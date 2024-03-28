What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.
Weather Forecast
Fortena @ BEXCO Auditorium — Fortena comes to town as part of the ‘Empire in Busan’ tour. BEXCO Auditorium, Saturday, 6 p.m.
March Cultural Day Performance @ Busan Museum — The event will feature a performance by the Busan Metropolitan Chorus, fitting for the spring season. Busan Museum, Nam-gu, Friday, 4 p.m.
Saturday Performance of Korean Traditional Music & Dance @ Busan National Gugak Center — The Busan National Gugak Center presents its weekly Saturday afternoon concert. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.
Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.
Events
Choi Hyun-woo’s Magic Show @ Busan Citizens Hall — Four performances take place as a side event of the Busan International Magic Festival. Busan Citizens Hall, Busanjin-gu, Saturday and Sunday
ECCK Busan Information Session & Networking Night @ Park Hyatt — Enjoy a night of business networking and listen to an expert panel discussion on global issues affecting the Korean peninsula. Park Hyatt, Marine City, Friday, 6 p.m.
Nakdonggang Riverside Cherry Blossom Festival @ Daejeo Ecological Park — One of the city’s best spring festivals returns. Daejeo Ecological Park, Friday through Sunday
Pet Week in the SKY @ Busan X The SKY — In honor of International Dog Day on the 23rd, a special ‘Pet Week’ event will take place at the LCT Observatory welcoming visitors along with their furry companions. Busan X the SKY, Haeundae, Through March 31
West Busan Ecotourism Night Walking Competition @ Dadaepo Beach — Starting from Dadaepo Beach Beach Park at 5 p.m. on the 30th, participants can opt for the full course spanning 22km, the sunset course covering 7km, or the barefoot walking course spanning 3km. Dadaepo Beach, Saturday, 5 p.m.
Visiting BISFF — Screenings will be held at different venues, including the ‘Busan Social Welfare Center’ in Dongrae-gu (28th), ‘Yeongjin Social Welfare Center’ in Haeundae-gu (29th), and ‘Gudeok Library’ (April 12th).
Ha Ha Hole @ Ovantgarde — The popular monthly night of comedy returns. Ovantgarde, KSU, Friday, 9:30 p.m.
Korea Representative Specialty Products Direct Trade Fair @ BEXCO — The 10th Korea Representative Specialty Products Direct Trade Expo is an expo that carefully selects and gathers representative specialty products from cities and provinces across the country that are produced and processed directly in Korea. BEXCO, Centum City, Thursday through Sunday
Haribo Blooming Garden @ Busan Premium Outlet — Check out a towering 4-meter-tall sculpture of the iconic Haribo mascot and a charming blooming garden adorned with vibrant jellies. Busan Premium Outlet, Gijang-gun, Through April 28
Blooming Tulips @ Nakdong River Ecological Park — The park boasts a stunning flower complex adorned with 70,000 tulips, nestled within the picturesque Hwamyeong Ecological Park in Buk-gu. Nakdong River Ecological Park, Ongoing
Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show sees its regular schedule with a new time. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.
International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.
Culture
Masterful Attention Seekers @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art –– Masterful Attention Seekers explores the history of attention seekers from past to present. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through July 7
Busan MoCA Collection_Marc Lee: Used to Be My Home Too / STUDIO 1750: LMO 3116 @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art –– Marc Lee realizes the impact of ‘biological species’’ homogenization on our lives and the environment through real-time data visualization, while STUDIO1750 transforms genetically modified life forms into kinetic installations. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through July 7
This is Not Just Local @ Busan Contemporary Museum of Art — Busan MoCA introduces This Is Not Just Local: Tactical Practices in its endeavor to explore and thereby reconfigure the meaning of locality beyond the hierarchical formula of center and periphery. Busan Contemporary Museum of Art, Through July 7
Salt Fields, Somewhere in Busan @ Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum — Learn all about Busan’s “salty past”. Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum, Through May 12
Mobis Phoebus vs. KCC Egis @ Sajik Arena — KCC takes on the Ulsan in a big game Friday night. Sajik Arena, Sajik-dong, Friday, 7:30 p.m
SK vs. KCC Egis @ Sajik Arena — KCC faces a crucial test to move up the standings. Sajik Arena, Sajik-dong, Sunday, 2 p.m.
NC Dinos vs. Lotte @ Sajik Stadium — The Giants take the field for their first home series of the young season. Sajik Stadium, Friday 6:30 p.m., Saturday 5 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.
Please note that some events may be postponed or canceled around the city. While we do strive for accuracy, some events may change their operating times and days.