What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Check out what’s going on around the city this weekend in Busan.
Weather Forecast
Candlelight @ Nurimaru — Enjoy an afternoon concert with a great view. Nurimaru, Haeundae, Saturday
Singer Gain 3 @ BEXCO Auditorium — The Top 10 National Tour makes its way to BEXCO for two shows. BEXCO Auditorium, Saturday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Lee Mija @ KBS Hall — Korea’s most influential trot singer holds concerts this weekend. KBS Hall, Saturday and Sunday
Saturday Performance of Korean Traditional Music & Dance @ Busan National Gugak Center — The Busan National Gugak Center presents its weekly Saturday afternoon concert. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.
Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.
Events
School of Rock @ Dream Theatre — The popular music begins a two-week run in Busan. Dream Theatre, Busanjin-gu, Through April 14
Gungdipangpang Cat Festa @ BEXCO — Everything for your cat’s needs in one place. BEXCO, Friday through Sunday
SCF Subculture Festival @ BEXCO — See the latest in animation, graphics, games, cartoons, music, publishing, media design, OTT, and a cosplay parade. BEXCO, Saturday and Sunday
Haribo Blooming Garden @ Busan Premium Outlet — Check out a towering 4-meter-tall sculpture of the iconic Haribo mascot and a charming blooming garden adorned with vibrant jellies. Busan Premium Outlet, Gijang-gun, Through April 28
Blooming Tulips @ Nakdong River Ecological Park — The park boasts a stunning flower complex adorned with 70,000 tulips, nestled within the picturesque Hwamyeong Ecological Park in Buk-gu. Nakdong River Ecological Park, Ongoing
Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show sees its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.
International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.
Culture
Production Design: Scene Architects Build On-Screen Worlds in Busan @ Busan Museum of Movies — Experience the project designs of art directors during the making process of a movie. Busan Museum of Movies, Jung-gu, Through September 22
Masterful Attention Seekers @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art –– Masterful Attention Seekers explores the history of attention seekers from past to present. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through July 7
Busan MoCA Collection_Marc Lee: Used to Be My Home Too / STUDIO 1750: LMO 3116 @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art –– Marc Lee realizes the impact of ‘biological species’’ homogenization on our lives and the environment through real-time data visualization, while STUDIO1750 transforms genetically modified life forms into kinetic installations. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through July 7
This is Not Just Local @ Busan Contemporary Museum of Art — Busan MoCA introduces This Is Not Just Local: Tactical Practices in its endeavor to explore and thereby reconfigure the meaning of locality beyond the hierarchical formula of center and periphery. Busan Contemporary Museum of Art, Through July 7
Salt Fields, Somewhere in Busan @ Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum — Learn all about Busan’s “salty past”. Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum, Through May 12
GIVE ‘N RACE @ BEXCO — The 11th edition of the marathon raises funds for a worthy cause. BEXCO, Sunday
2024 Busan Open Challenger Tour Tennis @ Spo1 Park Tennis Court — With renowned players from around the globe, including 30 domestic and 104 overseas participants, spectators can witness thrilling matches throughout the week. Spo1 Park Tennis Court, April 7-14
Jeonbuk vs. Busan IPark @ Asiad Main Stadium — The IPark looks for another win on home soil. Asiad Main Stadium, Sajik-dong, Sunday, 2 p.m
Hanhwa vs. Lotte @ Sajik Stadium — The Giants take the field against one of the league’s top teams. Sajik Stadium, Friday 6:30 p.m., Saturday 5 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.
Please note that some events may be postponed or canceled around the city. While we do strive for accuracy, some events may change their operating times and days.