What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.

Weather Forecast

Candlelight @ Nurimaru — Enjoy an afternoon concert with a great view. Nurimaru, Haeundae, Saturday

Singer Gain 3 @ BEXCO Auditorium — The Top 10 National Tour makes its way to BEXCO for two shows. BEXCO Auditorium, Saturday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Lee Mija @ KBS Hall — Korea’s most influential trot singer holds concerts this weekend. KBS Hall, Saturday and Sunday

Saturday Performance of Korean Traditional Music & Dance @ Busan National Gugak Center — The Busan National Gugak Center presents its weekly Saturday afternoon concert. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.

Events

School of Rock @ Dream Theatre — The popular music begins a two-week run in Busan. Dream Theatre, Busanjin-gu, Through April 14 Gungdipangpang Cat Festa @ BEXCO — Everything for your cat’s needs in one place. BEXCO, Friday through Sunday SCF Subculture Festival @ BEXCO — See the latest in animation, graphics, games, cartoons, music, publishing, media design, OTT, and a cosplay parade. BEXCO, Saturday and Sunday Haribo Blooming Garden @ Busan Premium Outlet — Check out a towering 4-meter-tall sculpture of the iconic Haribo mascot and a charming blooming garden adorned with vibrant jellies. Busan Premium Outlet, Gijang-gun, Through April 28 Blooming Tulips @ Nakdong River Ecological Park — The park boasts a stunning flower complex adorned with 70,000 tulips, nestled within the picturesque Hwamyeong Ecological Park in Buk-gu. Nakdong River Ecological Park, Ongoing Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show sees its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.