, Through April 28

Blooming Tulips @ Nakdong River Ecological Park — The park boasts a stunning flower complex adorned with 70,000 tulips, nestled within the picturesque Hwamyeong Ecological Park in Buk-gu. Nakdong River Ecological Park, Ongoing

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show sees its regular schedule with a new time. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.