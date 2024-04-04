What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Arts & Culture

Weather Forecast

Image: Accuweather

Candlelight @ Nurimaru — Enjoy an afternoon concert with a great view. Nurimaru, Haeundae, Saturday

Singer Gain 3 @ BEXCO Auditorium — The Top 10 National Tour makes its way to BEXCO for two showsBEXCO Auditorium, Saturday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Lee Mija @ KBS Hall — Korea’s most influential trot singer holds concerts this weekend. KBS Hall, Saturday and Sunday

Saturday Performance of Korean Traditional Music & Dance @ Busan National Gugak Center — The Busan National Gugak Center presents its weekly Saturday afternoon concert. Busan National Gugak Center, Busanjin-gu, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Live Music @ Ol’55 — Open stage events take place every Friday and Saturday night. Ol’55, KSU, Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.

Events

School of Rock @ Dream Theatre — The popular music begins a two-week run in Busan. Dream Theatre, Busanjin-gu, Through April 14

Gungdipangpang Cat Festa @ BEXCO — Everything for your cat’s needs in one place. BEXCO, Friday through Sunday

SCF Subculture Festival @ BEXCO — See the latest in animation, graphics, games, cartoons, music, publishing, media design, OTT, and a cosplay parade. BEXCO, Saturday and Sunday

Haribo Blooming Garden @ Busan Premium Outlet — Check out a towering 4-meter-tall sculpture of the iconic Haribo mascot and a charming blooming garden adorned with vibrant jellies. Busan Premium Outlet, Gijang-gun, Through April 28

Blooming Tulips @ Nakdong River Ecological Park — The park boasts a stunning flower complex adorned with 70,000 tulips, nestled within the picturesque Hwamyeong Ecological Park in Buk-gu. Nakdong River Ecological Park, Ongoing

Gwangalli M Drone Light Show @ Gwangalli Beach — This week’s drone show sees its regular schedule. Gwangalli Beach, Saturday, 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

International Meet-up @ Cafe With — Join a new language exchange and culture program each Friday night. Cafe With, Kyungsung University, Friday, 7 p.m.

Culture

Production Design: Scene Architects Build On-Screen Worlds in Busan @ Busan Museum of Movies — Experience the project designs of art directors during the making process of a movie. Busan Museum of Movies, Jung-gu, Through September 22

Masterful Attention Seekers @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art –– Masterful Attention Seekers explores the history of attention seekers from past to present. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through July 7

Busan MoCA Collection_Marc Lee: Used to Be My Home Too / STUDIO 1750: LMO 3116 @ Busan Museum of Contemporary Art –– Marc Lee realizes the impact of ‘biological species’’ homogenization on our lives and the environment through real-time data visualization, while STUDIO1750 transforms genetically modified life forms into kinetic installations. Busan Museum of Contemporary Art, Through July 7

This is Not Just Local @ Busan Contemporary Museum of Art — Busan MoCA introduces This Is Not Just Local: Tactical Practices in its endeavor to explore and thereby reconfigure the meaning of locality beyond the hierarchical formula of center and periphery. Busan Contemporary Museum of Art, Through July 7

Salt Fields, Somewhere in Busan @ Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum — Learn all about Busan’s “salty past”. Busan Fishing Village Folk Museum, Through May 12

GIVE ‘N RACE @ BEXCO — The 11th edition of the marathon raises funds for a worthy cause. BEXCO, Sunday

2024 Busan Open Challenger Tour Tennis @ Spo1 Park Tennis Court — With renowned players from around the globe, including 30 domestic and 104 overseas participants, spectators can witness thrilling matches throughout the week. Spo1 Park Tennis Court, April 7-14

Jeonbuk vs. Busan IPark @ Asiad Main Stadium — The IPark looks for another win on home soil. Asiad Main Stadium, Sajik-dong, Sunday, 2 p.m

Hanhwa vs. Lotte @ Sajik Stadium — The Giants take the field against one of the league’s top teams. Sajik Stadium, Friday 6:30 p.m., Saturday 5 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.

Please note that some events may be postponed or canceled around the city. While we do strive for accuracy, some events may change their operating times and days.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

